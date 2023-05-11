When we think about rock music, we can agree it's a genre most commonly plied and voiced via the instrument of electric guitar.

While rock and the guitar are not mutually exclusive, and the insights shared in this space each week not always constrained to rock music, I thought it not inappropriate to, this week discuss the electric guitar as well as related string instruments and the history behind them. (Sorry about the triple negative.)

The electric guitar as we know it today most likely evolved in 1931 not long after American instrument inventor George Beauchamp affixed a magnetic pickup beneath the strings of a six-string steel guitar.

Beauchamp, who otherwise was a house painter and vaudeville performer, went on to found the Rickenbacker guitar company.

The first U.S. Patent for an electric guitar was awarded in 1937 to the Electro-String Corporation, the company Beauchamp and others started a few years earlier.

A decade later, to compete with Fender electric guitar models known as the Broadcaster and the Esquire, the Gibson guitar company entered into a partnership with guitarist and inventor Lester Polsfuss, aka 'Les Paul.'

The Gibson Les Paul guitar was sold to the public beginning in 1952, and the rest is history.

Let's go back further in time and consider the very concept of a vibrating string producing sound that was called music.

Versions of an early lyre, or harp, may have been depicted in pre-biblical stone carvings as early as 1399 B.C. A word translated as "harp" is used four times in the Bible.

European lutes were known as early as the 8th Century, and instruments called "guitar" were used in Spain in the 1100s. They were know by words such as guitarra, vihuela and cittern and had varying numbers of strings and body shapes.

By the 1600s, Spanish classical guitars had become more standardized. They were strung with gut and later nylon strings and the musician sat down while playing it.

While early lutes had four or five pairs of strings, today's modern 12-string guitar has six pairs of two strings.

Compare that with the Appalachian dulcimer, which has only three strings. Traditionally, it is played on the lap of the musician and strummed with a pick or plectrum while strings are held down behind the frets with a short wooden stick.

On the other end of the scale is the autoharp, which usually has 36 strings but can have as many as 47.

Guitars can have fewer than six strings — the most notable exception being certain songs played by Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. The low 'E' string was omitted because the guitarist only needed to voice the middle notes of a chord on songs like "Honky Tonk Woman" and "Street Fightin' Man."

Popular with heavy metal genre guitarists, there are some seven-string electric guitars that provide an extended range of bass notes.

Speaking of low end, bass guitars also are made with a variety of string combinations.

The traditional electric bass used for rock music has four strings. In recent years, however, basses also are made with five and six strings, which enable extended low end as well as extra high-frequency notes for soloing.

There are exceptions. Tom Pederssen, the bass player of Cheap Trick, famously played 12-string basses made by the manufacturers Gretsch, Hamer and Chandler. Each of the standard four bass strings was paired with two additional strings.

Taking it to a ridiculous proportion was new ZZ Top bassist Elwood Francis, who used a 17-string bass for a recent live performance of the song "Under Pressure." There's on-line video of the spectacle.

If you're wondering whether bass is easier to play than guitar, please refer to the May 25 Music Historicity column from last year, which answers the question.

To quote that column, "guitar and bass are two very different stringed instruments that have different approaches and philosophies. Each requires a lifetime of dedication, study and practice."

Rock music and the electric guitar truly share a common bond — proven, methinks, by the Father of Rock and Roll, Chuck Berry.

I'll sign off this week with some advice to all the budding guitarist musicians out there who pluck a string or strum a chord, dreaming of becoming proficient at rock music. Practice, play your instrument every day and even give her a name. Good luck!