Music Historicity | Musical 'tastes' — the relationship between food and music

In the realm of song titles that use musical metaphors, there are bushels and bushels that use an item of food with the sentiment being expressed.

And why not? Songwriters often use comparisons with the things people like or enjoy, such as cars, clothing, jewelry, locations or lifestyles.

Everyone loves certain types of food, and it's perfectly valid for music to hitch a ride on that affinity in order to impart a message.

Sometimes it's not an entire metaphor, but simply a food-related word inserted into a lyric or song title that whets your appetite to appreciate the musical sentiment.

"You're sweet" — now part of our English language lexicon, does not necessarily mean a person is made of sugar or candy. It's merely a food-related positive reference for someone who is as pleasurable as sugar or candy.

Some examples might include Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," "Sweet Emotion" by Aerosmith, "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses, "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)" by Marvin Gaye, "My Sweet Lord" by George Harrison, "Absolutely Sweet Marie" by Bob Dylan, "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd and Chuck Berry's "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Sweet Little Rock and Roller."