Rockstar is more than an energy drink owned and marketed by PepsiCo. "Rock star" is the two-word term that usually refers to a rock musician who is highly successful.

But the phrase — which was added to the dictionary in 1960 — also is used in today's vocabulary in reference to someone who has reached the pinnacle of their profession or career. It's also often used to describe a person who excels in an activity or work, sometimes despite difficult circumstances.

For example, "he's a rock star accountant," or a "rock star pizza delivery driver."

For most musicians, attaining the title of rock star is a dream, a pinnacle to which many aspire but few realize.

It's fun to consider what life might be like if you were a rock star, the same as imagining how you might spend newfound wealth after winning the lottery.

Would you buy a tricked-out tour bus, your own recording studio and a guitar-shaped swimming pool? Or, for non-musicians, would you purchase a new Tesla, a giant yacht or a second home in Florida?

Dream as we may, most folks likely suspect the true reality of rock stardom and its mantra: "don't quit your day job."

With music being in the ear of the beholder, as Plato indirectly stated (regarding 'beauty') in the 7th Century B.C., what constitutes being a musical rock star is debatable. It might include being a showman with a recognizable, broad and possibly controversial personality or political leaning.

A rock star might be defined by Gold or Platinum record sales, which is 500,000 units or 1 million units, respectively.

A musician might be a rock star due to the number of albums released. Frank Zappa, for example, is responsible for 119 albums, including 100 studio albums, 13 compilations, six rock operas as well as numerous bootlegs. Many of these were released by Zappa's estate following his 1993 passing, due to colon cancer.

Rock stars might be those who have numerous awards or achievements to their credit. Lady Gaga, for example, has earned over 350 awards including 13 Grammys, two Golden Globes, 18 MTV Video Music Awards (and scores of nominations) and sales of 170 million records.

As a rock star, Gaga also is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Billboard's 2010 Artist of the Year and 2015 Woman of the Year and many others. She has her own nonprofit organization, the Born This Way Foundation, which supports the youth wellness of young people. She also had a starring role alongside Adam Driver in the 2021 feature film "House of Gucci," in which she was awesome.

But rock stars also might be not-so-famous musicians who earn a notorious 'bad boy' label for trashing hotel rooms and being difficult to work with on tour.

The common rock star label gained momentum through bands that played large arena or stadium concerts in the 1970s and 1980s. For example, your humble narrator attended some huge shows that featured mega-group rock stars like Ted Nugent, Journey, Boston, Jethro Tull, Kiss, Uriah Heep, Robin Trower, ZZ Top, REO Speedwagon, Yes, Bob Seger, .38 Special, Foghat, Peter Frampton and Lynyrd Skynyrd (original lineup).

It's also debatable whether a rock star necessarily is borne solely of the rock music genre. In reality, the first rock star emerged from the world of classical music.

Although Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who lived in the late 1700s, has been romanticized in film, it was in fact virtuoso pianist and composer Franz Liszt who first exhibited many rock star traits in the 1800s.

According to published research, Liszt was the first musician to be cognizant of showmanship. At concert hall recitals in the mid-1800s, he placed his piano sideways and went against conventional norms by performing by memory and with no sheet music. Ladies were reported to have fought over bits of his clothing and strands of his shoulder-length hair.

If you need an example of Liszt's musical talent, just look up any performance of his very dramatic and beautiful "Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C-sharp minor." It rocks!

In the world of jazz, there also have been flamboyant "rock star" musicians like Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and innovative Weather Report bassist Jaco Pastorius. Today, there are numerous truly astounding adult and prodigy jazz performers, including pianists Joey Alexander, 19, and Matthew Whitaker, age 22, who is blind.

Modern era rock stars undoubtedly include vocalist showmen like Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, Roger Daltrey of The Who and David Lee Roth of Van Halen. A list of other rock stars, now deceased, includes names such as Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Jim Morrison, Freddie Mercury, Janis Joplin, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and many more. Who would you add to these lists?

Whether someone sets out to achieve rock stardom or simply to be a successful musician in today's world, the reality is that it's all rooted in the dollars and cents of paying bills, earning a living and enjoying the intangible benefit of creating musical art for the appreciation of anyone who is interested enough to listen.

The closest person in and around Carbondale who might be labeled a rock star undoubtedly is my good friend Robbie Stokes. As a successful musician, yet always very humble by nature, Robbie also maintains the "day job" of his business, Robco Audio.

Robbie recently shared the anecdote of visiting a famous West Coast musician friend several years ago, seeing multiple gold records on the wall and remarking, "man, you could retire." The friend laughed and told Robbie, "I can't afford to!"

By the way, it was the group Van Halen who requested a bowl of M&M candies with the brown ones removed, just to make sure promoters were paying attention to specific contract details at their concerts.

Rather than learning an instrument, playing gigs and trying to become a rock star musician, it would seem far easier to simply work hard at your job and become the other kind of rock star. Perhaps a rock star journalist?