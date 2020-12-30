Music Historicity | New Year's resolutions for musicians

Regardless of your expertise level, a musician can always benefit from a teacher or another player to help with a technique or style you may not know.

A music teacher can tailor a curriculum or help you learn a specific song. He or she will help you stay committed to the improvement process, fix problems with your technique, answer questions and provide an impartial evaluation of your playing.

Other performance-related resolutions might include attending an open jam or an audition. These can help overcome stage fright and also provide a perspective to compare yourself with other musicians. You may meet someone who wants to start a new band, or find an opportunity to join an existing band.

Another resolution might be to work on your stage etiquette. For example, if you're not singing during a song, take a step back and try to not "upstage" the lead vocalist — even though, technically, the front of the stage is known as "downstage" and the rear is "upstage."

Learn a new song. Challenge yourself by resolving to master just one new tune that's otherwise not in your current range of comfort. Or, similarly, write a song, either some chord changes or poetry, or both. It's not easy and takes time and effort.