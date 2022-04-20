Music Historicity | My #1 favorite album

Quick — what's your favorite album?

In today's day and age, many of us have a favorite singer or group and many have a favorite individual song.

This week's column is about a favorite entire album. I'm talking about my favorite album — the title of which I'll share with you, momentarily.

If I was a prolific songwriter, such as my friends Hugh DeNeal, Jason Ringenberg or Peyton Blewett, I'd likely assemble all my favorite original songs on one vinyl LP or a compact disk, and it would be titled "It's All About Me."

Keep in mind, as always, that no one musical genre is "better" than another. Country music is just as valid as punk. Blues tunes are as listenable as classical music.

Being a fan of the Grateful Dead, I've got my share of favorite songs — like Eyes of the World, Till the Morning Comes and Here Comes Sunshine.

Conversely, I formerly also did not prefer certain other Grateful Dead songs. Having an open mind, I tried to analyze the reasons why.

At first, I may have disliked the lack of quality for the lead vocal, such as the studio version of "Box of Rain."

Perhaps I didn't appreciate the poetry or sentiment of the song message, such as "Lost Sailor."

Or maybe, being a student of music theory, I didn't prefer the "modality" of the song. For example, the title song of the Grateful Dead's 1975 "Blues For Allah" album is a tedious dirge with a Middle Eastern melody line vocal, spiced with weird noises, cricket chirps and strange lyrics.

It's my right to like or dislike certain music. But with the Grateful Dead, I often challenge myself by asking what it was that made the songwriter write that song with the lyrics I initially disliked? What made the band decide to record and include that tune on an album?

Rhetorically, I challenge you, faithful reader, to reexamine some music you dislike, try to put yourself in the place of the artist, open your mind and see if you can "give it another chance" and find new reasons to appreciate that song.

It's no secret that the Grateful Dead is my personal favorite band. But my favorite album happens to be something else.

Maybe some of you have made a "desert island" list of the albums or CDs to take if you were stranded somewhere — assuming the desert island has a stereo system, electricity or a mp3 player.

For me, it's a fact that I enjoy classical music, especially the guitar virtuosity of Andres Segovia, the etudes of Chopin and the symphonies of Beethoven and Mozart.

I also enjoy country music, from the Americana of Jason Ringenberg to the old school traditional songs of Hank Williams, Senior.

I'm a "jazzer," too, with deep appreciation of Charlie Parker, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Weather Report and, especially, Jaco Pastorius.

I like old school electronica and new wave, such as the first few albums of Kraftwerk, Devo and Joe Jackson.

But your humble narrator is a "rocker" at heart. When I gave up playing classical piano to take up guitar and bass, I honed my skills by learning the first six studio albums of Led Zeppelin.

My attention soon was drawn to rock music that satisfied several parameters: it must have diverse instrumentation, it must have well-crafted thematic lyrics, the band must have more than one lead singer, the songs must have good vocal harmony, the lead guitarist must be an impressive soloist and the overall music must be very well played by each band member.

You may be surprised to learn that all those conditions were fulfilled when I discovered the band Blue Oyster Cult.

"You're kidding," you may be asking. "The same band that gave us Don't Fear the Reaper and Godzilla?"

Yes, that's the one. But hear me out.

Prolific? They have released 15 studio albums, seven live albums, 21 compilations, a 16-disk boxed set and one movie soundtrack.

Diverse instrumentation? BOC's classic lineup included lead guitar, bass, drums and two band members who both played guitars and keyboards at various times. For example, some songs then had three guitars. Others had lead guitar plus two keyboards --one organ and one piano. There was even one song where the drummer --a multi-instrumentalist in his own right-- came out front and the band members stood side by side with the bass player and four guitars!

Thematic lyrics? Blue Oyster Cult is not just a rock band, but one with songs pertaining to cosmic themes. Their third studio album is centered around World War II, with one tune sung from the perspective of a German bomber pilot ("ME 262.")

Singers? All five members of Blue Oyster Cult sang lead vocals on various songs. Their harmonies are as intricate as Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Lead guitarist? Forget about it! "Buck Dharma," aka Donald Roeser, is one of the fastest, most precise lead guitarists this side of Jimmy Page. Interestingly, Buck was part of a round table discussion on "That Metal Show" when he was asked in what band, other than his own, did he wish he could play. His answer — the Grateful Dead!

Out of all their musical output, the one album that appeals to me the most is their very first, the self-titled "Blue Oyster Cult."

Released in January 1971, it was hailed as the U.S. answer to Led Zeppelin, which by that time was riding high on its fourth studio album — the one with Stairway to Heaven.

Why do I particularly like this first BOC album? Easy — the music rocks!

In addition, there are production aspects that appeal to me, such as haunting organ lines, reverb and effects on the vocals and drum fills that segue from the end of one song into the beginning of the next one.

Buck Dharma rips some amazing guitar solos, especially on my favorite tune, "Cities on Flame With Rock and Roll."

This and their next two albums prove to me that Albert Bouchard is one of my favorite drummers in rock — the others (all deceased) being John Bonham of Led Zeppelin, Neil Peart of Rush and Richie Hayward of Little Feat.

All five BOC band members composed all the songs on that first album, and four of five lead sing the tunes.

That debut Blue Oyster Cult album is so meaningful that I brought it with me when the band performed a few years ago at Naperville Ribfest. After the concert, lead singer Eric Bloom and lead guitarist Buck Dharma were kind enough to autograph the CD cover — a prized possession!

Amazing work also can be found on BOC's second and third albums, "Tyranny and Mutation" and "Secret Treaties," respectively. Check out all three albums and I'm sure you'll be impressed with the early work of a band that went on to be known for Don't Fear the Reaper — which appeared on their fifth album, "Agents of Fortune" — and Godzilla, from their 1977 follow-up release, "Spectres."

Coda: Back in September of 2020, my sixth Music Historicity column explained "Why I Like the Grateful Dead." Watch for an upcoming installment where I'll talk about my favorite Dead album.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

