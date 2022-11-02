Music Historicity | Halloween-related songs

Although Halloween was earlier this week, I'd like to consider music surrounding the holiday that, for me, surpasses even Christmas and my birthday.

Back in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s, Halloween in Carbondale was a celebration that rivaled Spring Break in Florida. There seemed to be a universal spirit of abandonment from the throngs of people who crowded South Illinois Avenue on both Friday and Saturday of the holiday weekend. The sea of humanity caused the police to close the street to automobile traffic.

In addition, Daylight Savings Time usually occurred at 2 a.m. on Saturday evening —actually, early Sunday morning— and enabled the bars to remain open another hour and the revelry to effectively extend until 3 a.m.

There was a Music Historicity column almost one year ago, Nov. 10, 2021, recalling epic Carbondale Halloween memories (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-epic-long-ago-halloweens-on-the-carbondale-strip/article_1262960b-79a9-512e-b40d-09835cb73346.html).

It included a Top 10 list of Halloween-related songs like Werewolves of London (Warren Zevon), Monster Mash (Bobby "Boris" Pickett), Ghostbusters (Ray Parker, Jr.), Bad Moon Rising (Creedence Clearwater Revival), Season of the Witch (Donovan), Witchy Woman (The Eagles), Pet Sematary (The Ramones), Black Magic Woman (Fleetwood Mac), Scary Monsters And Super Creeps (David Bowie) and (Don't Fear) The Reaper, by Blue Öyster Cult.

Taking a deeper dive this week, songs in the Halloween genre encompass pop, novelty, rock, pop and more.

Grammy and Academy Award-winner Billie Eilish wrote a rather dark tune called "Bury a Friend," that features lyrics like:

"Bury the hatchet or bury your friend right now, then my limbs all froze and my eyes won't close, cannibal class, bury a friend."

"I Put a Spell On You" likely is best known from Credence Clearwater Revival's version of the 1956 song originally scribed by Jalacy "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins. But Bette Midler also did a rendition of the tune that was part of the 1993 feature film "Hocus Pocus." Other covers include those performed by Nina Simone, The Alan Price Set, Sonique, Brian Ferry, Arthur Brown, Annie Lennox, Jeff Beck and Marilyn Manson.

For me, one of the most recognizable Halloween or horror-related pieces of music is an instrumental, Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, written by Johann Sebastian Bach sometime in the first half of the 1700s. It's a classic, epic composition written for the organ and is something I refer to as the "mad scientist's theme."

But another Halloween instrumental is Andrew Lloyd Webber's overture from "The Phantom of the Opera." Based on a 1910 French novel, the musical opened in 1986 and is still being staged today. The production has earned estimated worldwide gross receipts of over $6 billion.

It may not have been as successful as 'Phantom,' but the instrumental theme from The Munsters theme is memorable. The monster sit-com ran for 70 episodes between 1964 and 1966.

Don't confuse The Munsters with "The Addams Family," a similar sit-com that ran for two seasons over the same period. The Addams Family Theme song is the one with lyrics:

"They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky, they're all together ooky, The Addams Family."

Speaking of 'creepy,' let's not forget the song "Creep," from the 1993 debut Radiohead album, Pablo Honey.

"But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo, What the hell am I doin' here?"

There's nothing like classic Halloween horror songs like Michael Jackson's "Thriller," from 1982, with its unforgettable music video. A couple others would include The Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer," "Runnin' with the Devil" by Van Halen and "Time Warp," from cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Fast-forwarding to more recent years, "Boogie Monster" is a song on Gnarls Barkley's "St. Elsewhere," which was Billboard's No.1 Dance/Electronic album in the U.S. for both 2006 and 2007.

"I got a monster in my closet, someone's underneath my bed, the wind's knocking at my window, I'd kill it but it's already dead.''

Crazy!

No Halloween-related song has likely garnered more awards than Iggy Azalea's "Black Widow." The tune, from her 2014 debut "The New Classic," was No. 1 in all five of the following Billboard U.S. categories that year: Mainstream Top 40, Dance Club Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Rhythmic and Hot Rap Songs. Azalea has produced no fewer than 15 different remixes of "Black Widow."

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs do an amusing and macabre tune called "Heads Will Roll:"

"Off with your head, dance till you're dead, heads will roll, on the floor."

Speaking of decapitation, I'll say no more than to check out the most macabre song of all those listed here —No More Hot Dogs, by Hasil Adkins.

In the Halloween novelty song category is a 1958 entry by Sheb Wooley about "The Purple People Eater:"

"I said Mr. Purple People Eater, what's your line? And he said, Eatin' purple people and it sure is fine. But that's not the reason that I came to land, I wanna get a job in a rock and roll band."

Dave Edmunds' 1979 Repeat When Necessary album contains "The Creature from the Black Lagoon:"

"The unsuspecting maiden, will be clutched from where she sleeps, by the Creature from the Black Lagoon, strange to see him back so soon."

Although it came from the 1993 film "The Nightmare Before Christmas," Grammy Award-winning composer Danny Elfman (the former singer-songwriter for new wave band Oingo Boingo) wrote a tune called "This Is Halloween."

"This is Halloween, pumpkins scream in the dead of night, everybody make a scene, trick or treat 'till the neighbors die of fright."

Groups that did their own cover versions of the song include Marilyn Manson, Panic! at the Disco and the symphonic metal band Ad Infinitum.

Lastly, I wanted to mention AC/DC's "Highway to Hell," the title song of the rock band's 1979 album, which was the last to feature original lead vocalist Bon Scott. The song exemplifies the power of the hard rock band from Australia, but arguably was overshadowed by the title song from the follow-up album, Back in Black.

New singer Brian Johnson is responsible for belting out the vocals to the album that holds the distinction of selling an estimated 50 million copies worldwide —the most of any band in history, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

On a related note, the now 75-year-old Johnson has written a memoir about his life and aspirations of being in rock ’n’ roll band.

“The Lives of Brian” recounts how Johnson grew up near Newcastle, England, attended a Jimi Hendrix concert and got to meet rock luminaries such as Chuck Berry, Sting and Roger Daltrey. He was lead singer in a band called Geordie and one day met AC/DC, who invited him to audition following Bon Scott's death from alcohol poisoning.

According to the Associated Press, Daltrey gave Johnson some words to live by.

"(Roger) said, I’m going to give you one piece of advice, Brian," he recounted. "Never give up.

Do you understand me? Never, ever give up."