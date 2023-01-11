Music Historicity | Gary Gibula: Music in Movies, Part 2

For those who might have been in the kitchen making a sandwich, last week's topic was music in the cinema, part one.

Continuing the discussion, let's look at efforts to intersperse a cinematic storyline with entertaining musical interludes. The Fab Four — aka The Beatles — were responsible for several of these outings.

The first was "A Hard Day's Night," made at the height of the Beatlemania craze, in 1964. The film could be described as a musical, a comedy, a mockumentary and a jukebox musical — in which the tunes already are well-known rather than new, original songs.

Shot in glorious black and white, American director Richard Lester portrayed a story of the band members preparing for a television performance. The film contained 15 different Beatles songs or song portions.

With a budget of about $243,000, "A Hard Day's Night" grossed $11 million and was nominated for two Academy Awards.

One year and two weeks later came the release of the second Beatles jukebox musical, "Help!"

Directed once again by Richard Lester, the full-color feature film had a $1.5 million budget and grossed $12.1 million at the box office.

In addition to the title song, the movie featured 11 other Beatles favorites such as "Ticket to Ride," "You Can't Do That" and "She's a Woman."

The third Beatles movie, in 1967, was "Magical Mystery Tour," a disappointing 52-minute-long outing that asked the question what might happen when you film an unscripted bus ride filled with weird and borderline uninteresting characters. The answer: not much.

In 1968, the animated "Yellow Submarine" featured 17 Beatles songs like "A Day in the Life," "When I'm Sixty-Four" and "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds."

The "Let It Be" documentary was filmed in 1969 but released in 1970 after the Beatles had announced their breakup. Much better footage can be seen in the recently-released "Get Back" documentary, which chronicles some mild tension between band members mixed with undeniable friendship and unmatched creativity.

There have been several films — or musical biopics — about musicians, as portrayed by professional actors.

Tom Hulce, who found fame in the 1978 comedy "Animal House," played Wolfgang "Amadeus" Mozart. Gary Busey did a fine job in the lead role of the 1978 "The Buddy Holly Story." Lou Diamond Phillips played Richie Valens in "La Bamba" and Val Kilmer became Jim Morrison in "The Doors," directed by Oliver Stone.

Jamie Foxx won an Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 "Ray." Sissy Spacek won the 1980 Best Actress Oscar as Loretta Lynn in "Coal Miner's Daughter." David Carradine played folk singer Woody Guthrie in the 1976 "Bound For Glory," which earned an Oscar for cinematography.

Arguably, the best musical biopic was the overlooked "I'm Not There," a 2007 drama where Bob Dylan is played by six different actors throughout the course of his life.

Honorable mentions go to runner-up films depicting the lives of Johnny Cash, Charlie Parker and Elvis.

Speaking of "The King," practically in its own category are the 31 feature films in which Elvis Presley starred and sang, beginning with "Love Me Tender" (1956) and ending with "Change of Habit" (1969).

Several of the films contained memorable Elvis songs, like the title tunes in "Jailhouse Rock" (1957) and "Viva Las Vegas" (1964), and "Teddy Bear" as well as the title tune in the best of his movies, "Loving You" (1957).

Unfortunately, other Elvis films — in fact, a majority of them--contained some fairly ridiculous songs, like "Husky Dusky Day" (from "Wild in the Country," 1961), "Song of the Shrimp" (from "Girls! Girls! Girls!," 1962) and "No Room to Rhumba in a Sports Car" (from "Fun in Acapulco," 1963). Also worth mentioning is the title tune of 1967's "Clambake."

We also should cite a string of "beach party" films with good music, most of which starred Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello, including "Beach Party" (1963), "Muscle Beach Party" (1964), "Bikini Beach" (1964) — featuring the 14-year-old sensation "Little Stevie Wonder," "Pajama Party" (1964), "Beach Blanket Bingo" (1965), "How to Stuff a Wild Bikini" (1965) and "Ghost in the Invisible Bikini" (1966), which featured an aging Boris Karloff in one of his final roles.

Next on the hit parade are true documentaries about music, musicians or bands. Top of the heap is "Woodstock," the 1970 film about the culturally seminal 1969 festival that featured 32 bands or individual performers over three days in August. The film won the 1971 Academy Award for Best Documentary.

Other fine music documentaries include those on Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, Queen, Elton John, The Wrecking Crew, John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, Nina Simone, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones and The Who.

There are many great films about fictitious musicians, with my latest favorite being a 1999 Woody Allen movie, "Sweet and Lowdown," about a jazz guitarist who idolizes Django Reinhardt. The lead role is played very effectively by Sean Penn, who earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal.

Some other films about non-existent bands or musicians include "Ladies and Gentlemen, the Fabulous Stains" (1982), "Eddie and the Cruisers" (1983), "Purple Rain" (1984), "The Commitments" (1991), "That Thing You Do!" (1996) and "Josie and the Pussycats" (2001).

Allow me to mention some directors who place a great emphasis on the music used in their films.

Wes Anderson, for example, used wonderful music selections in his movies "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001), "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" (2004) and "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014), for which was Oscar-nominated for Best Director and Best Picture.

Quentin Tarantino uses outstanding music in his films "Pulp Fiction" (1994), "Jackie Brown" (1997) and the two "Kill Bill" films (2003, 2004).

It's in the eyes and ears of the beholder, but my favorite for both movies and his use of music is director Stanley Kubrick: "2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968) — my favorite movie of all time, "A Clockwork Orange" (1971), "Barry Lyndon" (1975) and "The Shining" (1980).

Here's a quick mention of some television programs that used fun, amusing and usually forgettable music, like "The Monkees" (1966-68), "The Banana Splits" (1968-70), "The Archies" (1968-73), "H.R. Pufnstuf" (1969) and "The Partridge Family" (1970-74).

More memorable were live concert television shows like "In Concert" (1972-73), Don Kirshner's "Rock Concert" (1973-81) and current programs like "Austin City Limits" and PBS' "Great Performances."

There have been a number of excellent concert feature films such as "Gimme Shelter" (Rolling Stones), "The Song Remains the Same" (Led Zeppelin) and a must-see "The Grateful Dead Movie."

Lastly, there's my favorite genre of musical films — the comedies.

I'll first mention forgettable ones like the Spice Girls' "Spice World" (1998), "Spirited" (2022) and "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" (2007), which is really bad.

Some fun musical comedies to put on your watch list include "The Blues Brothers" (1980), which includes a bit role for Carrie Fisher — John Belushi aka Jake Blues' ex-girlfriend, who works at the "Curl Up & Dye" beauty salon.

Another fun musical "rockumentary" with comedic moments is "Anvil: The Story of Anvil." This 2008 film tells the true story of an outstanding Canadian metal band that I enjoyed seeing at a concert bar in Chicago a few years back.

Andy Samberg made an amusing musical comedy called "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" (2016).

Another is a Beatles parody film made in 1978 by Monty Python's Eric Idle called "The Rutles." It features "The Prefab Four" singing knockoff songs like "Ouch!" and "All You Need Is Cash." A follow-up film was titled "The Rutles 2: Can't Buy Me Lunch."

Even funnier is Fred Armisen and Bill Hader's double episode of "Documentary Now!" featuring a band called "The Bluejean Committee."

But the top of the list for me is the "mockumentary" genre of films. "A Mighty Wind" (2003) tells the story of a reunion of three fictitious folk music bands: The Folksmen, The New Main Street Singers and Mitch & Mickey.

And the winner is: "This is Spinal Tap" (1984). If you are a rock musician, you have no excuse for not seeing this film. The unscripted dialog is laugh-out-loud hilarious, as are the songs — which include "Tonight I'm Gonna Rock You Tonight," "Big Bottom" and "Gimme Some Money." Don't miss this one.