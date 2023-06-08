Those who have experienced the loss of a loved one know that a palliative panacea can be found in the simple passage of time.

Perspective is thusly gained and recollections are recalled, as they have been in the previous two Music Historicity installments remembering Robbie Stokes, who shuffled off this mortal coil just over three weeks ago, on May 14.

We're left with thoughts of Robbie, the loving partner, father and grandfather, who put his family first.

We're left with testimonials about Robbie, the finest musician in Southern Illinois.

And we're also left with words that Robbie wrote, both in the newspaper column he originated and in personal emails to his journalistic successor and close friend, your humble narrator.

"Do you remember where you were the night of Dec. 8, 1980," Robbie wrote as the first sentence of his very first Music Historicity column, published Sept. 12, 2019.

The piece, entitled "A tale of 2 great bassists," was about Angus Thomas (who went on to play with Miles Davis and others) and Darryl Jones, the current bassist of the Rolling Stones.

"A momentous event in the annals of musical history occurred that fateful evening."

Robbie went on to relate how he was performing on stage when news came over the television at Hangar 9 that John Lennon had been shot to death that evening.

"Angus and Darryl later visited me one night during a St. Stephen’s Blues gig, around 2009. To say it was a surprise is an understatement! These two excellent musicians are part of an esteemed history in this storied mid-size college burg."

Robbie's second newspaper column, the following week, recalled bands that played at HerrinFesta.

He lamented that "singer/songwriter and saxophonist Eddie Money had gone on to Rock 'n' Roll Heaven (aka the Night Shift). His HerrinFest show was smooth."

Robbie recalled performances by Blue Oyster Cult, Danny Seraphine (original drummer of the band Chicago), John Waite (with harmony vocalist Allison Krauss), Blake Shelton, Foreigner, the Buckinghams and the Grass Roots.

"I played bass with the Temptations at sound check because their bassist was sick," Robbie wrote. "Their drummer asked: 'So, what do you do here?' I said 'I wear a lot of hats.' He replied: 'Well, you sure wear that one good!'"

Robbie wrote that Phil Vassar ("Just Another Day in Paradise") "was in top form and sang from on top of his white piano. Collective Soul ("Shine") was on their game, as was Kansas. Asleep at the Wheel were interrupted mid-show by inclement weather."

A cleverly-written third newspaper column was published on Sept. 26, 2019. Robbie spoke of related experiences he labelled "ellipses."

"I just watched a video of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit covering (the song) 'Ohio' with David Crosby, at Red Rocks. I am marveling at the fact that I have been able to both jam with David Crosby in northern California at Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart's Rolling Thunder Ranch studio and mix sound multiple times for Jason Isbell in good old Carbondale at the Sportsblast Sky Bar, PK’s and in the streets (thank you Curtis Conley and friends)."

Robbie went on to extol Scarlet Rivera, who "played the gorgeously snaky violin lines in Bob Dylan’s epic 'Hurricane,' 'One More Cup of Coffee' and other tunes on his classic record, 'Desire.'

"Note that Scarlet (her stage name) was well-known to us in Carbondale, as she often came out to hear our bands at that time. She also visited me in California (Novato, Marin County) during the time we were recording Mickey Hart’s 'Rolling Thunder' album."

In characteristic form, Robbie signed off with "Roll on like the rain and thunder, people. Much love!"

Robbie's personal emails to his longtime friend and former bandmate, yours truly, countered suggestions for playing music with obligations and priorities to his beloved family.

"Thanks for calling, we are good," he wrote me on Oct. 8, 2012. "I’m actually up a bit early because some family is in town visiting at my folks’ this AM for only a brief stop-through, so I’m heading over there. Talk to you soon!"

After offering Robbie a gig date in Chicago in June 2018, he wrote: "Saturday, August 18, is my son's birthday. Also, his wife, Katie, is due very soon with my second grandchild. So it's unlikely I will travel that weekend, though it does sound fun. We should plan a time when I can stay more than a day and go to Wrigley. Thanks!"

Family always came first with Robbie Stokes.

A close second might have been his obvious enjoyment of running his audio company, Robco. He ran himself ragged with the number of shows to which he would commit to on a given date.

"I have an incredibly busy weekend coming up next month," Robbie emailed me in September 2018. "In fact I was gonna ask YOU what you were doing then, lol.

"Friday 10/12 is setup day for the Rend Lake Wine/Art Fair (Sat./Sun.), a big sound gig at Shryock for Jesse McCartney on Sat. the 13th with a Thursday (the 11th) setup and PA tuning on Friday. Plus Hangar 9 on Friday and Saturday nights, as per usual.

"I also have an offer from Pinch Penny on Saturday the 13th, which I’m going to have Wake (Mike Wakefield) cover on his own. I need a clone or a Lear jet!"

Robbie emailed me on Aug. 30 of 2022: "Running a sound company in this area has been and still is fun, hard work, a rich musical and cultural experience, a really hot, occasionally cold, and long job much of the time.

"We did nearly every kind of gig: Hip-Hop throwdowns, weddings, conferences, corporate meetings, proms, rock fests, bars, wineries, Hindu ceremonies, early HerrinFestas, Afro-American churches in Chicago, the St. Louis Airport Hilton for Phil Perry, gigs in Cape, Cairo and Chester and Perryville. I hope in my own small way I have raised the bar for sound reinforcement in the area."

Some of Robbie's most revealing thoughts came in May 2021, when he responded to numerous questions for a Music Historicity Q & A column that was published on June 3 that year.

"I've always been fascinated with music, ever since I can remember," he wrote me. "My grandpa, Emil Fritze, played the piano. He and grandma had a Dixieland record by Mugsy Spanier & the Silver Dollar Boys that I wore out.

"At age 12, I'd been buying LPs and 45 rpm singles like 'Little Diane,' by Dion and the Belmonts, and 'Do You Love Me,' by the Contours. When the folk music Hootenanny craze hit, I prevailed on my parents for a cheap nylon string acoustic guitar and then a steel string. That got the ball rolling."

By his teenage years, Robbie wrote that he was playing "a Silvertone 3-pickup electric semi-hollow body guitar. We had gigs like playing on a flatbed truck parked at Murdale Shopping Center. Other than being a paperboy for The Southern Illinoisan, I'd always been just a musician. I took to it pretty quickly and even started teaching guitar."

Robbie recalled an incident that happened when he lived in California.

"I once got a speeding ticket in a Porsche 911 Targa owned by a famous drummer," he wrote me. "I then got stopped again not much later in my Volvo P-1800S, also speeding at nearly the same spot in Marin County, and the same police department (San Rafael) hauled me in. This time I had to spend the night in jail, where I found and read, naturally, a paperback pulp novelette about drag racing."

In rereading his past emails to me, Robbie offered many words of wisdom.

"I will say this now: Money isn't everything, and won't purchase real happiness (though it can help)," he wrote me last year. "If you are in music just for the money or what it can purchase, it will show, baby.

"Stick to your guns, never give up and practice until you got blisters on your fingers.

"My advice to guys and girls coming up is simple: Never give up. Follow the greats, from then and now. Don’t get distracted.

"The best advice I ever got? At 18 years old, in a direct conversation with Jerry Garcia in St. Louis, I asked what one must do to survive, as, in a band. He looked at me with an ‘ah, grasshopper’ look and said: 'It's all survival, man.' No truer words."

The passage of time will help, but we won't forget the legacy Robbie Stokes has left behind: his love for his family, his friendship with those who knew him, his amazing ability as a musician, his exemplary work ethic, and his many tales, stories and anecdotes and the unique and clever way in which he recounted them.