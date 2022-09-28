Music Historicity | Gary Gibula sits down with Hugh DeNeal to discuss his upcoming album, "Ope"

You don't have to know Hugh DeNeal to really know him.

That's because, if you're a follower of his music, you're already acquainted with DeNeal's quick wit, keen life observations and wry sense of humor evident since the release of Trashcan Americana — the first Woodbox Gang album — 21 years ago.

And if you do happen to be personally acquainted with DeNeal, you know his easy-going demeanor and warm smile pair well with prodigious and abundant musical talent belied by his outward appearance — seemingly that of a sagacious wizard, always with a twinkle in his eye and a secret he's willing to share with you. He's exactly the type of person who would say the word "ope," as he explained to me.

"The People vs. Hugh DeNeal" releases a new four-song EP this Friday, Sept. 30, on River to River Community Records. It's curious title, "Ope," is really not so curious.

Gary Gibula: In "Ope," the title track, you tell the listener that you prefer common sense, facts and that you pay no heed to discredited hoaxes. What does "Ope" mean and refer to — is it the hope that people will 'come to their senses' about things?

Hugh DeNeal: "Ope" is a word and concept in the Midwest that reflects a kind and unassuming disposition. It is a common trope uttered in a crowded room when two people accidentally bump shoulders, possibly by both parties involved in the collision. Following the "ope" is often the phrase, "let me just sneak right past you." It is a politeness that avoids an element of accusation and confrontation.

A great many times, folks don’t realize they "ope" until it is pointed out to them, and then they catch themselves and can never get it out of their head — not unlike pointing out the curse of 11:11 on the clock.

GG: Similar to much of your previous output, you're partial to 'story songs' and social commentary. 'Ope' seems to take the same route. What is it you feel strongly about expressing in story songs and those commenting on society?

HDN: It's interesting that you bring it up, but this particular record is less about story songs than our previous album and the majority of songs of the past. These songs were written during the pandemic lockdown, when there was no going anywhere or doing much of anything.

These songs express a sense of the most powerful sentiments about the state of our world. They come from staring at screens and not interacting in tangible ways. The title track is basically about a conspiracy theorist who has enough sense to differentiate between proper conspiracies and outrageous ones. The narrator does go down the rabbit hole and it leads the way to a lot of subject matter in the rest of the songs.

GG: In Greatest Generations, the so-called 'greatest generation' was said to be those who lived through the Great Depression and World War II. But it seems that this song more tells a story about Baby Boomers and Gen Xers, yes?

HDN: I have no patience for generational divides that dismiss and dehumanize. None of us gets to choose when we're born or what circumstances we will have to face. Greatest Generations is not a song meant to disrespect the generation of my grandparents, who lived through the Great Depression and fought in World War II. They didn’t ask to be born into those circumstances, but rose to the challenge and carried great traumas associated for the rest of their lives.

Throughout the last several decades, our world has gone through incredible changes and everybody has had to play a part. I’ve known 100-year-old idiots and remarkable 20-year-olds. You can "OK Boomer" someone who marched for civil rights before 1964, and you can disparage a Millennial who did numerous tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, watching their friends get killed. Such thoughtlessness is helpful to none and harmful to all. War and great depression seem to accompany all recent generations.

GG: In America's Dream, there's a lot of imagery and poetic comment. What is it you're trying to say with there being no 'U' in that Dream?

HDN: America’s Dream was a song I wrote shortly after George Floyd's murder and the subsequent protests and riots. It comes from the phrase, "there is no 'I' in TEAM." There is no U in America’s Dream, and 'you' are not part of the plan.

This country was founded upon some ugly concepts, built by slave labor and made possible by the near decimation of the native population. Despite major progress against those ideals and policies, institutions have a lingering effect upon the population to this day — a lot of times resulting in blatant murder caught on smartphone videos.

It's exacerbated as well by 24/7 news organizations and endless social media feeds. A fractured and decisive proletariat is much easier to control.

GG: Comment on 'Hang Together,' with its catchy chorus about battle-hardened working folks. You aren't going to see any billionaires in Southern Illinois. What's the overall message?

HDN: This song comes out of the famous Benjamin Franklin quote, "we must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately." It is a song whose chorus is sung by those who might not realize they are not the heroes of the day. The plea that they must hang together can be happily arranged by those "building scaffolds and braiding ropes."

GG: Local artist Bulkington recently told me songs in his 'Porcelain Country' album reflect growing up in disadvantaged conditions in Southern Illinois. Considering your 'Hang Together,' can we necessarily say that 'disadvantaged' for one person might be another's 'paradise?' Does this have anything to do with my labelling of your music as 'the Southern Illinois Sound?'

HDN: I think it all depends on what a Southern Illinoisan might be looking for and what is expected. The area has a great deal of economic disadvantages as well as a number of inspirational elements. We have a natural beauty in our landscape that attracts a great number of tourists to enjoy.

Folks here may have some diverse views, but there is a fuel and momentum to unite likeminded individuals in so many artistic endeavors. All of it makes a loud, churning engine of music and expression.

On the one hand, there are people, organizations and churches in Carbondale believing that homosexuals need conversion therapy, transgender people do not exist and an atheist is a devil worshipper — not to mention proud and blatant racists in certain pockets of the region who know their strength in numbers.

But there also is a strong faction striving against such small-minded hatefulness, and many of us use music as our primary weapon. Southern Illinois and Jackson County alone represent prominent extremes, and a strong 'Southern Illinois Sound' comes out of that reality.

GG: How would you describe your musical development, from the early days of Woodbox Gang to now, the People vs. Hugh DeNeal? Has it 'matured,' or simply 'developed' along this 20-year timeline?

HDN: In the early days of the Woodbox Gang, we focused in a lot of ways to try and 'stand out.' It was the late 1990s and Roots music mixed with some punk rock aesthetics was getting to be a common sound. We wanted to be a bit quirky.

I wrote a lot of songs that were pretty silly by nature and I got a thrill out of seeing the reactions from the audience. I think most of those tunes hold up from the early days but they came from a position of assaulting the audience with ridiculousness accompanied by a strong and aggressive rhythm. Fortunately, there is an audience for that. They are Woodbox Gang fans to this day and we love them.

In more recent years, I’ve thought more about songwriting for the sake of putting a good song into the world. I have a bit more respect for the craft than I used to and am more thoughtful about the words involved. Each word and syllable is a part of the overall sound of the rest of the music, and the particular consonants and vowels have their own magnitude, whether it's in the rhyme, the meter, the percussion of the words or the actual meaning.

Thinking about all of these elements doesn’t mean the songs are any better, but I definitely think about these things these days.

GG: On that note, can we say the same thing about Woodbox Gang and now the People vs. Hugh DeNeal — are they different groups or is the latter simply a 'continuation' that enables you to express your musical sentiments?

HDN: The People vs. Hugh DeNeal is Woodbox Gang without Alex Kirt pushing the sound into greatness that can only be accomplished by him. His hand is heaviest in the Woodbox Gang, and our collaborations gave that band its sound.

The current band flows a bit differently. I don’t know anybody else who plays the ukulele like Evan Sims or anyone who handles percussion like Greg Edwards. You have to be an awesome bass player to play drums like that and fortunately he is. Nate holds things down on the upright bass and Dakota is amazing on the pedal steel and guitar.

GG: How important to your 'Southern Illinois Sound' has it been making all your records at Misunderstudio in Murphysboro?

HDN: I've had great times over the last quarter century working with Mike Lescelius. The studio is like an iron skillet that has had the bits burned off in the oven, but the seasoning lingers on to profound effect. It is where songs get recorded, then re-recorded because you come to understand that it is worth doing them better in that environment.

Mike is a master engineer and driven to get the best results, both by staying up on software technology and 'letting the room be a room.' I can’t imagine feeling more comfortable and driven to do any of these doings anywhere else.

GG: It's seems equally fruitful to be working with Sad Max at River to River Community Records, yes?

HDN: I'm so glad I showed up at open mic night a while back when Max was there and we talked about doing a record together. He is an amazing and hard-working musician as well, putting that work into making Southern Illinois records. He and Angie are bad asses for all they do, and they are also fun people to hang out with. We are number R2R-005 in the River to River catalog. I can’t wait to show up at the release for somebody's R2R-500 and beyond.

Max Senteney commented that "Ope is another example of the masterful songwriting that Hugh is known for, and we're honored to partner with him on this release. It is an important record and we intend to do everything we can to make sure everyone gets a chance to hear it."

The 7-inch EP "Ope," by The People vs. Hugh DeNeal, can be purchased at Plaza Records in Carbondale and online at RiverToRiverCommunityRecords.com.

DeNeal and his band will play a record release performance on Sunday, Oct. 2, at PK’s in Carbondale with opening act The Whistle Pigs.

For more information, see The People vs. Hugh DeNeal on Facebook.