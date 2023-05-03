Most folks enjoy reading those annual Top 10 lists that usually come out around the end of the year.

These may sound like flimsy excuses of procrastination, but due to recent concerns with global warming, allergy season, COVID-19, car maintenance issues, the cat needing a bath and my remote control batteries failing, Music Historicity this week presents a long overdue series of music-related Top 10 lists.

But before getting to those, the first list to share is a list of other end-of-year lists, ranked in order of ridiculousness.

No. 5 is Cinema Scope's Top 10 films of 2022 list. I didn't recognize a single one.

The top three entries were "Pacifiction," "De humani corporis fabrica" and "Crimes of the Future." Sorry, didn't see them. Next?

My No. 4 list is the Chicago Tribune's Best TV of 2022 list, which included "Bust Down," "Abbott Elementary" and one which I'd actually seen, "Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire." Yawn.

No. 3 is the San Francisco Chronicle's Favorite Books of 2022. Yep, you guessed it — I hadn't heard (much less read) a single title. Guess I'm just a 'newsie' at heart.

The No. 2 list on my list of lists is "The Atlantic" magazine's 35 Best Podcasts of 2022, which includes "All There Is, With Anderson Cooper," "The Outlaw Ocean" and "Death of an Artist: The Ana Mendieta and Carl Andre Story."

My No. 1 most ridiculous list is The New York Times' Best Poetry of 2022. The top three titles of poetry collection books are "Hyperphantasia," by Sara Deniz Akant; "Mothman Apologia," by Robert Wood Lynn; and "Please make me pretty, I don't want to die," by Tawanda Mulalu.

To be fair, the lyrics of most music songs, in essence, are poetry. With that being stated, here is a brief excerpt from "A Closet Disjunction," one of the poems in Sara Deniz Akant's "Hyperphantasia" collection.

"My sister calls me on the blender; it was our wedding gift. I tell her to avoid the burning finger-touch of men. Next we write a wikiHow to hate them for their touching."

Gimme a break — now go ahead and try to set those words to music!

But I digress. Let's consider some music-related lists, the well-considered opinions of your humble narrator, a musician and rock journalist.

Top greatest rock guitarists, all time. My criteria include pure playing ability, innovation of technique and improvisational skill. Vocal ability and composing chords for a song are not considered here.

In descending order: Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, Jeff Beck, Jerry Garcia, Eddie Van Halen, David Gilmour, Pete Townsend, Prince and Billy Gibbons.

Top female instrumentalist musician and/or composer, all time. The person must play any type of instrument, regardless of being a vocalist.

You might be surprised to find out my No. 1 in this category is Erin Clark, a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and singer from Tulsa and Dallas who is professionally known as St. Vincent. The three-time Grammy winner has released six studio albums and a seventh in collaboration with David Byrne of the Talking Heads.

In addition to an appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, St. Vincent has performed on Austin City Limits three times and simply blown me away with her guitar chops. She truly is an outstanding multi-faceted female musician who I put on par with innovative performers like David Bowie and Beck.

Other talented women in rock include the two former guitarists of famed all-girl band The Runaways, Joan Jett and Lita Ford — who each went on to have successful solo careers.

Aside from their songwriting and vocal abilities, mention also should be made of keyboardists Lady Gaga, Carole King, Christine McVie.

Most significantly, tribute must be paid to the legendary Carol Kaye, a studio bass player who is reputed to have recorded on over 10,000 songs under producers like Phil Spector and Quincy Jones (of Motown fame) and Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. She was part of the Los Angeles studio musicians known as The Wrecking Crew.

Kaye played on recordings by famous musicians in the 1950s like Richie Valens (acoustic rhythm guitar on "La Bamba"), Sam Cooke, Glen Campbell and The Righteous Brothers (acoustic guitar on "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'").

She performed on recordings for both Frank and Nancy Sinatra, The Monkees, Simon & Garfunkel, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, The Supremes, The Temptations and the Four Tops. You'd be surprised to find out that Kaye also played 12-string guitar on Frank Zappa's "Freak Out" album.

As you can imagine, Carol Kaye has won numerous awards for her career of work. She currently is age 88 and still active in the music business.

Another list I'd like to put forward for your consideration is my limited judgement of the Top Ten Best Carbondale Musicians. The criteria includes instrumental chops, vocal and songwriting ability, appearance, personality and other intangibles like perceived overall contribution to Carbondale's "arts scene" over the years.

My apologies for the many worthy entries I may have forgotten or skipped over.

In reverse order, we'll begin with honorable mentions.

"Trop Rock Doc" Michael Eric (Baltz) is relatively new to the music scene but is notable for his fervent songwriting style, as is his recording studio producer and fellow musician Shadi Frick. Charlie Queen has added to the city's arts scene with his production company "Moonfield Creative" and also with last year's release of his horror-comedy film "Mort," which is hilarious.

River to River Community Records founder "Sad Max" Senteney not only has made a significant contribution to the Southern Illinois music scene, but he's also the talented drummer and percussionist of Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band. He also ties his own fly-fishing lures and is a stained glass artist.

Mention also should be made of the late Joe Castrejon, local musician, music store owner and friend to so many, including your humble narrator.

Kudos also go to Hangar 9 club owner Sally Rogers, a friend of mine since the 1980s who has facilitated so much great music in Carbondale. I'll never forget the time when someone printed up dozens of "Sally Rogers is 40" and bumper-sticker-bombed every car in the Hangar 9 parking lot!

Moving on to the list of most significance Carbondale musicians, No. 10 is Charlie Morrill. The unassuming "nicest guy in the Carbondale music scene" is one of the most talented drummers I've ever heard or played with in a band.

No. 9 is Everett Gariepy, leader of the local punk band Pet Mosquito. With his innovative band and energetic stage presentation, Gariepy has written trenchant tunes like "I Hate Illinois Nazis." Pet Mosquito has a promising career ahead of them.

Keyboardist Roger Fliege is No. 8 on my list. Roger blends perfectly with any band situation he takes on and is talented enough to play music styles from jazz to 50s rock to Grateful Dead.

Coming in at No. 7 is Jim Wall, one of the finest jazz bassists I've ever witnessed. In addition to being my co-worker at The Music Box (—the precursor of Sound Core Music), Jim played bass in Four on the Floor and did a stellar job playing at the Cairo Jazz Festival behind famed guitarist Patrick Yandall a couple years ago.

Mike Lescelius, owner of Misunderstudio in Murphysboro, is No. 6 on my list. Mike has facilitated recordings over the years for many artists like The Woodbox Gang, Hugh DeNeal, Jason Ringenberg and numerous others. Although one of the most laid-back guys you'll ever meet, he is truly a wizard at his craft and richly deserves accolades in our local arts scene.

No. 5 is Peyton Blewett, a thoughtful songwriter, guitarist and excellent vocalist. Peyton was a founding member of Four on the Floor and now leads The Venturis. He's also no slouch on the golf course.

Take it from a musician who grew up and was raised in Chicago, there is no finer Southern Illinois blues guitarist than Ivas John. As No. 4 on the list of best Carbondale musicians, Ivas brings passion and soul to every performance.

No. 3 on the list is the local musician with possibly the biggest following in Southern Illinois, Hugh DeNeal. You probably already know that his band, The Woodbox Gang, performed extensively and made numerous studio albums over the years. More recently, DeNeal has begun making solo releases that have been well received.

In addition to creating what I call "the Southern Illinois sound," DeNeal is by far the most prolific songwriter this side of Bob Dylan. A laid-back, nice guy, presenting honest and heartfelt emotion in his music performances, Carbondale's arts scene can be proud of producing a talent like Hugh DeNeal.

Although punk rock music spawned in the 1970s, it has by no means waned in popularity and significance over the years. A guy responsible for holding high that flag and putting Carbondale on the worldwide map of punk music is Adam Fletcher.

The No. 2 most significant musician in Carbondale — and all of Southern Illinois — checks all the boxes as a performer: he's a fiery guitarist and bassist, he's a gritty and passionate lead vocalist and he's a clever punk-pop songwriter.

But Fletcher is much more than that. He's also a promoter of local music and shows, a facilitator and a music archivist. His band, The Copyrights, has toured the world and has been well-known in the punk music scene since the 2003 release of their first album "We Didn't Come Here to Die."

Since then, The Copyrights have put out six more studio albums, one live album, six EPs, one compilation and six "split" releases.

You can probably guess who's No. 1 on the list of Best Musicians in Carbondale. It's a guy who is hands-down the best guitarist around, having proved his mettle for decades in dozens of bands.

He's the guy who runs a sound company that has provided audio services for the university, private events and music bands since the 1990s.

Throughout my years playing bass in Four on the Floor, he's the guy who — for most gigs — would have what I call a "perfect night," playing not one bad chord or hitting an incorrect note on a solo.

He once was invited up to the stage at Hangar 9 with famed blues band The Nighthawks and instantly picked up a difficult 16-bar blues song. Likewise, he was summoned to fill-in at the last minute on bass with a reggae band from Chicago playing at the former new wave club, Airwaves — and did a great job.

He's the guy who travelled with his band, "Devil's Kitchen," to San Francisco and played gigs at famous clubs like The Family Dog. He subsequently was asked to play on Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart's first solo album.

Never mind that he's one of my best and dearest friends in this world. The best and most significant musician in Carbondale — and all of Southern Illinois — is none other than Robbie Stokes.