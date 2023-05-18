News journalists are taught to not "bury the lead."

The primary music-related story in Carbondale this week should be the passing of luminary Robbie Stokes. Following a three-year battle with cancer, the No. 1 entry on a recent Music Historicity list of Top Ten musicians was called from this world last weekend to that "Great Gig in the Sky" (—a somber instrumental song on Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" album).

The next two or three Music Historicity columns will be well-deserved tributes to Stokes' legacy as a musician, entrepreneur and my longtime friend.

This week, in honor of Mother's Day, which was this past Sunday, please divert your attention to music bands and songs associated with "mother."

We'll begin with the Mothers of Invention. Although Frank Zappa made the group an early vehicle for his original songs (—check out "Trouble Every Day"), he did not start the band.

Originally, the Soul Giants formed in Pomona, California, in 1964. Following a disagreement between two band members the following year, Frank Zappa was invited to join on guitar and vocals.

Insisting that they perform his original songs, Zappa persuaded the group to rename itself the Mothers — which happened on Mother's Day, 1965.

When jazz record label Verve (notable for Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Stan Getz) signed the band, the name was changed to the Mothers of Invention.

With a varying lineup of some 39 musicians, the band made 11 studio records over the next nine years. Some of the memorable album titles included We're Only In It For the Money, Burnt Weeny Sandwich and their debut, Freak Out! — which was the second double vinyl album ever released in rock history (after Bob Dylan's "Blonde on Blonde").

The next "mother-related" band is the Mamas & the Papas, a folk rock group that included singers John and Michelle Phillips, Cass Elliot and Denny Doherty.

According to Michelle Phillips, the "Mamas" in their band name came from the term used by male members of the Hell's Angels motorcycle club to describe their women.

From 1968 until 1971, the short-lived group made five studio albums and was plagued by interpersonal band problems that included drug addiction and infidelity.

Nevertheless, the Mamas & the Papas was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. They have sold nearly 40 million records and notched six Billboard top ten hits, including California Dreamin' and Monday, Monday.

Another mother band is the funk rock outfit "Mother's Finest." Since 1972, the group has made 21 albums and been the concert opening act for groups such as Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Aerosmith and The Who.

The band charted on Billboard's Top 100 with original songs like Fire, Baby Love, Don't Wanna Come Back, Love Changes and Piece of the Rock.

There are quite a few mother-related song titles to consider, including my top-of-the-list "Mother," from Pink Floyd's 1980 album The Wall.

"Mother should I run for president? Mother should I trust the government? Mother will they put me in the firing line? Is it just a waste of time?"

"The Mother" is a song by Brandi Carlile from her 2018 "By the Way, I Forgive You" album.

"She's fair and she is quiet, Lord, she doesn't look like me. She made me love the morning, she's a holiday at sea."

"Mama" was a 1997 song by the Spice Girls. It's not bad, actually.

"I didn't want to hear it then but I'm not ashamed to say it now, every little thing you said and did was right for me. So now I see through your eyes, all that you did was love."

"Say Mama" was a rockabilly song by Gene Vincent and Bluecaps (which your humble narrator performed a gazillion times in Carbondale with his band the Boppin' 88s and with Robbie Stokes in Four on the Floor).

"Mama Tried," by Merle Haggard, is the sad tale of a man who turned 21 in prison, despite his mother's pleadings.

"Mama Liked the Roses" was an Elvis Presley Christmas song that's not on his classic 1957 Elvis' Christmas Album.

"Mama Said" (there'll be days like this) was a catchy Motown song released by The Shirelles in 1961.

Carrie Underwood wrote some heartfelt sentiments in her ode, "Mama's Song."

"Mama, there's no way you'll ever lose me, giving me away is not goodbye. As you watch me walk down to my future, I hope tears of joy are in your eyes."

"The Mother's Day Song" is a rather silly entry from musician Bryant Oden.

Lastly, let's even pay tribute to grandmothers by mentioning "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer," a novelty song by Elmo & Patsy.

"She'd been drinkin' too much egg nog, and we'd begged her not to go. But she forgot her medication and stumbled out the door into the snow."

A very happy belated Mother's Day to all you mamas!