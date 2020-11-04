Music Historicity | Pondering the 'new normal' for music events

With the presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic looming large in our minds this week, it may not seem very critical to consider how music-related events and gatherings might change in the coming year.
Will there be a return to community festivals, or music in small settings like bars and clubs? Will the pandemic change everything, permanently, even if a vaccine ultimately is disseminated? Will federal, state and local leadership institute new rules we all will be mandated to follow?
We fondly consider all the festivals that have been affected in some way this past year, like Southern Illinois University-related events including the Sunset Concert Series and the Great Cardboard Boat Regatta; Carbondale events like the Halloween festival and the Lights Fantastic Parade; Murphysboro events like its Apple Festival, Barbecue Cook-Off and Art, Wine & Blues Festival; Mount Vernon Fall Fest; the Du Quoin State Fair; HerrinFesta Italiana; the McLeansboro Fall Festival; West Frankfort's Old King Coal Festival; Ridgway Popcorn Days; the Metropolis Superman Celebration; the Cave-In-Rock Frontier Festival; the Chester Popeye Picnic; the Cairo Heritage Blues Festival; Paducah and Cape Girardeau events; plus county fairs, Independence Day fests and Southern Illinois' Shawnee Hills Wine Trail events.
With so many music-related doings in the region, it's easy to forget how fortunate we are to have all the choices that otherwise had been occurring practically every other weekend.
Formerly, we didn't think twice about standing in shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, indoors and outdoors, with close interaction with others.
But now that the world is dealing with an airborne virus that can cause sickness and even death to those who are at risk, most music events have been canceled. We're experiencing an abrupt change to our enjoyment of the arts, and there's been a serious financial impact to event organizers, venues and musicians alike.
What might the music scene look like by this time next year?
It's clear that our behavior will need to change, permanently. Americans must learn to follow science guidelines — potentially saving lives — versus disregarding health mandates, to whatever extent, due to the misguided notion that the financial impact and the perceived loss of freedom is more important than being complicit in spreading the virus.
Even though a vaccine has not yet been developed, and indeed we're currently experiencing one of the worst periods for infections and deaths, optimism still exists.
In the Chicago area, drive-in outdoor concerts have been held. Your humble narrator provided the sound system for a Tom Petty tribute band, the Petty Kings, which performed a concert over the summer in a high school parking lot.
Outdoor beer gardens have been permitted to have live music. For one of these venues, your author performed through the open windows of the club to patrons in the outdoor patio.
Restaurants are allowed to serve customers who are seated at socially distanced tables beneath party tents in the outdoor areas. Until recently, some limited indoor dining had been permitted.
It's certainly been frustrating, but we're all learning to live with this "new normal." It seems that everyone now owns a face mask, many with interesting designs and logos. Lest we forget, wearing a mask has been routine for a long time for populations in some large urban cities in foreign countries that have air pollution problems.
So until a vaccine has been discovered, approved and disseminated throughout the world, and in order to enjoy music events, festivals and gatherings, it seems we're simply going to have to adapt and learn how to live and survive in these tough times.
Hang in there, everyone!
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and friend of Robbie Stokes, the regular author of Music Historicity. He is filling in while Stokes is on a break.
