Music Historicity | Hip-hop memories and a Yung Gravy concert review

It’s all Gravy.

If it wasn’t for hip-hop, I would not have made as much money as a sound engineer, not that I am rolling in cash.

As an audio technician, one takes the work as it comes. If you got the money, I got the time.

I recently commented to a colleague based in Marion that if a funeral home convention contacted me for sound reinforcement, I would take the gig.

Who would be the bands? The Dead? The Dead Kennedys? The Dead Boys? Sepultura? Vampire Weekend? I will spare you more guesses. Suggestions are welcome.

One of my favorite show stories always gets some version of a ‘no kidding?’ from listeners when I am telling tales of the battles of yore.

It was CeeLo at the Carbondale Civic Center (invariably: “Really? CEELO played the Civic Center?”) —as if Carbondale does not have a storied musical history, which it most certainly does.

It was a packed house. This show was after the period when the affable Mr. Green was a member of Atlanta’s Goodie Mob crew, but prior to his tenure as part of Gnarls Barkley, with CeeLo and Danger Mouse taking off with the super-successful international hit song “Crazy.”

The gig went well with the opening act DJ’s. Cee-Lo’s DJ was using a really old DJ mixer that had apparently seen a lot of rap battles, as it was covered with dried up drink spills and dust crud.

Several of the most-used controls — volume, cross-fade, etc. — were scratchy-sounding when moved. There was no time to clean them with De-Oxy 5 spray.

I got him hooked up and he started playing tunes (aka “joints” CeeLo had not come out yet. Sure enough, one side of the DJ mixer’s main outputs went wonky.

I ran to the stage and spent about two minutes that seemed like twenty getting it going. It held for the show’s duration, thankfully.

At the end of this slight interruption, the comedian acting as MC and hype man sauntered out with one of my Shure wireless mics raised high and said: “I TOLD ya we shoulda got a BLACK sound man!”

Funny as all get out, and it got a good laugh, including from me.

Cee-Lo came on, did his thing, and the show was uneventful from there. When it was all over, Cee-Lo got into a big black SUV and headed out.

I should have charged more!

Getting blamed for stuff that (rarely) goes wrong is part of the game and, to paraphrase Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective, Sherlock Holmes: “the game is STILL afoot”.

Cut to last Wednesday, Oct. 12, a sold-out show at SIU’s Shryock Auditorium for current hit-maker Yung Gravy.

The artist and the artist’s DJ (“DJ Tiiiip”) do not travel with ANY equipment except their own personal ear buds for wireless, stereo in-ear mixes.

Those are not ‘hearing aids’ per se that you see music people wearing when performing. These systems supplant or reinforce the floor monitor speakers you still see onstage so often.

I once heard a guy say: “They must all be going deaf, they all wear hearing aids.” In-ear monitors or ‘IEMs’ or ‘PMs’ — personal monitors — actually have been a concert production mainstay for nearly 30 years.

I first saw them in use at a couple of Grateful Dead shows at the Rosemont Horizon near Chicago, one attended with your main Music Historicity columnist “Grateful Gary” Gibula. That was in 1993.

The now industry-standard in-ear systems began developing a goodly while back. But I digress.

Much specific audio gear needed to be provided for the Gravy train gig at Shryock, and it was all pulled together following weeks of negotiations and searching.

Yung Gravy is a 6-foot-7-inch dude from Minnesota with a background in marketing at the University of Wisconsin — Madison (also known as Carbondale on steroids).

The templates for his music are varied: using the 50s hit ‘Mr. Sandman,’ by The Chordettes, as a bed for his first hit, ‘Mr. Clean’ (now certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America), and British singer Rick Astley’s 80s smash ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ for his current up-and-comer, ‘Betty (Get Money).’

Both tunes are interesting juxtapositions of classic song samples re-imagined with some singing, raps with clever lyrics and deep bass grooves.

I mean REALLY deep bass grooves. The live show low-frequency volume was moving some of my speaker cabinets around and I could feel the air currents blowing my pant legs and shirtsleeves.

I mixed sound for opening act ‘Terror Reid’ at a somewhat lower overall volume, but the tour sound technician for Yung Gravy brought the volume level way up — and especially the bass, BIG TIME.

The crowd seemed to be primarily 20-somethings, generally quite well-behaved and seemingly leaning markedly toward female.

One young girl happened to vomit BEFORE the show even started, as her BFF tried to get her to the bathroom (—she didn’t make it). Security was tight and professional.

The show was smooth in comparison to some others we have done where the act didn’t show until two or three hours late or not at all.

Not much of a sound check was possible, as the group arrived on site later than planned — but hey, they showed!

Yung Gravy has a lot of humor in his music. That whimsical approach to the game is a calling card that seems to be working for him.

He is 26 years old and I ‘spec time is on his side. Whatever your take on the musical approach and the execution thereof in modern popular music, it is hard to argue with success.

The influence of social media in this process cannot be underestimated, I might add. Regional radio station WCIL-FM plays the latest Yung Gravy release in its rotation right now.

An unrelated but timely aside: I was saddened, as were many, at the news of the passing of country superstar and feminist icon Loretta Lynn.

On a trip to Nashville, in 1975, with my grandfather, songwriter-keyboardist Emil Fritze, we made our headquarters at the Hall of Fame Motor Inn.

My room was right next door to that of singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester, who had a big hit at the time with ‘Midnight Blue.’

We hung out a little. But one of the coolest parts of the visit to Guitar Town was the ride up the inn’s elevator one afternoon.

I got in and the only other occupants were Loretta and Doolittle Lynn! ‘Doo’ said “hey” and tipped his hat as Loretta smiled sweetly.

To this day, I look back and wonder why I did not say at the time: “Hey, I’m the best guitar player you never heard of!”

Oh well, such are the brushes with greatness.

The same can be said of Levon Helm of The Band, who played Loretta’s father in the biographical film ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ (Sissy Spacek played Loretta). Loretta Lynn will be missed.

Catch you on the flip!

