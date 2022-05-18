Music Historicity | Grateful Dead's 'Europe '72' is worth hearing

It's been a pleasure writing about music for you readers these past 21 months. Relax, I'm not going anywhere, but I wanted to express gratitude for the chance to tell you about different music genres, album reviews, concerts attended, local bands and, most recently, some of my personal favorite albums.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the self-titled first album of the band Blue Oyster Cult, which is my favorite.

By the way, original BOC bassist Joe Bouchard is releasing a new solo album in a couple weeks and his record company has given your humble narrator the extraordinary opportunity to interview him by telephone for the June 2 Music Historicity column. Stay tuned!

Regardless, if you recall my music performer moniker "Grateful Gary," then you know that my overall favorite music band is the Grateful Dead.

I love BOC tunes, but I currently perform Grateful Dead music in live bands and as a solo and duo artist.

Everyone has their own favorite album and favorite band, but I beg you to indulge me as I tell you about my favorite Grateful Dead album.

Feel free to reference the September 23, 2020, Music Historicity column entitled "Why I Like the Grateful Dead." If you've had previous negative preconceptions about the band, it beckons you to give them a second chance.

It's difficult to decide where to start the explanation, and that's because the Grateful Dead encouraged fans to record performances rather than limit the practice.

Consider theatre and big-ticket performances where recordings not only are prohibited, but some artists require audience members to place their cell phones in a high-tech carry sack that locks when a person is in the seating area. The gear is made by a company called Yondr.

The concept, in theory, is to limit over-exposure so that the public will continue wanting to see the artist in concert rather than view a performance for free on the internet.

For the Grateful Dead, the unlimited recording policy apparently worked in their favor --the band enjoyed immense popularity, sold out concert venues for decades and continuously released live and studio albums.

From the band's founding, in 1965, until lead guitarist Jerry Garcia's death in 1994, devoted fans have kept track of each of the Grateful Dead's 2,314 official concerts. In fact, there is a ridiculous book of statistics, called Deadbase, that contains set lists from each performance as well as interesting trivia such as the number of times a certain song was ever played.

Yes, your narrator owns a 390-page hardcover copy of that tome.

With over 200 albums, it's interesting that the Grateful Dead made only 13 studio albums.

Of those 200 or so studio, live, compilation and boxed set albums, 14 are certified Gold, or 500,000 units sold, two are Platinum, or 1 million sold, three are double Platinum and one album, "Skeletons From the Closet: The Best of the Grateful Dead," has sold 4 million copies.

Five of the band's 13 studio albums went Gold. "Workingman's Dead," from 1970, is Platinum, and two albums --"American Beauty" and "In the Dark"-- have sold 2 million.

Interestingly, the 1987 "In the Dark" studio album produced the Grateful Dead's only radio chart hit, "Touch of Grey," which reached Number 9 on Billboard's Hot 100 and Number 1 on its Mainstream Rock Tracks chart that year.

In a broader sense, it's difficult to pick which album-- a collection of songs -- contains one's favorites, especially when this particular band was in existence for nearly 30 years and had over 400 songs in its repertoire. How do you choose?

It can be observed that musical artists have their peak years as well as times when their skills are diminished.

Crooner Tony Bennett is still managing to sing "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" at age 95, but his finest years undoubtedly were decades ago.

The Beatles had a youthful energy when they started out, in the early 1960s, however their songwriting skill matured as they conceived and produced classic albums such as Sgt. Pepper's, The White Album and Abbey Road in ensuing years.

Likewise, the Grateful Dead went through early growing pains, writing and performing musically complex and debatably inaccessible songs like "The Eleven" -- which contains a segment in 11/8 time signature.

In the 1990s, it seemed that road weariness and drugs had taken their toll on some band members. Garcia was known to have fumbled song lyrics, even with a teleprompter right in front of him.

One of my favorite years of the Grateful Dead was when Jerry was 30 years old. In 1972, the band played in San Francisco on January 2 before doing seven concerts at the New York Academy of Music. From there, the group flew across the pond and began a spring tour of 22 shows in England, Denmark, Germany, France and Luxembourg.

Although this was during a three-year period when drummer Mickey Hart was not in the band, it still ranks as a time when the Grateful Dead turned in some of their strongest performances.

Therefore, my favorite of the albums released by my favorite band is "Europe '72." Originally a triple vinyl LP, it came out in November, less than six months after the Grateful Dead returned from their shows across the Atlantic.

I particularly enjoy Jerry's lead guitar work on songs that are old favorites, like "Truckin,'" as well as newly-written compositions like "Jack Straw" and "Mr. Charlie."

Because of the album's length, you also get a generous number of songs to enjoy -- 17, in fact.

Music played on the Europe tour was strong enough that there have been several re-releases of the Europe '72 album --with bonus tracks, a Europe '72 Volume 2 album and, amazingly, a boxed set of all 22 concerts, contained on 73 CDs, which costs $2,400 and has achieved Gold sales. Fans have spent $1.2 million to buy that collection!

If all this piques your curiosity about the band, have a listen to Europe '72, a fine sampler of Grateful Dead music, and perhaps you'll agree with my assessment.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0