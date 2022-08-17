Music Historicity | Gibula looks back at his second year of columns

I'm celebrating this week. Not only was it my birthday this past Tuesday, but it's also the two-year anniversary of your humble narrator scribing the Music Historicity column for this esteemed Fourth Estate publication.

A one-year retrospective of Music Historicity columns was published on Aug. 19, 2021. Today, we'll look back and recount highlights from the past 51 installments since that date.

Where does the time go? Seems like it was just a short while ago that Robbie Stokes, after penning the initial first year of music columns, graciously asked me step in while he took a leave of absence.

Since then, we've enjoyed previews of upcoming music events like the Cairo Jazz Fest which, by the way, will be profiled next week in depth — along with its founder, Harold Jones.

There also have been discussions about small and large concert venues —on Sept. 22, 2021— (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-small-vs-large-concert-venues-whats-best/article_e1d050b0-e9eb-552b-9a63-a241c75c8d60.html) as well as a very interesting Oct. 13 column that detailed what goes into the production of a large concert or tour. (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-concert-production-explained/article_0f1bafcd-4bca-5054-9d2e-ffaba7109568.html).

Speaking of the music biz, there was a previous column about musicians not owning their songs (on Sept. 1, 2021) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-why-do-some-musicians-not-own-their-songs/article_0948600d-479d-55eb-aea9-417f26f054d7.html), another about the sheer joy of playing in a band (Nov. 3) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-playing-in-a-band-sparks-joy-magic-among-friends/article_21370c11-0950-5094-a035-6b99c6713e43.html) and one about the use of samples or added tracks in music. (Sept. 29) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-music-samples-and-added-tracks/article_ccf32110-39c9-55f2-93eb-2d3221db6b47.html).

For Black History Month, there was a column (last Feb. 2) paying tribute to African American musicians. (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-recognizing-african-american-musicians/article_9095e3bb-b7f4-5944-b397-2ca4b9a24252.html).

Another interesting essay, on March 16, 2022, addressed the validity of awards like the Grammys or the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-music-awards-validation-or-just-opinionated-entertainment-fodder/article_83872c8c-48d6-5fc9-8768-efa3bd7ac874.html). If music is in the ear of the beholder, then what empowers a committee to judge whether certain musical artists are better than others — and what validity should we give those awards?

There were several columns about music history, such as the May 5 installment about Woodstock (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-the-1969-woodstock-music-festival-a-cultural-event-to-be-remembered/article_c6478282-0ea0-59be-9fff-128c58edd279.html), the Sept. 15 column about famous musicians linked to Carbondale (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-carbondale-linked-to-musicians-who-have-gone-far-in-the-industry/article_bc6f91e0-6e13-5ade-bd0b-a6effaca711b.html) and the Oct. 27 installment about epic Carbondale Halloween celebrations (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-epic-long-ago-halloweens-on-the-carbondale-strip/article_1262960b-79a9-512e-b40d-09835cb73346.html).

Several Music Historicity discussions were about Carbondale musicians, such as Michael Eric, the "Trop Rock Doc" (March 9, 2022) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-michael-eric-is-carbondales-trop-rock-doc/article_1e414568-3a0f-5dbf-bfc3-57fee498f2fb.html), the Feb. 23 column about the Woodbox Gang (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-woodbox-gang-defined-the-southern-illinois-sound/article_71db1348-4f84-5027-8dc2-b2348049b9ad.html) and the recent July 27 piece about a Four on the Floor reunion (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-four-on-the-floor-is-reuniting-for-a-concert-at-the-varsity/article_5dc2be91-7e48-5bb3-aee1-577972f8ba72.html) — which went very well, by the way.

An ongoing series of Music Historicity columns examines various musical genres. The topics covered during the first year included ambient music, US versus UK rock, goth, blues, protest and novelty songs.

This past second year featured the topics of musical noise (on Nov. 17, 2021) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-audio-noise-nerd-splained/article_555a1daa-0597-579d-897c-956932997381.html), Christmas songs (on Dec. 8) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-a-favorite-christmas-song-for-any-genre/article_4592cd08-1067-5c86-8540-d6f8e3a7fec7.html), electronic dance music (on Feb. 16) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-drop-the-beat-electronic-dance-music-covers-a-wide-spectrum/article_c474aaa6-cd00-5780-876b-8048ff6a73b8.html) and part 10, children's music (on March 30) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-children-s-music-soothing-the-savage-beast/article_6a38b3c7-9b44-5a57-958b-604703850a9a.html).

It's been suggested that we continue the series with a look at polka music. Please drop me a line if you'd like to read about any others.

I've been told that our album reviews have provided some good reading. The eight published in the last year included releases by the Copyrights (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-album-review-alone-in-a-dome-is-copyrights-first-album-in-7-years/article_c1e997b2-673d-5c12-9c2d-8b1b456f6242.html), Peyton & His Peers (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-album-review-legacy-by-peyton-his-peers/article_a20b0368-7301-5e52-862d-fd76a2c01000.html), Pet Mosquito (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-album-review-pet-mosquitos-the-last-goosebumps-walkaway/article_c905e2b3-06b8-5c8a-87a6-418ce8836bc5.html), Roam Home to a Dome (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-album-review-roam-home-to-a-dome-album-reignited-love-for-buckminster-fullers/article_1eed9705-2d89-5c1c-90a2-3478f2c9e05d.html), Stace England (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-album-review-roberta-stars-in-the-big-doll-house/article_dccae9a1-af77-5ad9-8e75-70c484f1f9f2.html), Sad Max Senteney (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-album-review-sad-max-senteney-7-inch-vinyl/article_036ac158-d4ec-54e1-a195-7c5fb660f010.html), Katt Holiday (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-album-review-katt-holidays-bruise-defies-categorization/article_6084cce1-2599-5808-a74d-2e8f3094e9e9.html) and Joe Bouchard (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-album-review-american-rocker/article_4c8a3653-c97e-5858-aa5a-400cbad5452e.html).

By the way, if you have a new album about to be released, please contact me if you seek a little publicity and opinion on it.

Other reviews covered my choice of best live albums (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-studio-or-live-albums-which-is-best/article_e3bb4303-4b59-5387-915e-34e5ac7a8a88.html), my favorite Grateful Dead album (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-grateful-deads-europe-72-is-worth-hearing/article_730d0bfd-ff51-5ed4-b569-451d2af30b27.html), best vocalists (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-best-rock-singers-whos-the-top-rock-and-roll-vocalist/article_a631385f-c8a4-5e15-88e7-0bab01e0990c.html) and — just last week — women in rock.

There even was a column about a local band from Harrisburg, The Trade (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-never-too-young-for-classic-rock-harrisburgs-the-trade-in-business-to-perform/article_0b57eb31-6ebe-550d-8145-cc0793e0dd0f.html).

My favorite columns have been those written somewhat "on the lighter side," such as "Ask a Musician," on Oct. 6, 2021 (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-ask-a-musician/article_d0f50f65-648d-551b-b48f-d82d075d2506.html) — one of my favorites, the Musician's Scorecard (Dec. 29) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-a-fun-purely-rhetorical-quiz-to-inspire-artists-new-years-resolutions/article_28725f6c-9be6-56d9-ae86-262ee28b110e.html), True confessions of a wedding singer (April 6) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-true-confessions-of-a-wedding-singer/article_2ab14894-7c1d-508d-b7e0-bc3cc1a439cf.html), and Musician jokes (July 20) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-striking-a-funny-chord/article_d2fea913-5b23-5adb-ad66-873bdf287893.html).

A couple other good ones have been those where a familiar song is given humorous, topical lyrics. "A Vegetarian Thanksgiving" (Nov. 24) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-a-vegetarian-thanksgiving/article_1a7c1be0-100c-5ee6-8ea3-0b37a8026d1c.html) is the story of a family celebrating Thanksgiving with a meal that is vegetarian --sung to the tune of "The Ballad of Jed Clampett."

"The Return of Dr. Nick" (Dec. 23, 2021) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/arts-and-theatre/the-return-of-dr-nick/article_8e18a082-e4ad-5205-8b78-1e510d3ad28b.html) actually is a sequel to "A Visit From Dr. Nick" (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/arts-and-theatre/a-visit-from-dr-nick/article_37251892-8e4e-5223-a247-b0ac7e8a5552.html), published Dec. 23, 2020. Both are amusing reworkings of the famous poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas," the one that begins with "'Twas the night before Christmas," and both contain messages encouraging the reader to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

All three above-mentioned columns featured excellent original illustrations by the very talented Thad Heckman, who somehow cranks them out within a personal deadline of just 15 minutes. Thad, you're amazing.

But my favorite column from the past year is "Musical metaphors and similes, part 2," published June 15 (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-musical-metaphors-and-similes-part-2/article_8ebbb299-4997-5fc0-b6ce-a46e4ea5f6e0.html), which is an amusing sequel to "Sick of musical metaphors" (June 24, 2021) (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music-historicity-sick-of-musical-metaphors/article_ce1a0792-58bd-571e-a192-0c671e500ee5.html). Written from a sarcastic "David Spade" point of view, they'll put a smile on your face if you look them up again.

I hope you've enjoyed my perspective on music-related topics over the past year. If you have any suggestions, don't be shy about emailing them my way. Most of all, my friends, thanks for reading!