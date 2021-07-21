Music Historicity | Original songs versus cover songs: Does the difference matter to music fans?

Which is better, a song beautifully covered by a trendy musical artist or the same tune done by the original composer?

The answer will be provided at the end of this column, which addresses the validity of music performed by the original artist versus singers or groups who play songs they did not write.

In the vernacular, the latter are known as "cover" bands, which at times have been frowned upon by those who only perform their own original songs.

Most people are aware of the difference, but do we care?

One of the most famous singers of all time, Elvis Presley, who was given partial songwriting credit for a handful of tunes, is best known for performing songs that were written for him by professional songwriters. These included his early rock and roll hits, such as "Teddy Bear," as well as a plenitude of obscure songs that were part of his 31 feature film soundtracks.

Some of those amusing Elvis movie songs include "Long Legged Girl With the Short Dress On," from Double Trouble, 1967; "Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce," from Girl Happy, 1965; "Queenie Wahine's Papaya," from Paradise, Hawaiian Style, 1966; "(There's) No Room to Rhumba in a Sports Car," from Fun in Acapulco, 1963; and "Song of the Shrimp," from Girls! Girls! Girls!, 1962.