Music Historicity | New Year's resolutions for musicians

It's the end of another year, and we've all seen the many advice columns offering suggestions and resolutions for making a new start on Jan. 1. The most common one is to start a diet and lose some weight.
But if you're a musician, and if you currently have no trouble fitting into your stage clothes, there certainly are other ways to improve yourself — assuming you wish to do so, that is.
First, for a little comic relief, here are some sarcastic obvious ones:
Don't bother practicing. You're already good enough to call yourself a musician, with is probably all that's necessary.
You don't need lessons. You've obviously already learned everything about music that you're capable of retaining anyway.
No need to learn any new songs. Everyone pretty much likes the same music, and it's too exhausting to try following all those new artists.
Just kidding.
Realistically, New Year's resolutions for musicians fall into three broad categories: performance, technique and music business.
You might recall the musician's quiz published here a few weeks ago, which asked you to self-evaluate various aspects like your "chops," your attire, transportation, communication and other intangibles. These all are elements you might resolve to improve in the new year.
Regardless of your expertise level, a musician can always benefit from a teacher or another player to help with a technique or style you may not know.
A music teacher can tailor a curriculum or help you learn a specific song. He or she will help you stay committed to the improvement process, fix problems with your technique, answer questions and provide an impartial evaluation of your playing.
Other performance-related resolutions might include attending an open jam or an audition. These can help overcome stage fright and also provide a perspective to compare yourself with other musicians. You may meet someone who wants to start a new band, or find an opportunity to join an existing band.
Another resolution might be to work on your stage etiquette. For example, if you're not singing during a song, take a step back and try to not "upstage" the lead vocalist — even though, technically, the front of the stage is known as "downstage" and the rear is "upstage."
Learn a new song. Challenge yourself by resolving to master just one new tune that's otherwise not in your current range of comfort. Or, similarly, write a song, either some chord changes or poetry, or both. It's not easy and takes time and effort.
Lastly, try learning a new instrument. If you play guitar, try the mandolin or the ukulele. It may seem daunting to learn the piano, but understanding triads and the relationship of the treble and bass clefs can open for you a better overall comprehension of music theory.
In the area of music technique, resolve to establish specific lengths of time to warm up and then practice every day. You might concentrate on a specific aspect of technique, such as your posture when you play. A good resolution could be to work on music theory by learning new chords or families of chords, such as the difference between diminished and augmented. You could work on memorization — of both music in a song as well as the lyrics. Work on your "sight reading" of both melody lines and chords, and try to do so without looking down at your instrument.
For me, one of my practice techniques that develops "ear training" is to simply try playing along with the music on any random radio station.
A musician with perhaps the finest ear training I've ever experienced is none other than Robbie Stokes. There was a nationally-touring blues band, The Nighthawks, that played one evening at the old Hangar 9, and they summoned Robbie Rocker to the stage. Most blues songs are in the form of 12 measures, or "12-bar blues." But they launched into a more difficult 16-bar blues song that, admittedly, I found difficult to grasp. Leave it Robbie, who listened carefully the first time around, and then wowed the band and the audience with some impressive guitar work. Well done, Rob!
The third category of resolutions relates to music business, an area many musicians avoid addressing.
Do you have a website that contains your musician biography, examples of your playing and your "EPK," or Electronic Press Kit? A Facebook page is free, but it's not as impressive as having a website with your own domain name.
Resolve to get more organized by assembling song lists, set lists, charts and lyrics. Take better care of your instrument, make those little repairs you've been delaying or simply invest in buying improved or updated equipment.
After you write that new original song, resolve to record, promote and distribute it. There are many free-of-charge websites where you can post your music. One of my favorites is Reverbnation.com.
A few other resolutions might be to book gigs, to reach out and make new contacts and to establish a savings plan for buying upgraded instruments and equipment.
Sit down and read music-related books, whether they are instructional for music technique, biographical or autobiographical. I really enjoyed "Life," by Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. Another recommended read is "Home Before Daylight," by Steve Parish, a longtime member of the Grateful Dead road crew.
Lastly, resolve to explore your creative side and try your hand at drawing something. Perhaps it will be the cover of your next music CD, or perhaps it will be a cartoon illustration that gets printed in the newspaper.