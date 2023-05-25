Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It was the best of times.

A young, carefree SIU student and musician was playing rockabilly tunes at a Carbondale bar, trying his best to evoke Buddy Holly, Elvis and Brian Setzer, when the hottest guitarist in town stopped by, sat-in and made the band sound like the Stray Cats.

That was just one of the many stories I have about Robbie Stokes, who passed away on May 14 at age 73.

I'd been a keyboardist, guitarist and bassist throughout high school and had attended dozens of big rock concerts at various Chicago venues. Once I arrived in Carbondale for college, I quickly identified the best musician in town — and that guy was Robbie Stokes.

I saw and heard him with Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows, the Skid City Blues Band and other groups. Can't say I "idolized" him (as I did Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult), but I sure respected Robbie's guitar-playing ability even though the groups in which he played weren't necessarily my favorites.

It was the late 1970s and Robbie had been playing in horn section bands and in situations where he didn't always get a chance to do a big guitar solo in every song. I could tell he was a "rocker" but sensed that he hadn't yet realized his ultimate potential.

Robbie was in his early 30s and already a seasoned pro. He played on Mickey Hart's "Rolling Thunder" album and his band (Devil's Kitchen) had performed on the same bill as the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Quicksilver Messenger Service —among others.

I don't recall the exact first time Robbie and I met and spoke, but it might have been at The Music Box, the Carbondale music store where your humble narrator worked as the guitar teacher.

He probably walked into the shop to buy a set of guitar strings. And there I was, a 21-year-old, trying to act cool and make conversation with the best musician in town.

My Boppin' 88s rockabilly combo was popular enough to be playing regular gigs at Hangar 9, Gatsby's and (mentioned above) The Club, a now-gone dive bar that was located on South Illinois Avenue between Booby's sub sandwich shop and the Varsity movie theatre.

The first time it happened, I could hardly believe it. "The" Robbie Stokes drifted casually in through the back door of the bar. I could tell he wanted to jam.

As I picked up my acoustic guitar, I handed Robbie my electric — a Gibson ES-120T, an archtop no-cutaway thin-line hollow body instrument with one single-coil pickup.

We launched into songs like "Folsom Prison Blues" by Johnny Cash, "You Can Do No Wrong" by Carl Perkins, "C'mon Everybody" by Eddie Cochran, "Good Rockin' Tonight" by Elvis Presley and "Peggy Sue Got Married" by Buddy Holly.

Robbie ripped some amazing and appropriate rockabilly guitar solos and made the band sound exactly the way I'd always dreamed.

I could tell he loved it, because that kind of music was nothing like what he'd been playing in his 'real' bands.

Robbie sat-in with the Boppin' 88s multiple times through the next year or so, always at The Club.

I secretly vowed to myself that I'd do whatever it took in the coming years to convince and cajole 'Robbie Rocker' to leave his better-paying but presumably less-fulfilling music situations and join up with me.

Karma came a-knocking when my friend, drummer Mike Ebersohl, called to invite me in as bass player of a new music combo. Robbie had met Peyton Blewett and thought a hot rock band backing-up the young songwriter might be noticed by a record company.

I agreed, and Four on the Floor was born.

Fast-forwarding, the band played a busy schedule of gigs over the next couple years, with shows all over southern and central Illinois, the St. Louis area and throughout Missouri. At all of these, Robbie would usually have a "perfect night," where he played not a single mistake in a song.

I'm glad that I stayed in close touch with Robbie throughout the following decades of music with other bands and my day jobs with The Daily Herald and (for the past 23 years) the Chicago Tribune newspapers.

I toured with a Grateful Dead tribute band from St. Louis for three years and gladly accepted overnight accommodations at Robbie's home when we played a tour date in Carbondale.

Robbie also hired me to work shows for Robco Audio, mixing audio, being a roadie or driving an equipment van.

More recently, he recorded your humble narrator as I composed a couple songs off the top of my head in his home office for the planned Roam Home to a Dome, Vol. 2 album (currently in production). Robbie added a lead guitar part to the one of the two tunes but we never got a chance to finish the second one.

As Robbie's son, Robby Clark-Stokes, wrote so beautifully in the obituary, his dad was into cars, aviation, mythology, anthropology and, especially, astronomy.

I remember the two of us drove equipment vans back to his place after a late gig, arriving at 2 a.m., and Robbie pointed out some star formations up in the sky.

He happened to be a long-time member of the nonprofit Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois.

"Robbie Stokes was an amateur astronomer extraordinaire," AASI President Harry Treece said. "He made as many meetings as his busy schedule would allow, maybe arriving late and maybe having to leave early, but he always had a question, comment or anecdote for whatever topic was being covered. Robbie could always come up with an astronomy reference from books, movies and (of course) music. He will be greatly missed by all."

AASI Board Member Bob Baer recalled Robbie being "a great friend over the years. One of my best memories working with him was when he helped out with the Southern Illinois Star Party by running the sound and video for us and picking out the music for the evening.

"Robbie had a lifelong interest in physics and astronomy and he loved speaking with the public and other club members at public observations. He surprised us all with his ability to recall specific details about astronomers, scientists and celestial objects. You could tell that Robbie really had a passion for science, and he loved sharing it with others," Baer said.

Be sure to look for Remembering Robbie, Part 2, one week from today, which will contain tributes and stories from his many musician acquaintances.

Part 3 will be Remembering Robbie – in his own words, with excerpts from the Music Historicity columns he wrote for The Southern, from 2019 until August of 2020, as well as some touching thoughts from personal email correspondence between him and his close friend, me.

Lastly, the public is invited to a free event Saturday at the Varsity Center where there will be an opportunity to express condolences to the Stokes family and also celebrate the life of Robbie Stokes with some live music.

Family members will be available Saturday, May 27, at the Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Avenue, Carbondale, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. A slide show will include nearly 300 photos of Robbie Stokes' life, with live music on stage in the large theater from past and present members of Four on the Floor, the Venturis and other local musicians.

At 3 p.m., members of the Stokes family will make a special eulogy presentation. Financial donations will be accepted for contributions in Robbie's memory to nonprofit organizations including the Varsity Center, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois and others. The event is free, and the public is invited.