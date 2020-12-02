Music Historicity | Holiday shopping for musicians

For most folks, the conundrum of choosing the perfect gift can be a head-scratching puzzlement, whether on an occasion like the wedding of a good friend, the birthday of a family member or a holiday present for a special friend.
Shopping for an appropriate gift can be especially difficult if the recipient is a musician, and even more challenging if gift-giver is not a musician. To ease your trepidation, I'm pleased to offer my sage advice.
Assuming your level of friendship with the recipient is more than that of a casual acquaintance, a special occasion like Christmas is one that merits more than just a phone call. I'm not Miss Manners, but I think it's a "cop out" to merely send an email greeting, a generic message you need only write once and then blind carbon copy to whatever number of individuals. Gimme a break, let's have some effort!
I'll even go so far as to say that a gift card from a retailer or even plain old cash is rather ho-hum. You can do better.
Whether it's a birthday, a graduation or an event that you know is important to the particular recipient, the occasion for giving a physical gift should be viewed as an opportunity. It's a chance to consider what that close friend or family member might view as extravagant and likely never purchase for himself. That person is worth giving a present, so put some thought into it.
First, as traditional as it might sound, a greeting card sent in the mail or included along with your gift is more important than you might think. If you've ever been in a Hallmark store or even the greeting card aisle of your local drug store, you've probably noticed people who take a long time browsing endlessly through all possibilities. Yes, it can be tough to imagine what will grab the eye of your recipient and provide a meaningful or amusing message, but the card you choose is as much a reflection of your own personality as the sentiment imparted. It's fun to take the time, and it's part of the process.
As many of you gentlemen have by now learned, the traditional greeting card is especially important and meaningful if the recipient is a lady. Don't ask why — the answer likely can only be found on the planet Venus.
It might be even more worthwhile to take the time and create your own card. This could be as simple as a Sharpie message on a piece of folded-up construction paper or as elaborate as a Hallmark greeting card computer app where you upload your own photo onto a template that already contains clever words or poetry. I'm not embarrassed to admit that I own this program, and it's pretty cool.
Let's now consider the actual gift for the musician in your life.
If your recipient is, say, a guitarist, then you have some choices, depending on the dollar value you place on your relationship with that person.
While accessories, like a set of strings, guitar picks or a new capo, are inexpensive, consider whether your guitarist giftee truly needs such trivial items. Realize that he already uses a preferred brand and gauge of strings, a certain thickness of guitar pick and a guitar strap, of which there are different colors, thicknesses and materials. As for myself, I probably have 15 different guitar straps in my equipment crate, but I still can only use one at a time.
In addition to accessories, another item to avoid might be a certificate for instructional lessons. Whether it's piano, guitar or ballroom dancing, such a gift places the obligation on the recipient to follow through with its fulfillment and it's difficult to judge whether your recipient will want to continue with the full course, following that first lesson.
Here's an idea. A good gift for a guitarist might be an inexpensive similar instrument like a ukulele or mandolin, which come in varying sizes, qualities and price ranges. Your friend already uses his fingers to make guitar chords, so he might find it challenging to learn ukulele or mandolin techniques.
If your price range for buying a gift is a little more generous, perhaps an entire new instrument is in order. If your friend plays the 6-string acoustic guitar, consider buying that person a 12-string acoustic or even a new electric guitar.
We also should consider the pandemic as an important factor this season. All of our local businesses, especially music stores like Sound Core Music and Mike's Music, have been struggling this year and would be very grateful for your patronage. So wear a mask, wash your hands and be mindful of others when you shop in-person with Joe or Mike, and tell them Gary sent you!
Along the lines of Romeo and Juliet on her balcony, another meaningful Christmas gift might come in the form of a song that you serenade to your recipient. You might also take the time to write new lyrics to an already well-known tune, like "A Vegetarian Thanksgiving," which was printed one week ago in this very column. Hope you liked it.
It also could be a simple poem that you scribe on your homemade greeting card. In fact, here's an amusing holiday verse that I've just now written especially for you:
Roses are red, violets are blue. Some Christmas poems rhyme, and some don't!
Happy in-person or online holiday shopping, and good luck finding that perfect gift.
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and friend of Robbie Stokes, the regular author of Music Historicity. He is filling in while Stokes is on a break.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!