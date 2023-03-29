Is my hair okay? Are these the right shoes? What do you think of my outfit?

These are questions asked not only by ladies and gentlemen before heading out for a night on the town, but also by musicians about to step onto the stage to entertain the also-primped and preened public.

In addition to things like having good transportation and being punctual, the "musician's scorecard" that was published in this space in November 2020 also asks if you "look the part."

Here's the rationale. Being a musician in a band means you aspire to ply your art by entertaining the public on stage. It follows that your 'product,' although primarily aural, also is visual.

It harkens to the reasons a music fan buys a ticket to experience a band at a live concert. You want to hear the music with greater dynamics, volume and fidelity than you could by simply listening to the recorded songs at home, but you also want to visually see the performer performing — and wearing whatever they're wearing while doing so.

"But the music is all that matters," one might argue.

Not so fast. There are several examples of musical artists who are exceedingly shy, who hide their appearance or who never show their faces.

Your humble narrator once attended a concert at Shryock Auditorium where one of the band members was rather shy.

It was Nov. 11, 1981, and the progressive rock band King Crimson was playing a show at the campus venue in support of their eighth studio album, "Discipline," which had been released just two months prior.

I wasn't very familiar with King Crimson, but I bought a ticket to the show in order to see band member Tony Levin play the Chapman Stick bass. Also touring in the band was guitarist Adrian Belew — a Covington, Kentucky, native — who had performed on that very stage at Shryock two years previously, as a member of the Talking Heads.

By the way, I also was there to see David Byrne and company at that concert, Oct. 28, 1979, as well as a subsequent show at the SIU Arena on Sept. 13, 1982.

Back to King Crimson. The "shy guy" was guitarist and band founder Robert Fripp, whose impressive credentials include working with Peter Gabriel, Daryl Hall, Blondie and David Bowie.

Fripp played the entire concert while seated in a chair, stage left, that was pointed facing the band members and not the audience. Also, interestingly, there were no stage lights illuminating him. He wasn't completely in the dark because of the rest of the stage lights, but the resulting focus was on the rest of the band.

Other musicians who hide their appearance include the French electronic music duo Daft Punk — who wear robot heads and gloves while performing — and the theatrical heavy metal group Gwar, composed of musicians outfitted in elaborate monster mask costumes.

Along the same lines are musicians who wear face paint, makeup and costumes that embellish their appearance, such as Kiss and Insane Clown Posse.

Whether the effort adds to the visual appeal of the artist and the music put forth is up to debate.

The trend toward musicians wearing outlandish clothing may have incepted with the emergence of the glam rock genre, which began in the early 1970s.

Artists such as Marc Bolan — of T. Rex, David Bowie, Mott the Hoople and Gary Glitter wore eye-catching outfits that often included satin fabrics, glitter, clothing with wild patterns and accessories such as hats and capes.

Soon after, musicians like Elton John, Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, Alice Cooper and Freddie Mercury (of Queen) climbed on board. Before long, flamboyant clothing and costumes became part of a performer's allure.

Interestingly, Cher Bono, began wearing alluring outfits when she appeared in concert and on television for the "Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour," in 1971, and her short-lived 1975 CBS show that was simply called "Cher." The episodes opened with the singer sporting flashy and elaborate costumes such as what a Las Vegas showgirl might wear.

Today, Stefani Germanotta, better known as "Lady Gaga," has made her mark as a singer, composer, musician and actress. Before reinventing her image a few years ago, Gaga drew attention for crazy outfits, hair and clothing styles that embellished her performance.

Her package of outward appearance and talent apparently has worked well, as she has been nominated for 856 different awards and won 363 times.

In 2011, Gaga won the Fashion Icon award given by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. In 2019, she won an Academy Award for Best Original Song, "Shallow," which was in the film "A Star is Born."

Gaga's list goes on: 36 Grammy nominations and 13 wins, 20 different Billboard awards, 19 BMI awards, six Golden Globe nominations and two wins, and too many MTV nominations and awards to count.

She holds 10 Guinness World Records including, for example, Most Viewed Wikipedia Page (female), Most Product Placements in a Video ("Telephone") and First Person to Be Nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song at the Oscars in One Year (2019).

Does style of dress matter for musicians? It's safe to say that it's not everything, but it helps!

On the other hand, there are performers who evidently don't place a great importance on outward appearance. A good example would be any band in the grunge rock category, although it could be argued that not wearing flashy clothing is itself part of the image.

If you were in a band — or if you already are in a band, what would you wear on stage?