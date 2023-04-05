Words matter.

They're important to everyone, from public speakers to book authors to us rock journalists.

But words are especially significant to musicians in the song lyrics they write and sing.

The choice of words and poetry in a song are essential to imparting the desired message and making a tune memorable to the listener.

For me, as a performing musician and lead vocalist, song lyrics are the primary factor that determine whether a tune makes the cut to be played in my band repertoire.

If I was a prolific poet and lyricist, like my friends Peyton Blewett and Michael Eric, I suppose any self-penned songs would be closest to my heart.

Regardless, clever lyrics, rhyming couplets and memorable imagery are what grab the attention of my artistic soul.

"When it seems like the night will last forever, and there's nothing left to do but count the years; when the strings of my heart begin to sever, and stones fall from my eyes instead of tears; I will walk alone by the Black Muddy River."

Those are some lines of beautiful expression from a Grateful Dead song, as are:

"Cloud hands reaching from a rainbow ... so swift and bright, strange figures of light float in air," from their song 'Crazy Fingers.'

I'm also drawn by a good "story song," where the poetry consists of a timeline narrative.

"Half a mile from the county fair, and the rain came pouring down; me and Billy standing there with a silver half a crown.

"Hands full of fishing gear and the tackle on our backs, we just stood there getting wet with our backs against the fence," from the Van Morrisson song 'And It Stoned Me.'

See if you can guess this story song:

"We all came out to Montreux, on the Lake Geneva shoreline, to make records with a mobile — we didn't have much time. Frank Zappa and the Mothers were at the best place around, but some stupid with a flare gun burned the place to the ground."

I've also considered the oft-used words "Rolling Stone."

The concept behind the term originated in the 12th Century A.D. when, in Greek mythology, Hades punished the king of Ephyra (Sisyphus) for cheating death by making him roll a boulder up a hill for eternity.

The story inspired the proverb "a rolling stone gathers no moss," which became a metaphor for freedom and not being rooted in one place.

Muddy Waters was the first to use the term in his 1950 song "Rollin' Stone."

"I'm a rollin' stone" are the first words of the 1952 Hank Williams hit "Lost Highway."

It was Brian Jones' idea, in 1962, to name his band the Rolling Stones. Five years later, free speech advocate Jann Wenner and music critic Ralph Gleason founded Rolling Stone magazine.

From there, numerous lyrical and song title references abound, including "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," by the Temptations, Bob Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone," "Cover of the Rolling Stone" and even "You Made a Rock of a Rolling Stone," by the Oak Ridge Boys.

It's doubtless that all you faithful Music Historicity readers hold dear your own favorite or meaningful song lyrics. Indulge me, if you please, as I share with you some of mine.

"It's knowing that your door is always open and your path is free to walk, that makes me tend to leave my sleeping bag rolled up and stashed behind your couch.

"And it's knowing I'm not shackled by forgotten words and bonds, and the ink stains that are dried upon some line, that keeps you in the backroads by the rivers of my memory, that keeps you ever Gentle on My Mind," by John Hartford.

Try guessing the following descriptive song lyric:

"Last night your shadow fell upon my lonely room. I touched your golden hair and tasted your perfume. Your eyes were filled with love the way they used to be, your gentle hand reached out to comfort me. Then came the dawn, and you were gone, gone, gone."

It's from "I Had Too Much to Dream Last Night," by the Electric Prunes.

"Now she's walking through the clouds, with a circus mind that's running wild. Butterflies and zebras, moonbeams and fairy tales. All she ever thinks about is riding with the wind" —from Jimi Hendrix' classic "Little Wing."

Appreciate, if you will, the Viking imagery in Led Zeppelin's "The Immigrant Song."

"We come from the land of the ice and snow, from the midnight sun where the hot springs blow. The hammer of the gods will drive our ships to new lands, to fight the horde and sing and cry: Valhalla, I am coming."

I likewise dig the psychedelic trip Jefferson Airplane takes in "White Rabbit," inspired by Lewis Carroll's 1865 novel "Alice in Wonderland."

"One pill makes you larger and one pill makes you small, and the ones that mother gives you don't do anything at all. Go ask Alice, when she's ten feet tall."

Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter referenced Shakespeare's "Hamlet" in the song Althea: "You may be the fate of Ophelia, sleeping and perchance to dream, honest to the point of recklessness, self-centered in the extreme."

Another of my favorites was written by the British folk artist Donovan.

"Thrown like a star in my vast sleep, I open my eyes to take a peep to find that I was by the sea, gazing with tranquility. 'Twas then when the Hurdy Gurdy Man came singing songs of love."

From simplistic three-minute odes like "Love Me Do" to dense compositions like "Tomorrow Never Knows," the Beatles' primary composers, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, cannot be overlooked.

"Was she told when she was young that pain would lead to pleasure? Did she understand it when they said, that a man must break his back to earn his day of leisure. Will she still believe it when he's dead?" (from the song "Girl").

"Find me in my field of grass, Mother Nature's son. Swaying daisies sing a lazy song beneath the sun."

"But of all these friends and lovers, there is no one compares with you. And these memories lose their meaning, when I think of love as something new.

"I know I'll never lose affection, for people and things that went before. I know I'll often stop and think about them. In My Life, I love you more."

There is but one songwriter whose body of work eclipses that of the Beatles, and that's Bob Dylan. In addition to his 39 studio albums, he's won 10 Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Pulitzer, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Dylan's lyrical imagery is unsurpassed, beginning with his early protest songs.

"Come gather 'round people wherever you roam, and admit that the waters around you have grown. And accept it that soon you'll be drenched to the bone if your time to you is worth savin.' Then you better start swimmin' or you'll sink like a stone for the times, they are a changin.'"

Some of his most beautiful words can be found in "Stuck Inside Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again."

"Now the bricks lay on Grand Street where the neon madmen climb; they all fall there so perfectly, it all seems so well timed. And here I sit so patiently, waiting to find out what price, you have to pay to get out of going through all these things twice."

There are so many more memorable Bob Dylan lyrics, including more recent songs like "Mississippi" and "Jokerman." We'll wrap with some memorable poetry from "Love Minus Zero."

"In the dime stores and bus stations, people talk of situations, read books and repeat quotations, draw conclusions on the wall.

"Some speak of the future. My love she speaks softly. She knows there's no success like failure, and that failure's no success at all."