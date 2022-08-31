Music Historicity | Is it worth second-guessing past decisions?

Woulda, coulda, shoulda. It's the story of my life, as well as that of many others on musical or non-musical paths.

Here's to musician regrets, learning from mistakes and accepting advice.

Most musicians who I know are relatively humble players. Like me, they started out by learning the basics, such as reading the notes on the treble clef or figuring out easy triad chords on guitar or piano.

We all made our share of mistakes —we're human!

It was trial and error for me when I decided, as a teenager, to tackle a classical guitar piece, Mood For a Day, by Yes guitarist Steve Howe.

I don't regret taking a full year to master that piece, but I do regret not seeking the help of a guitar teacher.

My advice?

It's healthy to accept and acknowledge that you're human and that everyone makes mistakes.

What we must do, going forward, is learn from those mistakes.

I remember being no less than elated when I was invited to be the bass player with a new "all star" Carbondale rock and roll band. Four of the Floor was to feature the hottest lead guitar player in town —Robbie Stokes.

Prior to then, Robbie had shown up at the now-gone Carbondale bar, The Club, entering through the back door. He enjoyed playing rockabilly songs with my band, "Boppin' 88s," and just crushed it, every time.

As Four on the Floor began playing frequent gigs, I was subject to playing an occasional incorrect note Cor "clam," as Robbie labeled it, which usually elicited his downward glance and a shake of his head.

I was human, but I gradually learned from the mistakes I made.

Do I regret playing all those clams, and would I do things differently if I could do them again? Of course!

But instead, I applied myself and focused more intently on not repeating the error the next time we'd play that song at a gig.

My approach — a technique that I still use to this day — was simply to repeat in my mind the word "focus."

It worked. I now consider myself one of the best rock and roll bassists anywhere —or at least I have that level of confidence in my playing. No regrets!

I asked Robbie — my good friend and former Music Historicity columnist — about musical regrets. He was kind enough to share plenty.

The Carbondale native began playing music in the pre-British Invasion days of the early 1960s.

"Then, in 1964, the Beatles and the other great groups from across the pond — the Rolling Stones, Hollies, Dave Clark Five, the Zombies, the Kinks, the Animals, and so on — started to really hit and it was off to the races," Robbie recounted. "My studies at University High School at Pulliam Hall suffered some."

He also played some baseball as a teenager.

"I was earlier a catcher for a couple of teams in Carbondale Little League," Robbie said. "I was a gritty little dude who got in close to the plate and played catcher using a Gil Hodges first baseman’s mitt. That went completely out the door as I found out rather quickly that not being above average height, particularly beefy or a fast runner was a sports downer."

He countered the obstacles by "getting my first electric guitars and amps, forming bands, joining the musician's union, making money on jobs and buying fashionista threads and new records. It was an approach every bit as good at enticing les femmes as was field sports or your dad buying you a red Mustang."

In addition to being an astronomy buff, Robbie is a self-described aviation aficionado who took flying lessons.

"Could I have been a capable pilot?" he pondered. "Definitely, at least according to ol’ Samuel ‘Hank’ Patchett, of Marion, who said I was 'a natural.' Looking back, I don't regret becoming a musician because I've managed to support my hobbies."

For your humble narrator, I keep in mind the fact that all the experiences — musical and otherwise — that transpired in the past have led to my current state of musicianship and happiness. Robbie added an aside to my situation.

"Another road travelled," he opined. "Do you think Gary regrets not decamping when his Shakespeare’s Riot bandmate Jason Ringenberg (of the world-famous cowpunks Jason and the Scorchers) hit the bricks for Nashville? Thoughts creep up on you in the night."

As for advice, my recommendation is to accept your mistakes, learn from them and try to not be musically complacent.

A musician is an artist — one who always must seek to blossom and branch out. Don't be afraid to take risks. Do not allow yourself to get stuck playing the same music without wanting more out of your art. Visualize the future.

Robbie's advice is that "money isn’t everything. It won’t purchase real happiness — though it can help. If you are in music just for the money, or what it can purchase, it will show, baby. My advice to guys and girls coming up in music is simple: never give up. Follow the greats, from then and now, and don’t get distracted.

"The best advice I ever got was, at 18-years-old, when I was in St. Louis having a direct conversation Jerry Garcia. I asked what one must do to survive in a band? He looked at me with an ‘ah, grasshopper’ look and said: it’s all survival, man. No truer words."

A quick parting note — the legendary Canadian rock band Triumph has a new documentary you should check out. These are the guys who rocked you with songs like "Lay It On the Line" and "Magic Power." The new feature, entitled Rock & Roll Machine, is available on iTunes, Google play and Amazon Prime.

Lastly, if you enjoyed his thoughts today, tune in next week for an entire guest column from the original Music Historicity storyteller, my friend, Robbie Stokes.