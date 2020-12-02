Music Historicity | Holiday shopping for musicians

While accessories, like a set of strings, guitar picks or a new capo, are inexpensive, consider whether your guitarist giftee truly needs such trivial items. Realize that he already uses a preferred brand and gauge of strings, a certain thickness of guitar pick and a guitar strap, of which there are different colors, thicknesses and materials. As for myself, I probably have 15 different guitar straps in my equipment crate, but I still can only use one at a time.

In addition to accessories, another item to avoid might be a certificate for instructional lessons. Whether it's piano, guitar or ballroom dancing, such a gift places the obligation on the recipient to follow through with its fulfillment and it's difficult to judge whether your recipient will want to continue with the full course, following that first lesson.

Here's an idea. A good gift for a guitarist might be an inexpensive similar instrument like a ukulele or mandolin, which come in varying sizes, qualities and price ranges. Your friend already uses his fingers to make guitar chords, so he might find it challenging to learn ukulele or mandolin techniques.

If your price range for buying a gift is a little more generous, perhaps an entire new instrument is in order. If your friend plays the 6-string acoustic guitar, consider buying that person a 12-string acoustic or even a new electric guitar.