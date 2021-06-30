Music Historicity | Protest songs through the years

If you enjoyed last week's light-hearted skewering of lyrics that use the songwriting device of metaphor, today's essay looks at a far more serious topic — protest songs.
While most listeners likely agree that the role of music is to entertain, songs also can be emotive, persuasive and thought-provoking, just like a good newspaper opinion column.
Many musicians shy away from making a social statement, not wanting to alienate any segment of listeners. These songwriters may wish only to impart a sentiment about love, loss or happiness and to earn a living while doing so.
But some musical artists recognize that their platform also can serve as a mouthpiece for a more serious message that can influence the public and possibly inspire social change.
The same can be said of popular internet bloggers, book authors, painters, playwrights, photographers, visual artists and others.
It's reasonable to assume that the very concept of protest has existed since ancient Greeks first began living by democratic rule, in 508 B.C. Other protests include the European Protestant Reformation, which took place in the 16th Century. The Boston Tea Party, in 1773, exemplified early Americans protesting taxation without representation.
The right to peacefully protest was codified two decades later in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Since those days, we've seen picketers holding signs, pacing in a circle and chanting "what do we want." The American free press opines and calls out perceived injustices, and certain classic protest songs are etched into our memories.
Some of these include tunes like "This Land Is Your Land," by Woody Guthrie, "For What It's Worth," by Buffalo Springfield, and "Eve of Destruction," by Barry McGuire.
Some of the topics addressed in those classic protest songs included social inequality, police violence and the Cold War with Communist Russia.
In his song opposing the Vietnam war, Country Joe McDonald, in "The Fish Cheer," sang "The only good Commie is one that's dead," and that "peace can only be won / once we've blown 'em all to kingdom come."
A less direct anti-war sentiment was voiced in the memorable tune "One Tin Soldier," by the Canadian group The Original Caste, with the lyrics "Go ahead and hate your neighbor, go ahead and cheat a friend. Do it in the name of heaven, you can justify it in the end."
Canadian Bonnie Dobson, in "Morning Dew," warned of nuclear holocaust with the lyrics "Where have all the people gone / There's no need for you to be worrying about all those people / You never see those people anyway."
The injustice of police violence was lamented in Neil Young's counterculture anthem "Ohio." His song memorialized the Kent State shootings where, in May 1970, National Guard troops killed four and wounded nine unarmed students who were protesting the war.
"Soldiers are cutting us down / What if you knew her and found her dead on the ground? / How can you run when you know?"
Protest themes like police violence and opposition to war have carried over to today's day and age.
Rage Against the Machine is a 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee with the concept of protest in their very band name. Their political views are typified all of their songs, including "Bullet in the Head," which accuses the government of using media to control people.
"Believin' all the lies that they're tellin' ya / Buyin' all the products that they're sellin' ya. They say jump and ya say how high / Ya brain-dead."
Other themes in protest songs of today include racial and social injustice, gender-based violence, gun control and gun violence, white supremacy, climate change, female gender bias, fascism, music censorship, Native American rights, Apartheid, the plight of refugees, gay rights and even vegetarianism and the slaughter of animals.
The title track of Bruce Springsteen's platinum-selling "Born In the USA" lamented Vietnam veterans serving their country and then coming home to find no work or help from the Veterans Administration.
While folk music legend Woody Guthrie wrote many protest songs, including the tongue-in-cheek "This Land Is Your Land," and Bob Dylan sang memorable tales such as "A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall," perhaps the most influential protest singer ever was the late John Lennon.
In July of 1969, while still a member of the Beatles, Lennon released the single "Give Peace A Chance." It was a simple message that was recorded in a Montreal hotel room with his new wife, Yoko Ono, and a host of uncredited group singers.
The location also was used for an anti-war protest the couple labeled a 'bed in,' where the two sat in their hotel bed, in their pajamas, for one week. They answered questions from the press, but not much else happened.
To his credit, Lennon later promoted a philosophy that positive thinking can lead to world peace and the end of war. The 1971 album, and its title track, "Imagine," went double-platinum in the United States.
"Imagine all the people / Livin' life in peace."
That sentiment, which transcends the reasons for protest throughout the years, is one that surely still holds true today.
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.