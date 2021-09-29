Music Historicity | Music samples and added tracks

Once upon a time, in the earliest days of capturing music for later playback, there was no such thing as an overdub.

The musicians and the singer had one chance to perform a "take" and try their best to get it perfectly right. There was no such thing as using another recorded piece of music to embellish the primary track.

Today, we're well accustomed to artists using sampled sounds, snips of other recordings or entire pre-recorded tracks to create music.

Let's look the evolution of the practice as you consider for yourself what's best.

There are earlier examples, but I'd like to recall what I know and enjoy.

In 1954, a 19-year-old Elvis Presley sang and played acoustic guitar in what are now known as the "Sun sessions." Sun Studio owner Sam Phillips achieved amazing results when he recorded Presley, along with electric guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill Black, with no overdubs.

Multi-track recording had been around for more than a decade by then, but those early Elvis sessions were done in one take per song. Many of the tunes, such as "Good Rockin' Tonight," have stood the test of time and exude incredible rock and roll energy even with no overdubs.

As recordings became more sophisticated in the 1960s, it was common practice for a lead vocalist to sing separately in a studio booth, after most of the music already had been recorded.

In this way, the singer, the engineer and the producer could then sit back and listen to all the vocal takes, choosing the best one to finally accompany the music.

Another technique was to use multiple takes by the same singer, or "double tracking," to make the vocal sound bigger.

Then came young lads from Liverpool who explored their creativity in the recording studio with famed engineer and arranger George Martin.

Consider the multi-track adventure known as Revolution 9, on the Beatles' 1969 "White Album," which begins with a looped voice calmly stating over again, "number nine, number nine, number nine." The "song" literally is eight minutes and 15 seconds of weirdness.

A much earlier and perhaps first example of sampling were sound montages "frankensteined" together by Pierre Schaeffer in the 1940s. His spliced-together clips of recorded material, not very pleasing to hear, that became known as musique concrète.

In its earliest days, artists blatantly used samples from songs by other musicians and groups.

For example, in their 1979 song "Rapper’s Delight," the Sugarhill Gang used the bass groove from "Good Times," by the band Chic.

Needless to say, the composers of the original song eventually reached an out-of-court settlement with the copyright infringers.

This led the way for many other bands using samples or clips of other songs, as well as remakes of older songs by newer artists.

A case-in-point would be Run-D.M.C. revitalizing the Aerosmith song "Walk This Way." The original version was a hit for Steven Tyler and his band in 1975 and became popular for the hip hop artist 11 years later.

Today, in the 21st Century, a new era in music sampling has dawned.

It's commonplace for rap, hip hop and other artists to use a DJ as a full band member. That person's place is to spin CDs and vinyl snippets of prerecorded sounds or songs as part of the new song.

With music being in the ear of the beholder, I took exception a few weeks ago when I was present for a band (I won't mention their name) performing on the steps of Shryock Auditorium.

Consisting of guitar, bass, drums and a separate lead vocalist, I found it disconcerting when they played the song "Jump," by Van Halen.

As you may recall, the tune begins with a characteristic synthesizer line. Yet, when I looked at the band, there was no keyboardist to be found.

To me, someone who is a performing musician as well as a fan of Van Halen, I yearned to see a live musician playing that synthesizer part — but there was none.

Meanwhile, the crowd didn't care. They loved the song and the presentation. They were singing along the words when the lead vocalist pointed his microphone at them.

Where will it end?

I suppose it already has, when you consider the phenomenon of karaoke, with a singer vocalizing along with a completely prerecorded track.

But if you've ever sung at a karaoke club (I never have), I guess it must be fun, to some extent. And isn't that what music is all about? Everyone is simply trying to have fun and be entertained, whether you're listening to a one-take no-overdub studio recording, enjoying a live music band that plays every note or trying to appreciate a lip-sync act such as Milli Vanilli which, as the public eventually found out, did not sing their own vocals. Oh well.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.

