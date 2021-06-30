Music Historicity | Protest songs through the years

Since those days, we've seen picketers holding signs, pacing in a circle and chanting "what do we want." The American free press opines and calls out perceived injustices, and certain classic protest songs are etched into our memories.

Some of these include tunes like "This Land Is Your Land," by Woody Guthrie, "For What It's Worth," by Buffalo Springfield, and "Eve of Destruction," by Barry McGuire.

Some of the topics addressed in those classic protest songs included social inequality, police violence and the Cold War with Communist Russia.

In his song opposing the Vietnam war, Country Joe McDonald, in "The Fish Cheer," sang "The only good Commie is one that's dead," and that "peace can only be won / once we've blown 'em all to kingdom come."

A less direct anti-war sentiment was voiced in the memorable tune "One Tin Soldier," by the Canadian group The Original Caste, with the lyrics "Go ahead and hate your neighbor, go ahead and cheat a friend. Do it in the name of heaven, you can justify it in the end."

Canadian Bonnie Dobson, in "Morning Dew," warned of nuclear holocaust with the lyrics "Where have all the people gone / There's no need for you to be worrying about all those people / You never see those people anyway."