 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Music Historicity | Original songs versus cover songs: Does the difference matter to music fans?
0 comments
breaking top story
Music Historicity

Music Historicity | Original songs versus cover songs: Does the difference matter to music fans?

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Which is better, a song beautifully covered by a trendy musical artist or the same tune done by the original composer?

The answer will be provided at the end of this column, which addresses the validity of music performed by the original artist versus singers or groups who play songs they did not write.

In the vernacular, the latter are known as "cover" bands, which at times have been frowned upon by those who only perform their own original songs.

Most people are aware of the difference, but do we care?

One of the most famous singers of all time, Elvis Presley, who was given partial songwriting credit for a handful of tunes, is best known for performing songs that were written for him by professional songwriters. These included his early rock and roll hits, such as "Teddy Bear," as well as a plenitude of obscure songs that were part of his 31 feature film soundtracks.

Some of those amusing Elvis movie songs include "Long Legged Girl With the Short Dress On," from Double Trouble, 1967; "Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce," from Girl Happy, 1965; "Queenie Wahine's Papaya," from Paradise, Hawaiian Style, 1966; "(There's) No Room to Rhumba in a Sports Car," from Fun in Acapulco, 1963; and "Song of the Shrimp," from Girls! Girls! Girls!, 1962.

Other successful singer musicians achieved fame by covering songs that already had been made popular by other artists. Some examples include Jimi Hendrix' version of the Bob Dylan song "All Along the Watchtower," Joe Cocker's rendering of the Beatles' "With a Little Help From My Friends," the Talking Heads' version of Al Green's "Take Me To the River," and Janis Joplin's "Me and Bobby McGee," written by Kris Kristofferson.

On the other hand, songwriters just mentioned are part of those who are prolific in penning their own tunes, composing the poetic thoughts themselves and writing the accompanying melodies and chord structure.

Some of the more famous and well-respected composers of original songs might include David Bowie, John Prine, Hank Williams, Neil Diamond, John Fogerty, Merle Haggard, Van Morrison, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Brian Wilson, Dolly Parton, Tom Petty and the aforementioned Bob Dylan.

We also can't forget songwriting teams like Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Walter Becker and Donald Fagen, Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

But it's the music-appreciating public who open their wallets and spend money on concert tickets and album sales. Do they care whether the musical entertainment they’re purchasing is the original product of that artist?

Bob Vasilou, a product of the SIU Music Department, experiences both sides of the discussion as the leader of a group that plays original songs as well as another that is an excellent cover band.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We've all heard the saying that imitation is the highest form of flattery," Vasilou said last week. He was interviewed following a performance by his group, The Petty Kings, an amazingly authentic tribute band that plays the music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Vasilou commented that musical performances can be appreciated whether the songs are originals or covers.

"If you're a fan of Tom Petty, you know that his band performed a lot of cover songs during their shows over the years," he said.

At the same time, Vasilou fronts a Chicago band, Rolling Numbers, that will soon release an album of his original tunes.

Songwriting comes easy for the 1989 graduate, whose degree is in music theory and composition.

"Right now, our songs can be heard on Bandcamp and Spotify, and we're planning on an album release event a couple months from now," he said.

The Rolling Numbers style has been described as "American Cosmic," with excellent vocal harmonies and influences of rock, country and folk music.

Plenty of famous bands perform cover songs in addition to their original music. Look no further than the early albums of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, which both included Motown, rhythm and blues and Chuck Berry tunes along with their original songs.

The practice continues to this day, with prolific songwriters such as Jason Ringenberg paying tribute to other artists by including such tunes on newly-recorded albums. Ringenberg's recent release, "Rhinestoned," features covers of songs by Hank Williams and the Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

"Covering other artists' songs is a very old, time-tested method of paying your respect for other artists as well as showing your own roots," Ringenberg said. "Johnny Cash, for example, wrote some of the greatest songs in Country music history but still performed and recorded songs from his heroes and contemporaries, and I feel the same way. Doing someone else's song shows that you have respect for them."

The answer to the question posed earlier is plainly evident in Ringenberg's statement. With a tip of the hat to Plato, appreciation of a good song is in the ear of the beholder, whether it's an original or cover song.

The Rhinestoned album may be found at jasonringenberg.com, and Rolling Numbers may be heard at https://rollingnumbers.bandcamp.com.

+2 
Gary Gibula

Gibula

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joshua Jackson reveals his wife Jodie Turner-Smith proposed to him

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News