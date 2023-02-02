Let's be honest — for some people, music and its enjoyment simply is not an important part of life.

But for others, there's an ever-present song constantly playing on the jukebox of your mind. Music is the background soundtrack of your day as you ponder salient questions like why hasn't Paula Cole had any hits since "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?"

Presumably, Music Historicity readers who visit this column every week are big music fans — even though you really don't wonder about that last question or are drawn here necessarily for your humble narrator's witty style, trenchant hyperbole and pensive ruminations.

You like music.

If you're like me, you've sunk a significant chunk of change into your home stereo system. Maybe you've got a TEAC 3340 reel-to-reel, a Pioneer Spec-4 power amp and a set of Klipsch LaScala speakers — all parts of my setup.

However, if you're like me but haven't gone so overboard on the quality audio components, consider some advice for improving your home stereo system.

Let's first stipulate that you appreciate "big sound" and you desire to hear the faithful reproduction of music because you're unable to be there listening live at the concert venue, recording studio or symphony hall.

Examine the components of your stereo and evaluate which pieces are of the highest and lowest quality. Your system is as good as its weakest link.

Perhaps you play only top-quality 180-gram vinyl records on your Technics SL-1200 MK7 direct drive turntable ($1100), equipped with a Goldring 2500 moving magnet cartridge ($1049).

At the other end of the chain, if you're using two-way, four-inch-woofer bookshelf speakers that cost $28 for the pair, then you won't hear the quality music that your turntable setup outputs.

Conversely, if you have a pair of walnut-finish Klipsch La Scala speakers ($13,000, new) but only a cheap Jensen turntable ($45, from Wal-Mart), then the "music" coming out of your expensive speakers will sound more like car tires driving down a gravel road.

What's in between your source and the speakers matters just as much. The most common choice is for a home receiver, which combines a power amp, a preamp and a tuner into one package.

If you're like me, you've got all separate components — the audiophile-quality power amp mentioned above, a Pioneer AM-FM tuner, a Dynaco Pat-5 preamp (which I built myself, from a kit) and a RG Systems dynamic range expander.

Desiring a surround sound experience, I also picked up a Pioneer receiver that blasts 125 watts through each of five channels. Is it worth it? Yes!

Try to discern whether your receiver or amplifier is your weakest link. If you have a good music source and good speakers, then you also should be using a quality receiver that has sufficient power to play back the music at a satisfying volume.

Other factors matter to a lesser extent. Your audio equipment must be supplied with good AC electricity with sufficient and constant voltage. Your speakers wires should be thick gauge — more copper means less resistance and a greater capacity for carrying the amplified signal to the speakers.

The cables in between components also should be reliable and new. They don't necessarily need to have gold ends (—which supposedly provide better connectivity and less resistance), but they should not be cheapies.

My paramount advice? The most important factor for achieving the best sound from a home stereo system is the source component.

A turntable was previously mentioned, however scientific measurements have shown that compact disks, in general, deliver the widest frequency response, the greatest dynamic range and the lowest total harmonic distortion in music reproduction.

Granted, many listeners who responded to the previous "CDs versus vinyl" series of articles contend that record albums sound warmer to them.

Fine. Music is subjective and in the ear of the beholder, so I'm not going to argue too vehemently about that.

Nevertheless, the single most important action you can take to improve the sound of your home stereo is to use the best possible music source with the lowest distortion and highest dynamic range.

Vinyl albums can have great response, but it can depend greatly on the quality of the turntable, the age of the cartridge or needle, and the condition of the vinyl record being played.

If it's a brand new album but the needle is old or cheap, then it won't sound as good as it could. Conversely, the same applies if you have an excellent-quality cartridge but the vinyl record is old and has been played many times.

A reel-to-reel can sound good, but it depends on the source of the music that was recorded onto the tape. The best quality would be first-generation audio recorded directly onto the tape at the studio, but that's not a likely source for most home reel-to-reel users.

A DVD movie, like a compact disk, will have excellent audio. There also are antiquated and little-used formats called digital mini-disk, digital audio tape (DAT) and A-DAT.

This leads to sad fact that lower-quality sound reproduction is what's found in the formats of mp3, streaming and FM radio. All these are subject to sonic limitations of compression, limitation of frequency response and something called sample rate.

The poorer quality usually is not discernable at lower volume listening, but you sure can tell when the music is turned up louder.

For some music listeners, the advantages of small file size and portability for mp3s outweigh the sonic superiority of WAV files found on compact disks.

Be sure to tune in again next week for a full discussion of the mp3 format of music, including sample rates, decisions about what frequencies are compressed and the concept of "psychoacoustics." Please email me if you have any comments about your preference between mp3 and better-quality music sources like CDs.