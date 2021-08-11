Music Historicity | Posthumous releases — entertaining us from beyond the grave

The discussion may also include whether posthumous albums are rightfully authorized and intended by the musician in question.

In the case of Frank Zappa, who was aware of his impending death, the artist likely planned that his recordings be released after his passing.

But a musician such as Buddy Holly had no idea of his imminent demise and likely did not specify whether his unreleased recordings should be made available.

More recently, a similar situation exists with musician Prince, who allegedly died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016.

The singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer left no will, and his property, estimated to be worth millions of dollars, ultimately will be shared by his sister and five half-siblings.

The Prince estate includes a vault of unreleased audio recordings that may or may not have been completed to the artist’s satisfaction. But, having left no will or instructions, it’s evident that the musician does not have any remaining say over what should happen with his recordings.