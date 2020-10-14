Music Historicity | Mike Ricci of Mike's Music found his home in Carbondale's scene

The grass is always greener on the other side, as the saying goes. But, more often than not, that's not always true.

If you ask Mike Ricci, the owner of Mike's Music, he'll tell you there's no place like Carbondale.

"This is a great place to live and work," Ricci said. "I've been to all the other college towns throughout our state and beyond, and this is the place to be."

Ricci, 57, is a musician who grew up in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines and who first experienced what he called "Carbon-vegas" in 1985.

"Along with the bass player of my band, we came down for a visit," he recalled. "We met up at a house party with the friend who invited us, and we couldn't believe what we saw. There were about 200 people and half of them were girls."

Ricci said he later went to Hangar 9 and ordered three beers, which cost less than $2.

"On the Strip that first night were seven bars, and all of them had live bands," he said. "For a guy who otherwise would drive into Chicago every weekend to see bands and be entertained, we thought the town was simply amazing."

Ricci and his bandmates all moved to Carbondale, enrolled at Southern Illinois University, and renamed their group New South Whales.