Last week's column about upgrading your home stereo included the recommendation of using the best possible source as a means of achieving aural nirvana — which, come to think of it, would be a good name for a band.

"Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome: Aural Nirvana!" Dibs.

Advising you to use an ideal source for the playback of recorded music means it should have the best possible specifications for frequency response, dynamic range and distortion.

But I've learned something in the course of my research over the past two weeks. Not everyone seeks deep, rich bass for their listening experience; and not all of you care whether crisp high frequencies are always needed.

What I've instead found is that convenience and circumstances are often the necessary factors that determine when and how we enjoy the playback of recorded music.

While CDs offer scientifically measured widest frequency response, greatest dynamic range and lowest distortion specs, many listeners prefer more convenient formats, like the MP3 file, because they're driving in the cars or jogging while wearing earbuds.

A three-part Music Historicity series that first appeared on March 18, 2021, included a survey in which over 100 music listeners were asked if they preferred compact disks or vinyl records (CDs won, by the way).

Many respondents were adamant that they liked the LP format best, even though its inconvenience rivals that of a reel-to-reel tape machine. A vinyl record must be removed from the sleeve, placed on the turntable platter and cleaned with a microfiber pad and fluid before the stylus is gently placed on the edge. In addition, it's not easy to skip to the next track as you can with a MP3.

This time, 30 people were asked whether they prefer quality audio reproduction or the convenience of MP3s. You probably can guess the result, which will be revealed at the end of this column.

Some folks simply do not care about music formats and storage — whether it's a large LP or reel-to-reel taking up a lot of space on a shelf or the tens of thousands of compact-sized MP3 files that can fit on even the smallest laptop computer. All they know is that they want to easily call up a song from the 1980s so they can sing along with "Panama," by Van Halen. Admit it — you're thinking of that song right now.

What's the difference? The short answer is, convenience can be more important than fidelity.

As mentioned above, quality audio has certain characteristics. These attributes are sacrificed, or compressed, to some extent, in order to reduce the amount of room it takes for the music to exist on a computer drive or to make it available on a streaming service like iTunes or Amazon Music.

Why, then, do we compress music files? Because a smaller file size allows more songs to be stored on a home computer or on a streaming service cloud server — which ultimately also is a computer.

In order for music to exist in a smaller file size, it is electronically compressed. This compression involves a loss of some audio information.

First, here's a list of some digital music formats that have no loss of audio information: FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec), ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec), PCM (Pulse Code Modulation), LPCM (Linear Pulse Code Modulation), WMA (Windows Media Audio) and WAV (Waveform Audio File Format).

On the other hand, varying amounts of compression are used in digital music formats such as AIFF (Waveform Audio File Format), AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), a format called Vorbis and, of course, MP3.

The reason MP3 files can reproduce reasonable facsimiles of music that have become acceptable to many listeners is partially scientific and partially theoretical.

American physicist Alfred Mayer found, in 1894, that a certain frequency tone could be nullified by a certain lower frequency tone. This concept of "auditory masking" suggested that the rest of the audio information could be converted into music that could still be discerned but be 75 to 95% smaller in digital storage size.

The theoretical part, called "psychoacoustics," postulates that most humans cannot hear certain tones and frequencies, and they, therefore, can be discarded and removed from the resulting audio track.

Other audiophiles, including your humble narrator, are in the school of thought maintaining that all the frequencies are important. Those tones are foundational and support overtones and other, higher, frequencies.

The concepts are up for debate, exemplified by the different formats of "lossy" compressed music mentioned above that exist. Each one has algorithms with various choices for what frequencies are taken out or retained.

Interestingly, the 1981 Suzanne Vega song "Tom’s Diner" was one of the first to be converted to MP3 and remains a track by which some sound systems are tested.

Even more interestingly, University of Virginia PhD student Ryan Maguire assembled an audio track consisting solely of the frequencies removed from the MP3 compression of "Tom's Diner." The resulting 2014 song, which he titled "The Ghost in the MP3," can only be described as startlingly eerie. Look it up.

As mentioned in part three of the "CDs versus LPs" Music Historicity, on April 1, 2021, there is an interactive aural quiz on NPR.org that challenges you to perceive whether an audio clip came from a low-quality (low sample rate) MP3, a high-quality (high sample rate) MP3 or an uncompressed WAV file.

I correctly identified only two out of six, probably because I was listening through small external computer speakers. I probably would have gotten all of them if I'd been listening through my Klipsch LaScalas!

Moving on, music listeners from last week's poll provided some thought-provoking opinions.

"There's no question that CD quality audio makes for a better listening experience," Carbondale musician Stace England said. "As someone who releases music, I know most listeners are going to consume each project in streaming form or by downloading MP3s, and I prefer they have those easy options. At the end of the day, it's the strength of the song and not the quality of the playback that makes it work or not."

"The majority of the music I've listened to over the last decade has been MP3," Carbondale guitarist Andrew Staff said. "CDs definitely have a more truly representative sound without the compression, but I'm definitely about convenience and access to any music I want to listen to."

Murphysboro studio owner Mike Lescelius said: "To me, the content is far more important than the media on which it's reproduced. That said, and having lived through vinyl, 8-tracks, cassettes and CDs, I now prefer internet streaming for the convenience and variety."

"Regarding MP3 or CD-quality sound files, it doesn't make much difference," said Carbondale musician and author Craig Wilson. "I don't need a large speaker system to enjoy music. I need to convert WAV files to MP3 in order to send them to others or use them in a video. MP3s are a necessary convenience."

And now, the poll results. Out of nine responses, two favored MP3 files and one had no preference. The other six admitted that CDs sounded better but three of them listen to MP3s out of circumstance. The times, they surely are a-changing.