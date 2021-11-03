Music Historicity | Playing in a band sparks joy, magic among friends

Hey! Do you want to play music in a band?

Most people appreciate music, but not everyone feels a compulsion to get up and perform music in front of others.

Why is that?

I'd imagine that for some music fans, being asked to learn an instrument and then stand before a crowd and play a song would be akin to a fourth grader being called to make a speech in front of the class. Anything but that!

But another fourth grader might unashamedly raise his hand when the teacher asks who wants to be in the school play.

For musicians, there seems to be a voice whispering, droning or perhaps shouting from the artistic right sides of their brains, directing them to learn an instrument and express themselves by performing for others.

Could it be insecurity that drives someone to be a musician, to seek and thrive on applause from an audience?

Could it be that musicians lack the confidence to obtain gratification in a more normal way, such as being satisfied enough in receiving a head nod or a "good job" from their bosses or newspaper editors?

Of course not.

Since nearly the beginning of time, cave men hunted and gathered to obtain approval from their cave wives, orators philosophized for status in Roman forums and court jesters entertained with lyres and harps in the hope of gaining the favor of kings and emperors.

Since we've then established that it's not unusual to be a musician — just more uncommon than, say, being an accountant — here's testimony from someone who is a musician by night and an accountant by day.

Jim Kerwin, from the Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn, is a drummer who plays with a band called Hippie Sandwich.

I was surprised to learn that Hippie Sandwich does not play gigs. It's simply a group of six to eight talented musicians who get together once a week to play songs for the sheer joy of playing music.

"It's like bowling night for me," Kerwin said. "I like to bowl. I don't own my own ball, but I do have my drum set and sticks — and that's my bowling bag, if you will."

The desire to play music started when Kerwin first saw a "blue, sparkly" drum set in a Sears catalog.

"I've been following that voice in my head for almost 44 years now," he said. "The one side of my brain is all about numbers, accounting and finance. The other side tells me I need to be with other people who share my feeling about playing music."

By Kerwin's reckoning, music is a leisure activity and a release from pressures of the workaday world.

For keyboardist Roger Fliege, of Makanda, musicians have a mystical, secret ability.

"I started playing piano as a young kid, and my motivation back then is no different from now," he said. "When you hit just the right note at just the right time, it feels like you’re bringing something beautiful into the world, like you’re expressing something from your soul that can’t be brought into being in any other way."

Fliege described the feeling of playing music as "tapping into something larger and deeper than yourself, like you've conjured a bit of wonderful magic into the world.

"And that seems like it’s worth the time and effort."

Plenty of musicians, including both instrumentalists and singers, have brought that same deeply expressive aural magic to our ears as solo performers.

But when it's a group of musicians, whether an acoustic duo, a string quartet, an eight-piece horn section band, a symphony orchestra or an 800-member high school marching band from Allen, Texas, it's a different, syncopated, like-minded form of expression.

"I wanted to be in a band since I was a teenager," said Peyton Blewett, a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose latest solo album will be reviewed in this space next week.

"One school night, when I was about 13 or so, my mom heard me singing Beatles songs in the living room at the top of my lungs after she had gone to bed," the Carbondale native recalled. "When she got up and came into the room, I thought she was going to scold me. Instead, she said 'oh, my God — you sound exactly like them!'"

Local musician celebrity Robbie Stokes said his desire to play in a band began once he became good at playing guitar.

"Growing up, I was never very good at sports, with the exception of baseball," Stokes said. "Then, I got my first guitar and started really enjoying my new focus and getting proficient on an instrument."

For this columnist, the son of a music educator, music simply was the second language spoken around the house.

My desire to play in a band is similar to the difference between shooting baskets in the driveway versus playing a game of full court hoops with nine other guys.

To me, music is a team sport!

Granted, I currently play lots of solo and duo gigs, but the most gratifying feelings are experienced when getting together with friends for a Hippie Sandwich "bowling night," expressing the soulful magic that Roger mentioned, belting out a Beatles harmony with Peyton or playing guitars with Robbie in the group Till the Morning Comes.

That's why I like playing music in a band.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

