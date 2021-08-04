Music Historicity | Musical 'tastes' — the relationship between food and music

In the realm of song titles that use musical metaphors, there are bushels and bushels that use an item of food with the sentiment being expressed.
And why not? Songwriters often use comparisons with the things people like or enjoy, such as cars, clothing, jewelry, locations or lifestyles.
Everyone loves certain types of food, and it's perfectly valid for music to hitch a ride on that affinity in order to impart a message.
Sometimes it's not an entire metaphor, but simply a food-related word inserted into a lyric or song title that whets your appetite to appreciate the musical sentiment.
"You're sweet" — now part of our English language lexicon, does not necessarily mean a person is made of sugar or candy. It's merely a food-related positive reference for someone who is as pleasurable as sugar or candy.
Some examples might include Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," "Sweet Emotion" by Aerosmith, "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses, "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)" by Marvin Gaye, "My Sweet Lord" by George Harrison, "Absolutely Sweet Marie" by Bob Dylan, "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd and Chuck Berry's "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Sweet Little Rock and Roller."
As for sugar, there's "Sugar Sugar" by The Archies, "A Spoonful of Sugar" by Julie Andrews, "Brown Sugar" by The Rolling Stones, "Pour Some Sugar On Me" by Def Leppard, "Sugar Mountain" by Neil Young and "Sugar Magnolia" by the Grateful Dead.
For candy, there is the 1965 hit "I Want Candy," by The Strangeloves, also redone by Bow Wow Wow, "The Candy Man" by Sammy Davis, Jr., and a favorite of mine, "Candyman" by the Grateful Dead.
Notably, the king of parody songs, Weird Al Yankovic, put together an entire (imaginatively titled) album of his songs that deal with food — The Food Album.
Released in 1993 and achieving gold status, the record included his Michael Jackson parodies "Fat" ("Bad") and "Eat It" ("Beat It"), "Lasagna" ("La Bamba"), "Addicted to Spuds" ("Addicted to Love",) "I Love Rocky Road" ("I Love Rock 'n' Roll"), "Spam" ("Stand," by R.E.M.), "My Bologna" ("My Sharona," by The Knack), "Taco Grande" ("Rico Suave") and "The Rye or the Kaiser" ("Eye of the Tiger," by Survivor).
It's not on that album, but Yankovic also wrote the Vanilla Ice parody "Rice, Rice Baby," featuring yummy lyrics such as "Rice rice baby, you're eating sweet and sour, but you'll be hungry in less then an hour. Use chop sticks it don't matter, fingers were made for poo poo platter."
One of everyone's favorite pop bands, The Beatles, recorded its share of food-related songs, including "Strawberry Fields Forever," from Magical Mystery Tour, 1967; "Mean Mr. Mustard," from Abbey Road, 1969; and four songs from their self-titled 1968 album (commonly known as "The White Album"): "Glass Onion," "Wild Honey Pie," "Savoy Truffle" and "Honey Pie."
In the rock idiom, Led Zeppelin is known for "Custard Pie" (Physical Grafitti, 1975) and "Tangerine" and "The Lemon Song" (both from Led Zeppelin II, 1969). The band Warrant wrote a catchy number titled "Cherry Pie" and Van Halen had the amusing "Ice Cream Man."
More recently, Beck wrote a complex song called "Peaches and Cream," which is the same title for a completely different tune written by rapper Snoop Dogg. The band DNCE did "Cake By the Ocean" and Harry Styles wrote "Watermelon Sugar."
Jazz impresario Herbie Hancock wrote the instrumental "Watermelon Man" and Booker T. & the MG's did the classic "Green Onions" tune.
Other classics include "American Pie" by Don McLean, "Lady Marmalade" by Labelle, "Blueberry Hill" by Fats Domino and "Tutti Frutti" by Little Richard.
In the world of motion pictures, who can forget the 1978 comedy "Animal House," starring John Belushi? His character, Bluto, encounters another college student serenading a small group of attendees to a fraternity party with the traditional folk song "I Gave My Love a Cherry." Belushi interrupts the performance, grabs the acoustic guitar, smashes it violently and hands back the instrument, saying "Sorry."
Plenty of other films use the food reference in their very titles, such as the Woody Allen film "Bananas," "Fried Green Tomatoes," "Pineapple Express," "The Grapes of Wrath," "Children of the Corn," "Meatballs," "Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and the 1978 cult classic "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes," which has a catchy title song performed over the opening credits.
Let's not forget the many bands and musicians who use food references in their performance names.
Obvious one-word monikers include Meatloaf, Cream, Korn, Taco, Bananarama, Cranberries, Raspberries and the soft rock band Ambrosia.
Other amusing entries include the Flying Burrito Brothers, Strawberry Alarm Clock, The Lemon Pipers, Blue Öyster Cult, Limp Bizkit, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black-Eyed Peas, Smashing Pumpkins and Humble Pie.
Some bands or artists already have a food incorporated in their very names, such as Chuck Berry, Toni Basil and Fiona Apple.
Additions to the list might include Blind Melon, Peaches & Herb, The Spice Girls, Salt-N-Pepa and Vanilla Ice.
Lastly, I can't think of a more food-related band name than the experimental jazz band from Norway called "Food."
All this talk about bands and food is making me hungry. Think I'll order a pizza!
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.