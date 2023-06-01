Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A gaping hole has been opened in Carbondale's arts scene since the passing of Robbie Stokes. The well-known musician and sound company owner left this world to play harps with the angels on May 14, following a three-year battle with cancer.

Since then, tributes and anecdotes have poured forth from Stokes' many musician friends, including those shared in this space today.

Jim Wall is a virtuoso bassist and bandmate of Robbie's who attended the celebration of life gathering and concert that was held Saturday, May 27 at the Varsity Center.

"Scores of well-wishers were lined up outside as the doors were opened, not unlike other concert experiences," Wall said. "The lobby was adorned with memorabilia that exemplified Robbie's incomparable and remarkable journey as a mainstay of the Southern Illinois music scene. People in attendance not only saw evidence of his unparalleled musical career, but also got a sense of the real person and his many pursuits that included astronomy, aviation and Star Trek. But without question, family was the most important factor in his life.

"As a prolific musician, Robbie had a gift and a flair for adapting to any situation — a perfectionist who was comfortable playing any genre of music. His extraordinary sense of timing, his stellar 'musical ear' and his cosmic musicianship made him an astronomical all-star of the Southern Illinois music scene. Nobody will ever come close to Robbie Stokes and I feel quite privileged to have had the opportunity to collaborate with him," Wall said.

Carbondale's Adam Fletcher, known worldwide as the bassist and lead vocalist of punk rock icons The Copyrights, described Stokes as "a guy who was involved in a countless amount of music and at the same time very encouraging to young musicians. He had a way of making you feel like you also deserved a seat at the table, even if you'd been playing for only a short time. Robbie's love and positive energy will be felt forever, that’s something that can’t be taken away."

"The first time I met Robbie was probably in 2002," said Carbondale blues guitar master Ivas John. "It was at the Hangar 9 'Battle of the Blues' showcase. I was 20 years old and very green.

"I brought my amp on stage, plugged in and eagerly started playing something loud and annoying to the soundman, who came right over and said 'If you're gonna play at that volume, it's gonna be a long night!' I reluctantly turned down and later found out that sound guy was Robbie Stokes. Although that was embarrassing, he was ALWAYS cool and supportive to me.

"Whether he was behind the sound board or performing alongside me on stage, it was a joy to be pushed creatively by Robbie's musicianship and energy. He spoke the language of music fluently and his confidence lifted the band up to new heights. I wish we could do it again tomorrow, but I’m grateful for the time we had together and, like countless others, for his friendship and inspiration," John said.

After working for Cirque du Soleil for two decades, Curt McCormick is now a production manager at Morpheus Lights in Las Vegas.

"I would never have gotten my career started without Robbie Stokes," McCormick said. "I worked lighting at Shryock, the Arena and, of course, for Robbie. You can gain knowledge from books, but the biggest value for learning came from my experience with Robco. Robbie's spirit was infectious and his stories legendary, and I am so saddened to hear of his passing. Fare thee well, old friend."

Misunderstudio owner, sound engineer and producer Mike Lescelius spoke highly of Stokes.

"Starting in 1996 with St. Stephen's Blues and ending with sessions for Tim Crosby's latest record in March of this year, Robbie was my go-to session guitarist," Lescelius said. "He was generous with his time and talent for anyone who needed killer guitar tracks for their project. But besides that, he was my friend, colleague and mentor. I'll miss his music, his ear and his dedication to the Southern Illinois music scene. There was nobody like him."

Robbie Stokes sat-in with many musicians over the years and played tracks on scores of albums. The list of bands in which he was a regular member includes: the Ed Luck Band, the Satellites, the Counts, the Viscounts, Om, Devil's Kitchen, Coalkitchen, Wormwood Star, Rolls Hardly, the Buster Boy Band, Vision, Exposé, Ricochet, Larry and the Ladykillers, Riff Raff, Dr. Bombay, Zoom Control, Donna and Robbie, Four on the Floor, St. Stephen's Blues, the Venturis, Till the Morning Comes and One for the Roses.

Dr. Bombay bassist Janice Fry (now Janice Hill) recalled, "I first knew Robbie as a teenager. In the summer of 1968, the Viscounts played at a high school pool party and I can still hear him singing G-L-O-R-I-A in his characteristic voice.

"In Dr. Bombay, from 1982 to 1983, we played the Carbondale strip and several clubs in the Chicago area as well as ChicagoFest out on Navy Pier the same day as Stevie Ray Vaughn. Robbie always took pride in observing that we had a larger audience than Stevie Ray," Hill said.

"The thing I remember most about Robbie was that he was always professional, always respectful of me and others, and that while we were traveling he would spend his time reading, always wanting to learn more. I was impressed by that as much as I was with his impeccable guitar playing," Hill said.

"I met Robbie in 1977," said Mount Vernon native and drummer Steve Lamberson. "He was playing with Vision at the time, but he then joined the band I was playing in, which was called Riff Raff. He also played in Larry and the Ladykillers, all of which were precursors to Dr. Bombay.

"I always loved Robbie's playing. It wasn't always 'big and out front,' but that was the essence of his musicianship. He wasn't too flashy but he could be, when he needed to be. His playing really held a band together and his musicianship was timeless. It's not the notes you play, it's the sensibility of knowing what notes to not play. That's pretty accurate and that's what people should know in remembering him," Lamberson said.

When asked for a comment, veteran Carbondale drummer and lead vocalist Mike Ebersohl said: "I simply cannot define Robbie with a couple funny or interesting anecdotes. He was a close and personal friend of mine, far beyond just our many musical endeavors together.

"I was playing with a band in Carbondale called Medicine Wheel in 1975 at a club called Merlin's. We were a bit of a jam band and people would sit in on occasion, so I wasn't too surprised when a guy came on stage and plugged-in his guitar. But I was pleasantly surprised when he effortlessly blended in with what we were all about. I asked someone who was that guitarist and was told, 'that was Robbie Stokes,'" Ebersohl said.

Stokes and Ebersohl subsequently played together in the bands Buster Boy, Vision and Exposé.

"In early 1982, Robbie introduced me to Peyton Blewett and we did some recordings together as Peyton & His Peers," Ebersohl continued. "In the fall of 1982, Gary Gibula came by my apartment, introduced himself and told me of a new roots-rock combo that was being put together. He told me 'Robbie said he would do it if you can get Ebersohl to play drums.'

"When Robbie validates you like that, you just can’t refuse! Four on the Floor played our first gig Nov. 24, 1982 at Gatsby’s in Carbondale. We worked hard and were a well oiled machine —in 1983 alone we played 194 gigs," Ebersohl said.

From his first article, "Ultimate Spinach and other weird and wacky band names," published in October 2019, Robbie Stokes always had some interesting stories in the column known as Music Historicity. The idea for the series came from previous Southern Illinoisan editor Alee Quick.

"I first met Robbie at Hangar 9," said Quick, who also hosts trivia night at the club. "His reputation sort of preceded him, whispered by aspiring musicians or Carbondale old-timers: 'Did you know he ran with the Grateful Dead? Did you know he played on a record with Mickey Hart?' Mixed in with the true facts were some wild and ridiculous rumors, of course.

"Robbie and I —and others— spent many nights chit-chatting on the Hangar 9 patio. His incredible stories would tumble out: meeting REM when they came through town, mingling with members of Jefferson Starship while living in California, seeing the Velvet Underground perform in their heyday, meeting Cloris Leachman backstage at Shryock," Quick said.

"I knew there was an appetite among our newspaper readership for stories of Carbondale's good old days, and it seemed that Robbie had all the stories and seemingly didn't forget anything. He'd easily rattle off lists of people who'd come through SIU and then gone on to make it in the music industry. I asked him a few times to write a column about his storied music career before he finally said yes," Quick continued.

"Had I seen any of Robbie's writing before I asked him to become a writer for the paper? No. But I was greatly relieved the first time I read his column, which was just like sitting there listening to those crazy stories about the famous musicians with whom he rubbed elbows. His writing was playful and poetic, his pieces were full of fascinating history and funny quips, love for his family and friends and colleagues, and love for Carbondale and its music scene.

"I've by now read so many stories about how generous Robbie was with his time to young musicians, and he was the same with his stories and his writing with this young newspaper editor," Quick said.

Adding his thoughts from the City of Carbondale perspective, Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell said: "Robbie had a unique set of skills that included being an incredibly talented musician, a respected sound and light technician and an astute businessman. He was involved in bands that played the soundtrack of my youth, and he left an indelible mark on the local music scene. As a sound and light technician, Robbie's skills were highly valued by musicians, with Robbie providing sound for the first City-sponsored Carbondale Halloween concert in 40 years."

One last story, which Robbie recounted in his Feb. 19, 2020 Music Historicity column, is how he played some gigs in Switzerland.

"I first met Robbie in September 1985 when his band Four on the Floor played in the plaza in front of SIU's Boomer II dorm, where I had just arrived weeks before as a new student," said musician Mike 'Chicago Mike' Beck. "Being an avid music fan and aspiring musician myself, it wasn’t long before I developed an appreciation for Robbie’s profound musicianship. He could play anything, and every time I saw him, he did so with perfection. The man could play at a level few others can.

"After leaving Carbondale in the early 1990s, Robbie would occasionally make forays up to Chicago and play lead guitar for my band. He also recorded guitar for an as-of-yet unreleased recording session in Mundelein, Illinois, with 'Grateful Gary' Gibula where we tracked a version of the Grateful Dead’s U.S. Blues," said Beck.

"I started touring in Europe in 2001, and Robbie came over to play with the band for a couple weeks in 2009 at a ski resort in Zermatt, Switzerland. After wrapping up our shows, we road-tripped to the Netherlands. For him to get back to the airport, Robbie rented a sexy little sports car and was stoked that his drive from Amsterdam to Zurich would take him through Germany on the autobahn where he could drive as fast as the car would go, without any speed limit. I was relieved when he made contact after arriving safely home in Carbondale," Beck continued.

"Most recently, Robbie laid down some tasty electric guitar on my version of the Rolling Stones 'Sweet Virginia,' alongside acoustic guitar leads by Tony Ventura, vocals by Nora O’Connor and doghouse bass by Grateful Gary. The final mix was finished about six weeks ago, along with the nine other songs for my new album. To my great regret, I thought I’d wait until I received the mastered versions of all the songs before sharing them with the band," Beck said.

"I just received the masters last week, just a couple days after Robbie had passed away. He never got to hear the final mix of the song to which he brought the magic. Lesson learned. Whatever we need or want to do, we have to do it today.

"Thank you, Robbie, for being so generous with your time, your music, your brilliance and your spirit. I wish you could know the impact you and your music has had on my life. Maybe you do. I hope everyone else will appreciate how lucky they were to know you and get to hear you play. I do and always will. Rest in peace, my friend," Beck wrote.

A final thought comes from Steve Falcone, the retired university professor and playwright from Carbondale who is in his third year of scribing one prose poem per day.

"Robbie Rocker's gone from us but the sounds he laid down still echo around. Long after his axe starts to jam with Joe C and Big Larry, his licks stick in our hearts and minds. The man played his way into legend! Who can think of him without that constant smile and killer riffs? Robbie, you left us too soon — keep those clouds grooving to your tunes!"

Be sure to look for next week's final installment, Remembering Robbie, Part 3, in his own words.