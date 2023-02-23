Quick —what song or snippet of music is knocking around in your head right now?

Maybe it's a musical phrase from one of your favorite songs. For me, a musician and huge fan of Blue Oyster Cult, there's an infectious chord change pattern — A minor to C — in their song "Transmaniacon MC."

Maybe it's a catchy, well-written lyric from a song like "Oh Hey," from up-and-coming local punk band Pet Mosquito: "I need electrodes in my brain, to keep me from going insane."

And sometimes it might be a silly little wordless, hum-able melody that sounds like something you might hear played on a calliope at the circus. Is it just me?

Related to recent Music Historicity columns about MP3 audio files and other forms of storage media, discussions persist about the concept of archiving music, how it is stored and who decides what recordings should be preserved.

A MH column from May 2022 explored archived music, from "The Sounds of Earth" gold-plated record attached to the Voyager 1 spacecraft to the Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time (—No. 1 being Aretha Franklin's 1967 recording of Otis Redding's "Respect").

Another Music Historicity opined that awards, such as the Grammys, given by so-called "judges," are invalid because music is in the ear of the beholder, as Plato first implied in the 6th Century B.C.

After much careful consideration and time spent beneath a Buckminster Fuller geodesic dome thinking about it, I've now come to a modified conclusion about music criticism.

If you'd like to hear about it, just continue reading. In addition to critique, I feel it's also a rock journalist's duty to entertain the reader with flowery 14-syllable words that pertain to how extraordinarily good, or supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, is his writing style.

Why does the public consider a Grammy Award music judge qualified to decide one recording is better than another, when beauty and art are in the eye and ear of the beholder?

Consider the concept of being a 'professional.'

In our society, we consider a professional to be someone who is paid money for their expertise. Society expects a professional to have expertise, even though they may have debatable amounts of the skill.

Likewise, a 'professional' is under a personal obligation to do their best to provide expertise in an area — unless and until demonstrated otherwise.

It's true that everyone has a perfectly valid opinion, albeit possibly limited personal expertise, about music or art. But we expect those deemed 'professionals' to have above-normal expertise because they accept money for their services. Go figure?

It's up to the public, then, to decide whether the so-called professional has good expertise and is fair or not. Consider a judge in the Olympic figure skating competition who is accused of favoring a competitor from their own country, for example.

This leads to today's discussion on the choices of recordings archived for posterity.

Did the Rolling Stone panel get it right when they decided, for their latest 2021 list of 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, that Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" was No. 1?

Did the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame get it right when their 2023 nominated artists included "A Tribe Called Quest," a hip-hop group that existed sporadically between 1985 and 2017, that recorded only six albums, that never won a Grammy Award? (Winners will be announced in May, by the way.)

There are at least 39 different audio archive projects in existence around the world. Each has a panel of judges who decide what recordings should be saved for posterity.

In the U.S., the Library of Congress (LOC) has the National Jukebox, a collection of tens of thousands of historical audio files available free of charge that include, for example, more than 10,000 recordings made by the Victor Talking Machine Company between 1901 and 1925.

Established in 2000, another archive within the LOC is the National Recording Registry, which stores sound recordings that "are culturally, historically or aesthetically significant and/or inform or reflect life in the United States."

But who makes the annual choices of what recordings fit that description?

Selections are made by the National Recording Preservation Board, appointed by the Librarian of Congress. The group consists of 42 representatives of composers, musicians, musicologists, librarians, archivists and the recording industry.

The panel who decide what recordings should be archived for posterity include two individuals from the following 17 organizations:

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), the American Federation of Musicians, the American Folklore Society, the American Musicological Society, the Association for Recorded Sound Collections, the Audio Engineering Society, Broadcast Music Incorporated (BMI), the Country Music Foundation, the Digital Media Association, the Music Library Association, the National Archives and Records Administration, the National Academy of Popular Music, the National Association of Recording Merchandisers, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), The Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC) and the Society for Ethnomusicology.

The essence of critiquing music can be compared to tasting food. The first phase is the initial taste of the music or dish, and whether it's palatable (to the ears) or should immediately be spit out.

The second phase is whether the music holds the attention of the listener. Is the musical food yummy enough to continue chewing?

The final step, after consuming the food or music, is the aftertaste. Is it memorable? Is it something the critic will recall in the future and wish to taste, sample, consume or listen to again?

Getting back to the Rolling Stone magazine greatest albums and songs, more than 300 artists, journalists and industry figures voted on the 2021 list.

They included such diverse and famous musicians like Jon Batiste, Beyoncé, Stewart Copeland, Elliot Easton, The Edge, Billie Eilish, Ace Frehley, Billy Gibbons, Rob Halford, Mickey Hart, Carly Rae Jepsen, Wynonna Judd, Sade, Roger McGuinn, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Graham Nash, Stevie Nicks, Questlove, Nile Rodgers, Robert Smith, Ronnie Spector, Dave Stewart, Taylor Swift, Lars Ulrich and Rick Wakeman.

I'll wager that they weren't paid anything to judge the best songs and albums for the Rolling Stone lists, but we can respect and value their opinions, based on their reputations as music professionals.

That's good enough for me.