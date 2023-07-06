In the world of live music performances, the audience is entertained both aurally and visually. Sound systems provide music to the ears and light shows dazzle the eyes.

As for mechanics, performers must be adept in playing their instruments and singing their songs.

But for artists to provide an optimal, entertaining show, another critical element is stage movement.

Over the years, the visual presentation at live concerts has grown from performers wearing flashy costumes to those who use showmanship to embellish a song with actions, gestures and dancing.

As previously referenced here, courtesy of 7th Century B.C. philosopher Plato, 'beauty' —or the relative necessity for a performer to shake their stuff around on stage — is in the eye of the beholder. Maybe it doesn't matter to you whether the lead singer of a band is very animated in their presentation.

Take Jim Morrison of The Doors, who was known to hang by two hands, motionless, from the microphone as he recited and sang "weird scenes inside the gold mine" — a spoken lyric from the song "The End."

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath is another performer who is not known for a lot of movement during his concerts.

On the other end of the spectrum are animated performers like James Brown, Little Richard and Elvis Presley. One can only surmise that the musical groove encouraged their showmanship.

Others include Michael Jackson, Prince and, of course, Mick Jaggar of the Rolling Stones.

Dating back to early Motown days, dance moves were used by vocal ensembles like the Four Tops ("I Can't Help Myself"), the Spinners ("Could It Be I'm Falling in Love"), the Miracles ("The Tears of a Clown"), the Supremes ("Where Did Our Love Go"), the Temptations ("My Girl") and the Shirelles ("Will You Love Me Tomorrow").

It's possible that Motown founder Berry Gordy encouraged not only flashy outfits but also hand gestures and coordinated dance steps because the human eye is naturally drawn to movement. Artistically, we express ourselves through dance. No movement while on stage could be perceived as a lack of confidence.

Beginning in 1964, the Jackson 5 emerged as a family of five brothers who all performed and sang. Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael were from Gary, Indiana, and managed by their father, Joe Jackson. The ensemble used choreographed dance moves and was led by youngest brother Michael on early hits like "I Want You Back", "ABC", "The Love You Save" and "I'll Be There".

Michael Jackson became an icon following the release of his first solo album, "Off the Wall," in 1979. The album contained "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough," a 5x platinum Billboard hit that was No. 1 for six weeks. Jackson was known for his costumes and innovative dance moves, especially the Moonwalk.

Rolling Stones front man Mick Jaggar, currently 79 and still touring, is a vocalist and survivor who certainly knows how to entertain audiences with his stage movement. But he wasn't always so adept.

According to a new documentary film, "Little Richard: I Am Everything," a prim and proper Rolling Stones band played as the warmup act for the flamboyant musician for one month. It was during that time that Mick Jaggar was said to have observed and learned more about being an outgoing and more effective front man singer.

As musical styles evolved, so did the stage movement styles of musicians and singers. With the emergence of punk rock in the mid-1970s, bands like the Stooges, the Clash and the Plasmatics became noticed for outlandish and unabandoned stage performances.

Iggy Pop, lead singer of the Stooges, always performed while wearing no shirt, throwing himself into the audience and not caring if he or fans were bloodied.

As popular music became more stylized in the 1980s, so did concert performances where dancers were added to the spectacle. Some, like singer Paula Abdul, also were accomplished dancers who could sing while moving in sync with their backup dancers. For others, the troupe served as eye candy behind singers who were unable to dance at the same time.

By now, some musical performances include movement elements that add interest in other ways. The artist Beck has used puppetry and visual skits within songs at live shows to underscore a lyrical message.

Other musical performances are embellished with sign language interpretation. Many major artists, including the Grateful Dead, have placed an ASL interpreter alongside the stage to visually depict the lyrics to songs.

One of the editorial assistants here at The Southern, Kathy Smits (who I bet never thought she'd see her name in print), happens to be a sign language interpreter with an associate degree in the skill who has brought her talent to various events at churches, SIU, Rend Lake and John A. Logan Colleges. Well done, Kathy.

So whether it's ASL interpreting of a ballad at a wedding or an ensemble of 10 dancers moving in unison behind MC Hammer as he sings "U Can't Touch This," stage movement makes a difference and always adds to the presentation and message of a song.