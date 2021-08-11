Music Historicity | Posthumous releases — entertaining us from beyond the grave

There are many who consider February 3, 1959, as “The Day the Music Died,” a term Don McLean coined in his 1972 hit “American Pie.”
On that date, a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa, claimed the lives of Buddy Holly and three others.
But Holly’s music indeed did not die that fateful day. Numerous collections of his recordings have since been released posthumously.
It brings to mind the discussion over what extent recordings should be made available to the public following an artist's demise.
Some musicians presumably made contingency plans for their estates and recordings, and one example would be Frank Zappa.
The innovative musician, composer and guitarist performed at the Banterra Center (then called the SIU Arena) three times in the 1970s and 1980, and I attended them all.
Tragically, Zappa in 1990 was diagnosed with inoperable, terminal prostate cancer and died on December 4, 1993, at age 52. Throughout his prolific career, he released an amazing 62 authorized live or studio albums.
Following his death, however, 80 posthumous Zappa records have been made available, including “Zappa ‘88: The Last U.S. Show,” a four-LP set, released just two months ago.
Consider the Beatles.
The Fab Four broke up in 1970, with all four band members releasing solo albums that year. As a group, they sold an incredible number of albums in their 17 years of existence.
Of the 21 Beatles studio albums, all but two went platinum (at least 1 million copies sold) and 17 of them were at least double platinum.
Five live albums were released after the break-up.
Of 54 Beatles compilation albums and numerous other boxed sets and videos, there have been 87 releases that came out after the band had called it quits.
Although John Lennon’s tragic death by the hand of a deranged gunman happened in 1980, his estate has since released 84 recordings or videos since then. Prior to his passing, his solo work included eleven albums.
George Harrison died from lung cancer in 2001, but not before releasing 53 singles or studio, live or compilation albums, 13 of which are posthumous.
Just last Friday, the Harrison estate made available a new 50th Anniversary edition of his landmark “All Things Must Pass.” The 1970 release was a triple vinyl LP, the first ever, and to date has sold more than 6 million copies, far outpacing any solo release by his Beatles bandmates.
Produced by Harrison’s son Dhani and engineered by Grammy-winner Paul Hicks, the rerelease features additional outtakes, song demos, studio jams and more.
The discussion may also include whether posthumous albums are rightfully authorized and intended by the musician in question.
In the case of Frank Zappa, who was aware of his impending death, the artist likely planned that his recordings be released after his passing.
But a musician such as Buddy Holly had no idea of his imminent demise and likely did not specify whether his unreleased recordings should be made available.
More recently, a similar situation exists with musician Prince, who allegedly died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016.
The singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer left no will, and his property, estimated to be worth millions of dollars, ultimately will be shared by his sister and five half-siblings.
The Prince estate includes a vault of unreleased audio recordings that may or may not have been completed to the artist’s satisfaction. But, having left no will or instructions, it’s evident that the musician does not have any remaining say over what should happen with his recordings.
Although the probate case has not yet been settled, the family estate and Sony Legacy Recordings just two weeks ago released a posthumous Prince album entitled “Welcome 2 America.” Recorded in 2010, it’s anyone’s guess why the artist hadn’t yet released it.
Regardless, multiple versions of the “new” album are being made available on different colored vinyl records, or as a high-resolution digital download and with accompanying DVD concert footage. Cha-ching!
Other recent posthumous releases include Jerry Garcia and John Kahn’s “Garcia Live Volume 14,” a double album of acoustic music (Garcia and Kahn died in 1995 and 1996, respectively); “Permanent Waves 40th Anniversary Edition,” a Rush album released four months after drummer Neil Peart passed away; and “Brand New Day,” an Eddie Money album that came out seven months after his death.
“Never Boring,” an album of Queen singer Freddie Mercury’s solo material, was released 27 years after his death; three Janis Joplin albums were released in 2008 and 2012, even though the blues-rock singer died of a heroin overdose in 1970; and the Johnny Cash album “Forever Words,” released in 2018, 15 years after Cash’ death, features former Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell, who committed suicide in 2017. Yikes.
But maybe you’re like me, a music fan who only wants to be entertained. I’m the kind of guy who can look beyond the personal life of an artist, despite divorces, drug abuse or trouble with the law, and simply appreciate the musical output.
And I’m the same way when it comes to liking that music whether the artist is still alive or has passed away. It’s all art, and it’s in the ear of the beholder —me!
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.