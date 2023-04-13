As previously recognized in this column, music and bands have varying degrees of importance to different individuals.

Some people instantly know the difference between the "lead player" and the "front man" positions in a rock band, and others couldn't care less in discerning the jobs of monitor tech and system engineer.

As a courtesy and public service, I thought it helpful this week to detail the personnel needed and the roles played in a working, touring rock band.

In many cases, it's all about money.

Record companies have individuals known as producers who might dream up the concept for a band that does not yet exist. They have the experience or a sense of what kind of music "sells" and what kind of band might yield profitable sales of recordings and concert tickets.

A producer often knows a few key musicians who might blend together well and create a winning combination. The producer also is the person sitting directly behind the mixing board engineer in the studio control room, who judges whether a recording "take" is good enough for the final product.

Another key person for a band's success is the manager. Different from the producer, the manager gets performance gigs for the musicians.

The record company makes money for all involved with the sales of band recordings, but the manager has an equally or more difficult job. They must network with the band members to determine availability and willingness to play a gig on a certain date or multiple gigs on a tour, they negotiate compensation from venues and often organize additional elements like the separate contractors who provide sound systems and stage lighting.

There are even more support personnel to mention before we get to the band members.

Big concert tours of well-known bands often incorporate elaborate stage sets, which require a set designer. Many pop artists also wear more than one costume throughout the course of a show, necessitating a costume designer — not to mention hair and makeup specialists.

Some performers also have dancers who add to the spectacle of entertainment. In that case, a dance coordinator or choreographer is needed in addition to the dancers themselves.

The audio company contractor also utilizes multiple workers who perform different tasks.

The bottom of the ladder is the roadie, who must move equipment cases, set up music gear and provide the general 'muscle' for a show. While the roadie may have been considered a lowly job, these individuals in reality are well-trained professionals who are critical for a concert to setup and tear down in the clockwork necessary to maintain a tour schedule.

The top of the chain is the front-of-house engineer, who operates the mixing board during the band performance. He or she often is an employee of the band rather than the sound company, usually knowledgeable and experienced enough to be a wizard on any modern audio console.

Another important tour worker is the monitor engineer. There may be large speakers pointed at the audience, but there is an entirely separate and smaller sound system projecting audio through wedge-shaped boxes that sit on the floor of the stage.

The monitor engineer has a big responsibility to make sure the performers are satisfied with the sound coming from their monitors in order for them to hear themselves adequately and deliver a good performance.

Many top vocalists use devices that are in their ears rather than open-air speakers on the stage floor. The monitor engineer controls the custom mix sent to each performer's "in-ear monitors."

But wait, there's more.

In the back of the room at a big concert, sitting next to the sound board engineer is a second individual at a separate console that controls all the lighting. Many of the elaborate lighting boards are computer-controlled and operate so-called "intelligent lights," swiveling fixtures that throw moving beams in all directions.

An often-overlooked job is the person at the "merch table." Bands can make substantial money with the sale of their authorized merchandise, which might include t-shirts, CDs and vinyl albums and the devoted personnel at the merch table can be critical.

A couple other employees who are important to a band's success are the drivers of the tour busses and equipment trucks. These individuals must be true professionals who sleep in a hotel room through the show in order to be wide awake when it's time to drive through the night to the next tour stop.

Finally, let's consider the band members themselves.

Some bands operate as de facto democracies, where each player has an equal say in all the decisions like what songs to play, contractors to hire and whether green M&Ms are included in the contract rider for backstage food. They also share equally in the profits.

You might be surprised to find, however, that most of the larger, well-known bands exist as corporations where one or a few individuals hire the other musicians as subcontractors. It's true!

It's my understanding the Gene Simmons, the bass player and an original band member of Kiss, now controls that group and brand. The same is true of Lynyrd Skynyrd, where the rights to the band's music and recordings have been settled in the courts.

For several years, your humble narrator was lead guitarist and male vocalist in a tuxedo society wedding orchestra that performed in literally every large hotel throughout Chicago and the suburbs. I was an employee of the owner, who led the group from the drum position.

A band's leader often is the lead vocalist, who sometimes is an individual who does not otherwise play an instrument. That person — especially if he is male — also is known as the "front man."

The lead guitarist differs from the rhythm guitarist because they play the improvisational solos during songs. However, some bands have but one guitarist.

A few famous "power trio" bands — with only a drummer, a bass player and one guitarist — include Rush, Cream, Stray Cats and ZZ Top.

On the other hand, the original lineup of Lynyrd Skynyrd included three guitarists — and all three of them were lead players.

I consider the heartbeat of a band to be the bass player. Usually, a rock group has only one. However, I witnessed a Shryock Auditorium concert of the British band Ultravox, which used two bass players for a few songs.

When attending a music performance, I try to discern which musician is best at playing their respective instrument. While this is usually the lead guitarist, it often is the drummer, who is critical to any band.

If you ever get bored at a concert, just focus on the drummer, who always is busy with four appendages — two arms and two legs — playing the song or doing a dance with the music.

My top three favorite drummers — all deceased, unfortunately — include Neil Peart, of Rush; John Bonham, of Led Zeppelin; and Richie Hayward, of Little Feat.

Let's not forget the keyboard player in a band. Although a guitarist can have a variety of foot pedals to create different audio effects, a keyboardist can produce a world of sounds with various settings and connection to digital interfaces for more possibilities.

Bands also can have full or part-time players on instruments like saxophone, harmonica, flute and others.

The point is, musical entertainment at a concert consists of multiple personnel, whether it's a power trio running their own sound system from the stage or a large band with a support crew, 10 musicians and a full horn or string section of additional players.