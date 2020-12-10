Music Historicity | Gary Gibula's Top 10 Christmas albums

What's your favorite Christmas song?

As has been previously stated in this space, music is subjective. While no one has the right to proclaim being an end-all authority on a certain genre or artist, we all still like the music we like and should make no apologies for that.

As for holiday music, please forget your pandemic blues for the moment and enjoy my Top 10 list of Christmas favorites.

No. 10 on my list of full albums is Bob Dylan's 2009 "Christmas in the Heart," one of the 285 albums, singles and videos to his credit. Dylan is the Nobel Prize-winning troubadour who earlier this week sold his entire music catalog for a reported $300 million. He didn't play any Christmas songs when I saw him at the SIU Arena on Oct. 28, 1978.

"Christmas With Johnny Cash," No. 9 on my list, was released in 2003, the year he died. While the Man in Black made several Christmas albums, this particular one contains some heartfelt renditions recorded between 1962 and 1980.

No. 8 is "A Motown Christmas," a double album released in 1973 that includes a 12-year-old Michael Jackson singing "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus." It also has wonderful performances by Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and Diana Ross and the Supremes.