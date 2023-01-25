Music Historicity | Gary Gibula: Music as therapy, Carbondale 'dream pop' artist to drop 29th digital release Friday

The most interesting thing about Brian Wilson of Carbondale is not the fact that he happens to share the same name as that of the Beach Boys' co-founder.

It's not that he's a television news producer who has taught classes at SIU and Washington University in St. Louis.

What's compelling is that Wilson is a prolific composer, singer and guitarist with an artistic drive to create music.

"It's therapy for me," Wilson said. "It's my way of making sense of the world, of creating structure and order when I'm having trouble emotionally."

Born in Du Quoin, Wilson is a self-taught musician who learned to play Rolling Stones and Aerosmith songs on a Harmony electric guitar at age 14.

Fast-forward to age 43, and he's now an experienced songwriter whose home studio project, "Arctic Fox Drive," in less than two years has produced 69 songs on 28 releases ranging from single or two-song digital downloads to 10- and 14-song albums on compact disk and vinyl.

The latest AFD two-song digital release, "Stars/Nobody Knows," drops tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 27.

Wilson's amazing output of songs seems to pour forth from a creative mind and artistic spirit he said has been greatly influenced by a divorce and ensuing loss of his girlfriend.

"Arctic Fox Drive came about after she broke up with me," he confessed. "Initially, I was speaking to her through the songs and I still am, to a great degree. She's referred to in several songs as 'Stardust,' which is a sort of in-joke between us and a David Bowie reference."

Although some AFD songs are well-produced, with full band instrumentation, others can sound like delicate Nick Drake-inspired demos comprised of only one guitar and a vocal.

In the poignant "Sweet Lady Stardust," from AFD's 2021 "Love Letter" album, Wilson whispers to the object song character "I've been missing you, pulled a book down from my shelf, meant to tell you something, maybe I'm talking to myself. Guess I'll just keep on writing songs for you, say the things I have to say."

In high school, Wilson played in two punk rock bands, including one he said was "horror/sci-fi themed and called 'Graverobbers from Outer Space.'"

At age 18, Wilson said he acquired a Super-8 movie camera and set a goal of becoming an artistic filmmaker in the style of experimentalist Stan Brakhage.

By 2012, he earned a Masters of Fine Arts in Mass Communication and Media Arts from SIU Along the way, he wrote for the Carbondale Nightlife and Carbondale Times publications.

Wilson currently works as a news producer for a southern Illinois television station. He also teaches an on-line course in video editing for Northern Virginia College.

"I really like the balance of having a regular job along with my creative life," he said. "I need the yin-yang dynamic of it.

"I've never really thought of myself as a musician — I still don't — and perhaps that's what gives me the freedom to do what I do and not be self-conscious of it," Wilson continued. "The whole act of writing songs — and before that, making a film or taking a photograph — fills a kind of essential need within me. It gives me an outlet for what I'm feeling at the moment."

One of the 2021 AFD releases, "Bucky's Dome and Other Favorites," features a title song that likely will be part of an in-progress compilation album by Southern Illinois musicians called "Roam Home to a Dome, Vol. 2."

The lyrics of "Bucky's Dome" use the metaphor of the singer having a "lattice-shelled geodesic heart."

"I've long been a lover of R. Buckminster Fuller," Wilson said. "I'd been reading his writings for the past 20 years and visiting the dome home was something I'd planned to do with the woman I wrote the songs about."

Wilson said "Damaged Goods" — a classic 'relationship tune,' also on the Bucky's Dome release — is a song about: "feeling maybe a bit pissed off about the whole thing, and it's my way of throwing shade, perhaps. But then I immediately acknowledge that I don't mind that she's damaged, so there's a kind of vulnerability I expose, essentially saying I would take her back."

A page on the AFD Instagram web site boasts 673 listeners in 51 different countries.

"My fans are all over the world — Germany, Hawaii, the Philippines," Wilson said. "I never wanted to be a local artist. I'm interested in reaching people globally if possible."

The new AFD digital release, "Stars/Nobody Knows," will be available beginning tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 27, on Wilson's Bandcamp web site, arcticfoxdrive.bandcamp.com.

"They're both tracks I recorded over the summer on a shoebox cassette player," he said. "The thing that's different about them is that they're incredibly intimate. You can literally hear the crickets outside during one of them because I sat the recorder on my front porch, played my acoustic and sang. No overdubs, no editing."

In his earlier days, Wilson said he would play guitar and sing into a cassette tape recorder for the basic tracks to a song. He then played back the tape while recording guitar and a harmony vocal onto a second cassette recorder.

"I can be doing something and suddenly get this strong pull to pick up the guitar," he said. "Within minutes, the song has come out, fully formed, with structure, lyrics, everything. That's the case with almost everything I write."

It's perhaps no coincidence that Wilson has found inspiration by listening to the creative songs written by his Beach Boys namesake.

"Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys has made some of the most important music in my life," he said. "The first cassette tape I ever owned was their greatest hits. Then I discovered 'Pet Sounds' and the other post-surf albums like 'Smiley Smile,' 'Friends,' 'Wild Honey' and 'Sunflower.' Those really opened my mind to a whole other world of the Beach Boys creativity that most people didn't know about.

"Brian's way of writing lyrics about his personal life also were influential, like in the song 'Busy Doin' Nothing' from the 'Friends' album, where he talks about the mundane parts of his day and gives us directions to his mansion."

For now, Brian Wilson — the Carbondale musician — said he'll make his music "to let people know he's someone who has gone through tough times and who tries to turn them into something artistic — something lasting and beautiful out of the pain."

Will he ever be fully healed and no longer in need of music as therapy?

"That's a good question — I don't know," Wilson said. "Making 'art' is a daily process for me, and it always has been. It's something I need to do, so I don't feel I'll ever stop. If I ever stop making music, I suppose I'll start making some other kind of art."

Music and more information about Arctic Fox Drive can be found on Bandcamp.com and on Instagram.com/arcticfoxdrive.