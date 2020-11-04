Music Historicity | Pondering the 'new normal' for music events

Formerly, we didn't think twice about standing in shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, indoors and outdoors, with close interaction with others.

But now that the world is dealing with an airborne virus that can cause sickness and even death to those who are at risk, most music events have been canceled. We're experiencing an abrupt change to our enjoyment of the arts, and there's been a serious financial impact to event organizers, venues and musicians alike.

What might the music scene look like by this time next year?

It's clear that our behavior will need to change, permanently. Americans must learn to follow science guidelines — potentially saving lives — versus disregarding health mandates, to whatever extent, due to the misguided notion that the financial impact and the perceived loss of freedom is more important than being complicit in spreading the virus.

Even though a vaccine has not yet been developed, and indeed we're currently experiencing one of the worst periods for infections and deaths, optimism still exists.

In the Chicago area, drive-in outdoor concerts have been held. Your humble narrator provided the sound system for a Tom Petty tribute band, the Petty Kings, which performed a concert over the summer in a high school parking lot.