Music Historicity | Musical metaphors and similes, part 2

Any apprecianado of music containing sung or spoken lyrics likely agrees with me that it's not easy to write words to a song.

The aspect I immediately recognize and admire is that someone has the motivation or inspiration in the first place to write a song about a certain topic, emotion or message. Then there's the mechanics of poetic structure, the number of words or syllables per line and how the last word of every line should rhyme.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, some poems rhyme -- and some don't."

Before you roll your eyes, clap your hands sarcastically and slowly say "hardee-har-har," you've got to admit that it takes talent to write a song, poetic lyrics --or an entertaining newspaper column.

One device that songwriters use is the metaphor — a topic explored in the June 24, 2021, Music Historicity column titled "Sick of musical metaphors?"

Here we are, one year later. Although I'm not "sick" of musical metaphors, they still baffle me.

A quick caveat — by metaphors, I mean to include musical similes. What's the difference, you might ask?

A simile is when one thing is compared to another, such as Paul Simon's "Loves Me Like a Rock." In contrast to a comparison, a metaphor is when something is described directly in a way that is not really true, such as Simon & Garfunkel's "I Am a Rock."

For the purpose of this discussion, which concerns the broader concept of songwriting, musical metaphors will include similes. If you don't understand the difference, it's like you've got rocks in your head!

Stevie Wonder: You Are the Sunshine of My Life.

Steve. My man. You've made 26 albums, nine of which hit No. 1. Five were Platinum or multi-Platinum and five more went Gold. You've sold over 100 million records, won 25 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. You're a member of multiple music halls of fame and a bona fide music legend.

But let's keep it real: sunshine consists of photons and radiation emitted from the star at the center of our solar system. A person is not sunshine.

Pink Floyd: Run Like Hell.

First of all, what's with that band name, guys?

If you recall the rock mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap," they originally called themselves The Originals. When they discovered another band already was using the name, they changed to The New Originals.

David Gilmour's band started as the Tea Set, but — true story — they found there was another band already using the name. Syd Barrett then suggested an amalgam of the first names of two blues musicians, Pink Anderson and Floyd Council.

Their song "Run Like Hell" was released as a single two years before its inclusion on the epic 1982 album The Wall.

"You better make your face up in your favorite disguise, with your button-down lips and your roller blind eyes. When the conch shell shatters and the hammers batter down your door — You'd better run."

Sounds like a bunch of songwriter imagery. No mention of hell, much less why running has anything to do with the infernos of hades.

Phish: Run Like An Antelope.

"You've got to run like an antelope, out of control."

Aside from that last sentence, sung a few times at the end of the tune, this inane jam band romp consists of nothing except the word "run" being sung 140 times. Go back to Vermont, guys, and stay there — please.

Nirvana: Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Ugh. Really? Nirvana band member Dave Grohl told an interviewer that co-songwriter Kurt Cobain haphazardly threw together nonsensical lyrics for many songs, including the band's biggest hit.

"I'm worse at what I do best, and for this gift I feel blessed. Our little group has always been, and always will until the end."

Huh? If those lyrics are a reference to the spirit of what it means to be a teenager, you missed the mark, Kurt. It's also been said that the song refers to an antiperspirant product of the same name. In either case, sorry but I just don't get it.

Duran Duran: Hungry Like the Wolf.

"In touch with the ground, I'm on the hunt I'm after you. A scent and a sound, I'm lost and I'm found and I'm hungry like the wolf."

This song, written 10 years prior to the previous Nirvana tune, makes only slightly more sense. It compares the narrator pursuing a girl to a wolf looking for food. Really? What happened to the art of romance?

Aretha Franklin: (You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman.

The so-called Queen of Soul had a No. 8 Billboard hit with this song, written in 1967 by lyricist Gerry Goffin and music by his wife, Carole King.

"Before the day I met you, life was so unkind, but you're the key to my peace of mind. 'Cause you make me feel like a natural woman."

I can't help but to interpret this song as a little unusual for implying that a woman's happiness is what makes her "natural." Would that mean that when a women is not happy that she's therefore unnatural?

Tom Cochrane: Life Is A Highway.

The Canadian rocker wrote this song in 1991, but Rascal Flatts made popular a version of it for the 2006 Pixar animated movie "Cars".

"Life is a highway, I wanna ride it all night long. If you're goin' my way, I wanna drive it all night long."

Tom, I get it. You think that life is the same as a roadway that your either drive or ride. Here's some news: your life is not blacktop asphalt with a line in the center of it. It's the passage of time and the experiences you go through while you get older. But what do I know — you're the one in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame who's won eight Juno Awards.

Elvis Presley: Hound Dog.

One of the King's biggest hits actually was a blues song that hit No. 1 for Big Mama Thornton in 1953, written by Elvis' well-known songwriting team of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. The Elvis version — in 1956 — was No. 1 on the pop charts for 11 weeks and, for a period, was the top hit on the US pop, country and R&B charts at the same time, a record that stood for 36 years.

"You ain't nothin' but a hound dog, cryin' all the time. You ain't never caught a rabbit — you ain't no friend of mine."

Lieber and Stoller's poorly chosen metaphor incorrectly implies that the woman being serenaded literally is a dog and can only attain the singer's friendship by catching a rabbit in the field — which is nearly impossible to do.

They also state that the canine is crying all the time, which simply isn't true. According to the American Kennel Club, the hound group includes dogs like the saluki, the beagle and the dachshund, all are of which are well-tempered breeds.

All this talk of metaphors is getting me hot under the collar. I'm nearly at my wit's end, a boiling point where steam is coming out of my ears and I'm going to blow a fuse. Let's talk about this again next year!

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0