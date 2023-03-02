It's a rare occasion when a major national music act passes through Southern Illinois and makes a stop at the Hangar 9 stage.

It's even less frequent that a seasoned television and film actor, podcaster and author visits town to do a stand-up comedy performance at Carbondale's hippest venue.

Such is the case this weekend when Chris Gethard will headline a special Sunday show at the Hangar.

His name may not be instantly recognizable, but you've likely seen him on television or the big screen. Gethard (pronounced GETH-erd) has done a HBO comedy special (2017) and also landed small roles in recent feature films that include "Class Action Park" (2020), "Ghostbusters" (2016), "Don't Think Twice" (2016) and "Iron Man 3" (2013).

He also hosted a self-named comedy and variety television show that ran for nearly seven years on outlets including the truTV network. Gethard appeared alongside A-list actors John Malkovich, Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow in the recent Netflix comedy series "Space Force."

"Andy Kaufman and Eddie Murphy were my two childhood obsessions," Gethard said. "I'd like to think I land right in the middle of that Venn diagram."

Gethard's stand-up comedy appearance at Hangar 9 is part of a tour with fellow comedian Nick Fierro. Opening the show on Sunday will be local funnyman Brice Evans.

In addition to his film and television work, Gethard hosts two popular podcasts.

"Beautiful/Anonymous" is a podcast with a format unlike any other. Gethard tweets out a phone number and then accepts a call from one random person, whose name is never given, who is kept talking on the phone for one full hour.

First aired in 2016, the show has amassed a huge, dedicated fan base and was recently named one of the best podcasts of the decade by Paste Magazine.

"New Jersey Is the World" is a Patreon-funded free podcast that Gethard said "has an insane amount of content. It explores my love of the great state of New Jersey with stories of growing up there, the food, the places, its eccentricities, history, culture and nostalgia. It’s really, really fun."

The New Jersey podcast is buoyed by a crew known as the Garden State Gagootz, who include Gethard, or "Geth," a personality known as "Bonadooch," Mike D, Don Fanelli, Carson Kopp and engineer and producer Andrea Quinn.

The multi-faceted Gethard also is an accomplished author. "Weird NY" (2005) is his book that shares ghost stories and urban legends of New York City. "A Bad Idea I'm About to Do" (2012) is a hilarious autobiographical collection of stories from Gethard's life.

In 2018, a Harper Collins subsidiary published Gethard's self-help book, "Lose Well."

If that's not enough, Gethard is credited with appearances in eight more feature films, guest writing for an episode of Saturday Night Live, doing three episodes of "Inside Amy Schumer" and being a guest on the late night talk shows of Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien.

Vice Media Group called Gethard "the king of underground comedy and the future of late night television."

Gethard said the source of his comedic material is drawn from real life and personal experience.

"In my heart, I'm a storytelling stand-up," he said. "But I also can't resist when things get weird. A lot of it depends on the night."

Nick Fierro is a New Jersey–based comedian, writer, actor and voice-over artist who has appeared at Toronto Sketchfest and the Garden State Comedy Festival. He was a regular contributor on the Canadian reality television series "In Real Life."

"I started writing and performing in a sketch troupe from 2007 until 2016," Fierro said. "My friends and I performed all over New York, New Jersey and at the Montreal Sketch Fest. We'd do shows at punk houses and DIY venues and public access stations. We ran a live monthly variety show at WFMU, the world's largest freeform radio station.

"In 2016, I started focusing more on standup. I'm not smart enough to talk politics, and I'm married, so I don't have any jokes about dating. I've never worked an office job and I don't know anything about sports, so most of my jokes are about animals or getting into trouble. Sometimes I do silly voices," he said.

Fierro said he is proud of the many tattoos he sports on his body.

"My favorite is the one on my elbow," he said. "It's the symbol for the band the Butthole Surfers. I got it when I was 20 and have fallen on it so many times that pieces of it are missing. Second favorite is the banjo with lightning bolts coming out of it that's on my armpit."

Fierro said that he's "really looking forward to the gig in Carbondale. The town seems cool and the venue looks incredible — plus I've heard that there's a road in Southern Illinois that's closed off twice a year to allow for the migration of thousands of snakes."

Opening the show this Sunday will be Brice Evans, who was born in Murphysboro and raised in Harrisburg. He graduated SIU with a degree in Secondary Education and said he works "before a captive audience every day" as a mild-mannered high school history teacher.

Evans said being a comedian is something he aspired to do since childhood.

"I draw my material primarily from my personal life," he said. "I think I'm mostly an observationist who dabbles in social issues. My primary inspirations are comics like Dave Chappelle, Dave Attell, Kathy Madigan, Bill Hicks and Nate Brennan."

Interestingly, Evans also is a working musician, being a current member of the local punk band "Bad Taste."

"I've been playing in bands for about 23 years now," he said. "Previously, I played in The Shakes, The Regulars and Gnarly Brown in Carbondale. Before that, I played in a band called Dodge City Guns, whose claim to fame was playing a St. Louis gig on the Warped tour."

Evans said he never thought he could get a job as a teacher if potential employers knew of his comedic observations.

"But I also knew if that was the case, then I probably did not belong there anyway," he said. "And so I just did my comedy and happened to get a legit teaching job soon after. The universe is strange."

As a lure to draw readers to Hangar 9 on Sunday, Evans offered a joke.

"My first teaching job was at an orphanage, which was rough. The worst part about it was that none of the kids understood my 'dad jokes.'"

Sunday's comedy show is being put together by promoter and esteemed local punk musician Adam Fletcher.

"The Hangar 9 has been the best venue in Carbondale since the 70s," Fletcher said. "It’s extremely rare that we get comedians of this caliber performing here. If you want to have a fun time laughing yourself silly, then don’t miss this show!"

"As someone with a punk rock background, I've long heard of the strange artistic oasis known as Carbondale," Gethard said. "I look forward to throwing down, having fun and connecting with its fine people."

The evening of comedy this Sunday will begin with Brice Evans' 6 p.m. set, followed by Fierro and headliner Chris Gethard. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Hangar 9 is located at 511 S. Illinois Avenue.

The Hangar 9 show is scheduled to end at 9 p.m., as Gethard and Fierro also are to appear for late night sets Sunday at Lost Cross in Carbondale.