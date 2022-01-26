Music Historicity | How a memorable name like Engelbert Humperdinck can spell success

The formula for succeeding in the world of entertainment includes having talent, looking the part and, especially, having a memorable name.

By and large, fans will not remember a mundane, common name, such as "X" bassist John Doe or English rock band "The Smiths," as much as they won't forget an interesting, quirky moniker, like Engelbert Humperdinck, Panic! At the Disco or the Insane Clown Posse.

Nevertheless, being remembered by fans is in the ear — or rather, the brain — of the beholder. For example, here are a couple band names I'll make up, on the spot: The Urban Squirrels, The Shards and Za-Bada-Zeezee. Which do you like and remember best?

None, you say?

Well, here are a few more odd names of bands that just happened to make it famous: Pink Floyd, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Hoobastank, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Goo Goo Dolls and Radiohead.

"Go figure." Hey wait — that would be another good band name!

A few more examples included "Captain Beefheart," whose real name was Don Van Vliet, "Dr. John" (Mac Rebennack) and Robert Zimmerman, who began calling himself "Bob Dylan" while attending the University of Minnesota circa 1960.

By the way, "Engelbert Humperdinck" is the memorable stage name chosen by the rather plain-sounding Arnold Dorsey. It's worked rather well, as the British pop singer has sold more than 140 million records.

Some other performers with interesting nicknames include Black Sabbath bassist Terence "Geezer" Butler, Ernest "Chubby Checker" Evans and both "Fats" Domino and Waller.

Shall we consider a few more?

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones have been known as "The Glimmer Twins." Country singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn is "The Coal Miner's Daughter."

1950s rock and roll singer-pianist Jerry Lee Lewis was known as the "Killer," which also it the name of three different bands, 13 movies, a couple card games, a 1971 Alice Cooper album and a song by "Kiss."

Back to the Rolling Stones, who for years have billed themselves as "The Greatest Rock and Roll Band in the World." And everyone knows "The Fab Four" referred to The Beatles.

There are plenty more nicknames or honorifics.

Composer and trumpeter W.C. Handy billed himself as the "Father of the Blues." Louis Armstrong was known as "Satchmo," clarinetist and band leader Benny Goodman as the "King of Swing" and jazz vocalist Ella Fitzgerald as the "First Lady of Song."

Mentioned two weeks ago in the discussion of one-word entertainer names was the flamboyant Liberace, who was known as "Mr. Showmanship."

A New York disk jockey labeled singer Mel Torme "The Velvet Fog," and singer-actor Frank Sinatra was nicknamed "Ol' Blue Eyes" and the "Chairman of the Board."

Kentucky native Bill Monroe was called the "Father of Bluegrass." Johnny Cash, of course, was "The Man in Black."

Many music artists have attempted to make themselves known as the "King of Rock and Roll." But to me, there's only one, and his name was Elvis Presley.

Hail to St. Louis-area native Chuck Berry as the "Father of Rock and Roll."

Dick Dale — who also played piano and trumpet — was widely known as the "King of the Surf Guitar," which also was the name of his second album, in 1963.

There are several notable names in the genre of pop music, like Christina Aguilera, the "Princess of Pop," and the late Michael Jackson, who was the "King of Pop."

Was there a "Queen of Pop?" Arguably, that was Madonna, at times also known as "The Material Girl."

Jennifer Lopez is known by the shortened version of her name, "J-Lo," and Beyoncé Knowles is sometimes called "Queen Bey."

There's no arguing that James Brown was the "Godfather of Soul." Similarly, with her powerful vocal delivery on classic songs like "Respect" and "Think," Aretha Franklin was the "Queen of Soul."

Singer and poet Jim Morrison, of The Doors, was sometimes called "The Lizard King," and Vincent Furnier is known as "Alice Cooper."

At age 76, having played in bands like The Yardbirds, Cream and Derek and the Dominos before his ongoing successful solo career, Eric Clapton's nickname is "Slowhand."

It's difficult to believe that "The Boss," Bruce Springsteen, is 72 and still going strong. Judas Priest lead singer Rob Halford, aka "The Metal God," is age 70.

Led Zeppelin drummer John "Bonzo" Bonham was just 32 when, in 1980, he died of pulmonary edema, arguably due to alcohol poisoning.

Let's also remember that your humble narrator's stage name is "Grateful Gary," from his expertise playing Grateful Dead music!

As a footnote, nicknames also have been given to the fans of some bands, such as The Beatles' "Beatlemaniacs" and Jimmy Buffett's "Parrotheads."

The aforementioned Insane Clown Posse calls its fans "Juggalos," and Ed Sheeran followers are known by the amusing moniker "Sheerios."

Singer, songwriter, musician and actress Stefani Germanotta, better known as "Lady Gaga," calls her fans "Little Monsters."

My favorite, of course, is the name given to fans of the Grateful Dead — we are known as "Deadheads!"

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

