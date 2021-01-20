Music Historicity | Preserving audio history one tape at a time

"We found that a certain tape, Ampex 456, was subject to the edges sticking together," Pribble said. "And it also was happening with this same tape at other archiving vaults in Brazil and with comparison tape I bought on eBay."

Pribble said he reached out to every known expert around the world but no one had ever seen the condition or was able to offer any advice.

"So I started experimenting with all kinds of ideas," Pribble said. "I finally came up with a process to dissolve what was causing the binding between the layers of tape. I currently have an application for a patent on this process of treating what I call adhesion syndrome."

Pribble and his team saved over 2,000 tapes. Just as importantly, he discovered the deterioration condition and found that it is happening to certain audio tape manufactured in the 1970s through 2000.

"It took almost five years to complete the entire project," he said. "This was a big deal because there were several well-known Brazilian artist master tapes in the collection. That satisfaction at the end of the project is where my love for archiving and remediation really started."