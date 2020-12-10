Music Historicity | Gary Gibula's Top 10 Christmas albums

What's your favorite Christmas song?
As has been previously stated in this space, music is subjective. While no one has the right to proclaim being an end-all authority on a certain genre or artist, we all still like the music we like and should make no apologies for that.
As for holiday music, please forget your pandemic blues for the moment and enjoy my Top 10 list of Christmas favorites.
No. 10 on my list of full albums is Bob Dylan's 2009 "Christmas in the Heart," one of the 285 albums, singles and videos to his credit. Dylan is the Nobel Prize-winning troubadour who earlier this week sold his entire music catalog for a reported $300 million. He didn't play any Christmas songs when I saw him at the SIU Arena on Oct. 28, 1978.
"Christmas With Johnny Cash," No. 9 on my list, was released in 2003, the year he died. While the Man in Black made several Christmas albums, this particular one contains some heartfelt renditions recorded between 1962 and 1980.
No. 8 is "A Motown Christmas," a double album released in 1973 that includes a 12-year-old Michael Jackson singing "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus." It also has wonderful performances by Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and Diana Ross and the Supremes.
The same year that a 22-year-old Elvis Presley released his first Christmas album, in 1957, so did 42-year-old Frank Sinatra. "A Jolly Christmas From Frank Sinatra," my No. 7 pick, earned Platinum status by selling 1 million copies and reached No. 23 on the Billboard 200 chart.
No. 6 is the "Beach Boys" Christmas Album,' released in 1964, two years prior to their groundbreaking "Pet Sounds." It's a fun record containing "Little Saint Nick," a rewrite of their "Little Deuce Coupe."
Getting more serious, my No. 5 pick is "Merry Christmas," the 1994 Mariah Carey album that sold 15 million copies and reached No. 3 on Billboard. Not quite as popular, her 2010 "Merry Christmas II You" went Gold, selling 500,000 copies.
No. 4 is the classic "White Christmas," a compilation of holiday songs by Bing Crosby. The title song holds the honor of having sold the most copies of an individual song, all time, with 50 million.
No. 3 is the excellent album "Christmas," by smooth-crooning Michael Bublé. The record hit No. 1 on Billboard and has sold an amazing 12 million copies. Harry Connick Jr. also is smooth, and he's a great pianist, but Bublé is a notch better, if you give him a listen.
It might be a compilation, but I like "A GRP Christmas" for my No. 2 selection. In fact, there are three different volumes in this series, each with a wonderful selection of instrumental and vocal songs from various jazz-pop artists, assembled by Grammy- and Oscar-winning producer Dave Grusin.
My No. 1 favorite holiday recording is Elvis' Christmas Album. Presley later recorded two Gospel albums, and an influence of that genre certainly is heard in many of the songs. Although it's been sung many times and many ways, I just love Presley's version of "I'll Be Home For Christmas."
Honorable mentions include "Ella (Fitzgerald) Wishes You A Swinging Christmas" (1960), "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (1965), "James Brown's Funky Christmas" (1995) and the Star Wars Christmas Album, the best-selling album of that genre in 1980.
Debatably avoidable, but nonetheless noticeable, are Amy Grant's 1992 "Home for Christmas" and her "A Christmas Album" follow-up, "A Very Merry Polka Christmas," by The Polka Connection, and "A Polka Christmas," by Eddie Blazonczyk's Versatones.
Considering the humorous side of Christmas music, a 1986 "Saturday Night Live" episode features Jan Hooks and Nora Dunn as the Sweeney sisters, who romp through a hilarious medley of nine songs containing the word "bells."
In 1999, the adult cartoon "South Park" aired an entire 30-minute episode, "Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics," devoted to Christmas songs. One irreverent segment includes a side-splitting lounge bar sing-off with Santa Claus trying to out-do Jesus, inserting Duran Duran's "Rio" into "Let It Snow."
The king of parody songs, Weird Al Yankovic, is responsible for "Christmas At Ground Zero," which includes the lyrics: “There's panic in the crowd, we can dodge debris while we trim the tree underneath the mushroom cloud.”
From Yankovic's "The Night Santa Went Crazy": "But now there's no more presents for children's enjoyment, the elves gotta stand in line and file for unemployment."
Classics from years past include Spike Jones' "All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth," Tom Lehrer's "A Christmas Carol"' and Cheech and Chong's "Santa Claus and His Old Lady," which features Cheech Marin asking, "Donde está Santa Claus, the guy with the hair on his jaws?"
A more recent entry may be found with ukuleleist and mustache aficionado Odious Ari, who on The Gong Show sang "We Gotta Get Married and then We Can Get Divorced." The vaudevillian's "Dear Santa" asks "Can't you make those plastic toys faster? If you don't meet your production quota, this holiday'll be a disaster."
But the most memorable song of holiday humor likely is Elmo & Patsy’s "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer," originally released in 1979 and subsequently covered by a dozen other artists. From the first verse: "She'd been drinking too much egg nog, and we begged her not to go. But she forgot her medication, and she staggered out the door into the snow."
Merry Christmas, wear your mask, and drive safely!
