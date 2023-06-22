During the Christmas holidays, we usually think of carols and similar seasonal music. At Halloween, it's the Monster Mash and the like.

This week, we welcome the annual summer solstice, or when the sun is the highest in the sky, on June 21.

Are you the kind of music lover who equates certain songs with the season of summer?

Perhaps spring, summer and fall overlap, to an extent. The reality of global warming certainly has blurred the lines of our traditional expectations for the changing of the seasons, so maybe it boils down to all "warm weather songs" and "cold weather songs" for some readers.

Reminiscing back to my carefree and idealistic youth, I can remember riding my Schwinn Stingray bicycle over to the community swimming pool during summer vacation months between elementary school grades. I'd order french fries at the snack bar and enjoy piped-in music from radio station WLS-AM.

Some of the songs I equated with those heady childhood summer days included, for example, "Spill the Wine," by Eric Burdon and War, "Mama Told Me Not to Come," by the Animals and "Ball of Confusion," by the Temptations.

For most readers, I'd imagine the summer song experience probably depends on factors like the geographic region where a person resides, the radio stations or music sources to which a listener is exposed, and friends, parents or others who might influence or inspire music preferences.

According to French media sources, the term "summer hit" has been a valid and accepted phrase first coined in the 1960s to label certain popular songs.

Here in the U.S., we've had plenty of well-known music associated with a particular summer.

In 1964, it was "Where Did Our Love Go," released in June of that year, the first of five No. 1 Billboard hits by The Supremes. The other four included Baby Love, Come See About Me, Stop! In the Name of Love and Back in My Arms Again.

The following year, the Rolling Stones notched their first U.S. No. 1 hit with "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," which was released as a single on June 5, 1965.

Of the roughly 450 songs recorded by the Rolling Stones, eight have been No. 1 hits, including Miss You, Angie, Honky Tonk Women, (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Ruby Tuesday, Get Off Of My Cloud, Brown Sugar and Paint It Black. (19th Nervous Breakdown held the No. 2 spot for 10 weeks in early 1966.)

Pardon me for skipping a few years, but the summer hit of 1976 was "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," by Elton John and English pop singer Kiki Dee. The platinum single, released on June 21, was John's sixth No. 1 hit in the U.S. and his first in the U.K.

The big summer hit of 1979 was "Bad Girls," by Donna Summer, from the multi-platinum album of the same name. The song spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart from July to August of that year.

From Madonna's third studio album, True Blue, "Papa Don't Preach" was the summer hit of 1986. It was her eighth Billboard No. 1 hit in less than three years, preceded by Holiday, Lucky Star, Like a Virgin, Material Girl, Crazy For You, Into the Groove and Live to Tell.

Fast-forwarding 10 years, "Macarena," by Los Del Rio, was all the rage in the summer of 1996. The song had been recorded and released three years earlier in Spanish, but a remix with English lyrics was No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for 14 weeks, one of the longest runs in the chart's in history.

Another Hispanic-influenced song, Ricky Martin's "Livin’ La Vida Loca," was the summer hit of 1999.

You probably remember the debut single of Katy Perry, "I Kissed a Girl," which topped the charts for seven weeks in the summer of 2008.

The following year, it was "I Gotta Feeling," by the Black Eyed Peas, which was a No. 1 summer hit of 2009. For several months, the vocal group also boasted a simultaneous No. 2 hit with their song "Boom Boom Pow."

Who can forget the two big summer hits of 2012: "Call Me Maybe," by Carly Rae Jepsen, and "Gangnam Style" by Psy.

In case you missed it, last year's big summer hit, "As It Was," by Harry Styles, was No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart for 15 weeks, beginning in April.

I'd also like to highlight a selected list of song titles containing the word "summer."

Chronologically, George Gershwin wrote "Summertime" (and the livin' is easy) for his 1938 opera "Porgy and Bess." Since then, the song has become a jazz and pop standard.

You might remember a catchy 1958 do-wop song, "Summertime, Summertime," by The Jamies, which opened with "summertime, summertime, sum- sum- summertime."

Also in 1958 was the classic "Summertime Blues," by Eddie Cochran, one of my favorites.

The Theme From 'A Summer Place' (instrumental version) by Percy Faith and his Orchestra reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1960.

I'm not sure if this was an early example of a novelty song, but "Those Lazy, Hazy, Crazy Days of Summer" was a No. 3 hit for Nat King Cole in 1963.

The only No. 1 hit for folk-rock band The Lovin' Spoonful was "Summer in the City," from 1966. Also that year was Frank Sinatra's No. 1 hit, "Summer Wind."

"Hot Fun in the Summertime" was a No. 2 hit in 1969 for Sly & the Family Stone, one of the bands featured in the movie "Summer of Soul." Be sure to check out this outstanding documentary film that features some utterly incredible performances (--like Stevie Wonder playing an amazing drum solo to open the movie).

A fun little ditty that reached No. 3 on the charts in 1970 was "In the Summertime," by Mungo Jerry.

Moving forward, "Summer Breeze" was a mellow hit released by Seals and Crofts in 1972.

In 1978, "Summer Nights," from the musical Grease, reached No. 5 for singers John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Don Henley wrote the words and sang "The Boys of Summer" in 1984. The music was composed by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

In the summer of 1985, Canadian singer Bryan Adams released "Summer of '69," which reached No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 11 in Canada. Go figure.

Mention also should be made of "Cruel Summer," a 2019 song performed by Taylor Swift and co-written by the artist St. Vincent.