Music Historicity | 'Michael Eric' is Carbondale's 'Trop Rock Doc'

Imagine standing in the wet sand at the edge of a beach in some tropical paradise, the ocean surf gently washing over your toes.

You feel the warm sun on your cheeks, smell the sea breeze in the air and hear the distant peal of seagulls.

A moment like this makes it easy to find inspiration for song poetry and to instill an appreciation for the environment.

Such is the world of Mike Baltz, an eternal optimist, singer, songwriter and conservationist whose musical career has only recently begun, at age 56.

"I like to think of myself as the 'trop rock doc,'" said the musician who goes by the stage name 'Michael Eric.' "I'm a singer-songwriter, but I've also got a PhD in Ecology."

Baltz' journey reads like an epic novel about an otherwise normal kid who grew up outside of St. Louis, in Millstadt, Illinois and gave up playing trumpet because he preferred weightlifting, at age 13. He graduated from Belleville West High School and then earned a degree in biology from Illinois Wesleyan University.

The next chapter takes an unexpected turn. While studying for a Master's degree in environmental science, he moved to the Bahamas to run a biological field station as part of a practicum.

"When I was on that island in the Bahamas, at age 24, I never felt so at home anywhere in my life," Baltz said. "I kind of imprinted on all that --the music the vibe and the whole experience."

But he still hadn't yet written his first song, sung or seriously played an instrument.

Baltz got married and moved back to the U.S., where he was bestowed his graduate degree in 1990 and doctorate in 1993.

By then, his inner musical spirit had begun to emerge.

"The first time I remember any record really influencing was after I bought a copy of Jimmy Buffett's 'Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes' album," Baltz said. "I had a cassette tape of it and listened to all the songs over and over and over."

He also was influenced by the music of Jerry Jeff Walker.

"I listened to a lot of him while doing my PhD program," Baltz said. "I really like story songs, and both Jimmy and Jerry Jeff have several like that. They both have their cutesy novelty songs but they also have some beautiful tunes with wonderful imagery."

Baltz took a job with the Nature Conservancy in 2000, which landed him and his family in Carbondale. All was well, until a fateful evening in 2016.

"It sounds goofy, but one evening in March of that year, I had a dream," he recalled. "I was down in the Florida Keys and pitched Jimmy Buffett some song ideas. He told me 'go for it.'"

Creative floodgates opened for Baltz, and he suddenly started writing songs.

"I'd never written a song before," he said. "So I did some research, went to a couple songwriter workshops in Nashville and ended up writing several songs by the end of that summer. But I didn't know what to do with them."

Baltz then approached an acquaintance who was an accomplished musician and public school music teacher, Shadi Frick.

"I went to him with a stack of lyric sheets and asked him how do I turn these pieces of paper into songs, because I have no idea," Baltz said.

Frick asked if Baltz wanted to try singing a demo of one song --"Boat Dreams."

"I had never sung a song into a microphone in my entire life until that day," Baltz said. "I was too naive to even be nervous. That's how all this started."

"Boat Dreams" eventually was released as a single in 2018, and was part of Baltz' first complete album, "Mile Zero," in 2020.

"My songs deal with topics like getting older, thinking a little about the past and trying to make sense of it all," he said. "I don't necessarily have a strong urge to be on stage, I don't want to go on tour. The magic for me is writing and creating these little three-minute novels."

The debut Michael Eric CD contains 10 of his original songs, with titles including "Sol Searcher," "Big Money in Small Hope" and "Alright Alright Alright."

"If I didn’t have bad luck, I’d have none at all. I need professor Marvel, and his old crystal ball. But the game ain’t over so I still got hope, I got several feet left till the end of my rope. Alright, alright, alright, it’s gonna be alright."

One year later, in 2021, Michael Eric came out with another 10 original tunes on his release "Chasin' the Sun."

From the title song: "9-to-5 never suited me, and monkey suits they were killin’ me. But songs about islands rescued me, the words and the music set me free."

While Baltz insists that his songs stand on their own, the PhD Ecologist aspires to impact conservation in the West Indies through music.

"Islands have conservation issues, and it would be great to link people to that through music," he said. "I'm hoping to motivate people to say 'yeah, let's do a beach cleanup,' or 'yeah, there's too much plastic in the ocean,' or 'yeah we're overharvesting seafood.' Maybe people will tweak their lifestyles and become part of the solution instead of part of the problem."

Baltz also has his own WDBX radio show called "The Island Report," that airs Wednesday mornings from 6-8 a.m.

His next album of original music will be called "Misfit Pirate" and will be released later this year. Both previous albums by Michael Eric can be found on Amazon, Apple Music, Deezer, iTunes, Pandora and Spotify.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0