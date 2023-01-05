Music Historicity | Gary Gibula: Music in movies, Part 1

Faithful readers of the Music Historicity column presumably are music lovers who are not solely drawn here due to your humble narrator's grammatical prowess or macro sociologically-introspective use of nine-syllable words.

I'm also fairly certain that many of you, like me, are fans of the cinema. It's about time that we examine the marriage and interaction of those two art forms: music and movies.

Not long after the invention of photography came the idea of using multiple images to make "moving pictures." A few decades later, it is believed that Auguste and Louis Lumière presented the first silent film with live musical accompaniment to a public audience in Paris in 1895.

One of the original reasons for having music during silent movies was to drown out the noise of the projector. Another purpose was to cover the murmur of the audience rudely talking or yelling at the screen.

It wasn't long before technology was able to add soundtracks to movies. Al Jolson, already a renowned star of live stage revues, is remembered for singing "Toot, Toot, Tootsie" in the first feature-length talkie, "The Jazz Singer," in 1927.

Today's audiences take for granted that music is an integral part of the cinematic experience, conveying atmosphere, drama and emotions in support of what's happening visually on screen.

Let's consider music videos, a term coined in 1959 by "The Big Bopper," aka J.P. Richardson, the former radio deejay who sang the No. 6 Billboard hit "Chantilly Lace," and who died in the same Feb. 3, 1959, plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly and Richie Valens.

Before being known as music videos, a 1964 promotional film of the Moody Blues song "Go Now" predated the Beatles' "A Hard Day's Night" feature film — which featured 18 of their songs.

The first well-produced rock music video likely was "Bohemian Rhapsody," by Queen. The audio tracks, part of the band's album "A Night at the Opera," were recorded in September 1975, and the video was shot two months later.

In addition to being the band's most popular song, Bohemian Rhapsody's video is said to have spawned the 1981 launch of MTV.

Early music videos on the channel were concert performances or lip-synced songs such as what could be seen on "American Bandstand."

One of the more amusing and memorable examples played on MTV in 1987. "Touch of Grey," one of six Grateful Dead songs ever to chart on Billboard, was the only to reach No. 9 on the Top 100 as well as No. 1 on Mainstream Rock.

The clever music video featured full-size skeleton puppets of each band member performing in concert. The marionettes are eventually replaced by the real musicians, who are seen attached by wires to a pair of skeleton hands operating them from the rafters above the stage.

The classic example of films with music are of course the genre of movie musicals. There's much to be said, but the first theatre play that utilized songs and music to help tell the story is acknowledged to be "The Black Crook." The 1866 drama-comedy featured 17 songs in four acts and was five-and-a-half hours long.

In addition to being the first feature-length talkie movie, the previously-mentioned "The Jazz Singer" also was the first movie musical, with Jolson singing five songs in a story about a fictitious Jewish man who aspires to be an entertainer. Neil Diamond memorably reprised the role in his 1980 film of the same name.

From there, the genre took off with many, many musical films that grossed well at the box office and made many stars of actors, singers and dancers.

A few of those include "42nd Street" (1933), "Top Hat" (1935), "The Wizard of Oz" (1939), "Singin' in the Rain" (1952), "White Christmas" (1954), "The King and I" (1956), "West Side Story" (1961), "The Music Man" (1962), "Mary Poppins" (1964), "The Sound of Music" (1965), "Fiddler on the Roof" (1971) and "Cabaret" (1972).

The 20th century closed with a slew of successful Disney musicals, including "The Little Mermaid" (1989), "Beauty and the Beast" (1991), "Aladdin" (1992), "The Lion King" (1994), "Pocahontas" (1995), "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996), "Hercules" (1997) and "Mulan" (1998).

Among the notable musicals of the 21st century are "The Phantom of the Opera" (2004), "Rent" (2005), "Dreamgirls" (2006), "Mamma Mia!" (2008), "Les Misérables" (2012), "La La Land" (2016), "Beauty and the Beast" (2017), "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" (both 2019).

According to box office records, "The Lion King" is the highest-grossing movie-musical of all time, having earned $1,656,943,394 by 2019. By no coincidence, it also holds the record for making the most money as a live Broadway show, grossing $1,657,407,012 over 9,195 performances since its 1997 debut.

There's more to say about movie musicals, including those produced in countries other than the U.S., and there are plenty of examples not mentioned here. Feel free to email me with suggestions.

I've also neglected to mention more about the Beatles' movies, which debatably fall into a category other than movie musicals. Rest assured that they will be discussed in part two of this series next week, which also will include movies about fictitious musicians, concert movies, films with memorable music soundtracks and movies about the lives of famous musicians, as portrayed by an actor or another musician.