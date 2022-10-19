Music Historicity | Movie review: Local filmmaker premieres comedy-horror short 'Mort,' on Oct. 28

‘Boo!”

That probably didn’t scare you. People generally like being surprised or scared, however, as evidenced by the ongoing success of the horror film genre.

Unless you’re saying “boo” to a child, it’s also a little campy — if not comedic — to use the word on an adult.

Completed just a few weeks ago, the short will compete in numerous film festivals in the coming months but will have a one-time screening next week.

Local fans and supporters can see “Mort” on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Liberty Theater in Murphysboro. The event kicks off with a red carpet social gathering at the nearby Brews Brothers Taproom and continues with Queen discussing his film at the theater prior to the screening.

The film takes place at the fictitious town of Elmer, Illinois, where mortician Edgar Underwood — played by Andy Farmer — is the reluctant proprietor of a funeral home he inherited from his father.

The first bit of mirth comes in the opening dialogue with Underwood reminding his new assistant, recent mortuary science graduate Lane Lipschitz (Josh Bernstein), to be “sensitive, upbeat, a people-person. Just let me do most of the talking.”

“So what do you think,” Pastor Tim asks Underwood after Lipschitz leaves the room.

“Oh, he’s not going to work out,” Underwood matter-of-factly answers.

Following an unexpected fart joke, Underwood steps before a mirror to straighten his tie and rehearse words of condolence he’ll say to the family. Then, in a moment recalling Robert DeNiro’s mirror scene in the 1976 Martin Scorsese film “Taxi Driver,” Underwood begins practicing karate moves.

Still at the mirror, the apprentice mortician informs Underwood that “Mr. Lancaster (Mort) is ‘gone.’”

“‘Passed,’ Underwood corrects him, “or ‘deceased.’”

But Lipschitz meant that the corpse is not in the casket, which leads to a clever upward-looking camera shot of the two men holding the lid open and staring straight down into the empty casket.

Queen injects some interesting background music at that point, which serves to elevate the anxiety in the parlor. Several eerie tracks are from “Concerto for Pumpkin & Celeste,” an album by artist Ian Post.

“He’s put out Halloween-specific music with some Danny Elfman-esque tracks that fit the spooky comedy tone of the movie perfectly,” Queen said.

One of the director’s most interesting music choices is Swedish composer Jimmy Svensson’s “Dark Blood,” a post-modern synthesizer mood that reminds of Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” audio landscape.

An artistic troubadour with an ear for music and a keen eye for the visual, Queen was profiled in The Southern last year on Sept. 29.

“Sound design and the mix can really make a movie what it is,” Queen said. “Bad video quality can be forgiven if the sound is good, but bad sound can ruin a film no matter how beautiful it looks. Tyler Myers, from Cape Girardeau, was our on-location sound recordist and an awesome musician who did the final mixes for ‘Mort’ and helped take it to the next level.”

Queen saved some praise for the film’s special effects makeup artist, key in any horror or zombie movie.

“Megan Stanley, from Herrin, did our monster makeup special FX,” he said. “She trained at Universal Studios in California and has worked on other professional films in the makeup department in the past. She did an amazing job bringing our zombie characters to life and is using the film as a springboard to launch her new company, Midwest Monster Effects.”

The comedy-horror genre has existed since the earliest days of filmmaking, with D.W. Griffith. “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” (1948) likely was the first commercially-successful outing, leading to the more recent “Scary Movie” five-film series.

Queen’s film, however, taps into zombie territory and the zombie-comedy sub-genre, or “zom-com.” Films in that specialized category include “Return of the Living Dead” (1985), “Night of the Creeps” (1986), “Shaun of the Dead” (2004), “Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead” (2005), “Zombie Strippers” (2008), “Zombieland” (2009) and “Aquarium of the Dead” (2021).

“’Mort’ features some horror elements but also lots of dark comedy and absurd comedy elements too,” Queen said. “Most of the jokes are about a dead guy at his own funeral, which most would consider pretty dark.

“Horror and comedy marry together perfectly because comedy is ‘set-up, then punchline,’ while horror is ‘set-up, then scare.’ People love horror because it’s a thrill to be scared, and comedy can make light of the scary feelings in a good way.”

Back to a few more plot highlights.

Underwood and Lipschitz closed the casket lid after confirming that the deceased was missing. Mort’s family soon bursts into the parlor and demands to know why the casket is not open, as they requested.

“It’s for, um, insurance purposes,” Lipschitz stutters.

Another cinematic moment happens with an Underwood point-of-view shot of a zombie about to grab him by the throat. The camera abruptly cuts away to a similar Lipschitz point-of-view closeup of Mort’s widow (Maggie Degen) about to grab him by the throat.

Without giving away more of the story, much less the ending, there are a couple memorable sight gags such as a brief, touching, dance scene — with perfectly appropriate music — and another that offers a remedy on how to survive a bite on the arm from a zombie and remain human.

‘Mort’ already has been selected as a semi-finalist in the Boston Comedy Horror Festival and received honorable mention from the L.A. Indie Horror Society. The film also has been accepted and will be screened in November at the Days of the Dead Film Festival in Chicago.

“We plan to enter ‘Mort’ into festivals across the U.S. over the next year and half and to eventually find a home for it on one of the streaming services,” Queen said. “Hopefully Amazon Prime or Tubi.”

His next project will be another short film that takes place in the same fictional town with recurring characters.

“We’re trying to create a Southern Illinois cinematic universe with some recurring characters,” Queen said. “I’m not sure if it will be another horror or comedy. I have multiple ideas that I’m developing but I’m not sure which one will be the first to bear fruit.”

Although the run time of “Mort” is 16 minutes, the two-hour event Friday, Oct. 28 in Murphysboro, will begin with a red carpet meet and greet a 7 p.m. at the Brews Brothers Taproom, 1105 Chestnut Street. Guests will then make a short walk to the Liberty Theater, 1333 Walnut Street, at 8:15 p.m., where Queen will give a talk and then screen his film.

“We’ve already sold around 100 tickets to the event,” Queen said. “The mixer gives ticket holders a chance to meet cast and crew and get to know the filmmakers. Anyone who doesn’t want to want to wait a year to see the film will really enjoy this.”

Queen said a portion of the $10 ticket price goes to the Liberty Theater, a nonprofit now run by volunteers. It was renovated in 2002 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.

“The best way to support our efforts as filmmakers, other than buying a ticket to the premiere, is to tell friends about the project,” he said. “It took a herculean effort from huge group of local artists, creators and supporters to pull it off, and we were able to capture a little magic in that country church outside of Murphysboro to make something really, fun, funny and sincere. If you love movies, care about local art and want to see more community-driven projects that make Southern Illinois a better place, this movie is for you.”

“Mort” is rated R for a few mild expletives and depictions of zombies, blood and gore. Tickets are available at https://mortpremiere.eventbrite.com.

