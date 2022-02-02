Music Historicity | Recognizing African American musicians

With February being Black History Month, it's the perfect time to give well-deserved appreciation to some of the African American musicians who have greatly influenced music genres in the U.S. and throughout the world.

Growing up as the son of a music teacher, I was barely aware of any relationship between music and race, and I more recognized the cultural origins. For example, with our family being of Polish heritage, one my mother's favorite composers is Frédéric Chopin.

By the time I reached high school, I'd learned to play guitar and had metamorphosed into a "rocker." One of my most admired guitarists was Jimi Hendrix, and the color of his skin made as little difference to me as did that of other favorites like Buck Dharma, of Blue Öyster Cult, and Jimmy Page, of Led Zeppelin.

Around the time I lived in the Thompson Point dorms at S.I.U., I became a fan of rockabilly music and learned the story of Sun Records owner Sam Phillips finding success with a young white singer who sounded like an African American. That was Elvis Presley, of course.

My rockabilly days in Carbondale included plenty of gigs at Hangar 9, PKs and defunct venues such at Gatsby's and The Club, where I pounded out rock songs by Little Richard, Bo Diddley and the "Father of Rock and Roll" — Chuck Berry.

A little later, I was in a short-lived Motown tribute band that played hits by African American artists such as the Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and the Four Tops. I also played gigs on bass with "Big Larry," a local rhythm and blues singer who happens to be African American (and a pretty good drummer, too).

Let's digress and go back to some of the earliest and most influential African American musicians, like Robert Johnson. His Delta blues style of guitar playing and singing influenced generations of musicians and groups.

Some of Johnson's songs, followed by the name of another artist who was inspired to record the tune, include Crossroads (Cream), Sweet Home Chicago (Foghat, Blues Brothers), Love in Vain (Rolling Stones), Come On in My Kitchen (Steve Miller Band) and Walking Blues (Grateful Dead), to name a few.

The 1960s and 1970s saw evolving music styles and African American music artists. One groundbreaking musician was Sylvester Stewart, better known as Sly Stone, the frontman of Sly and the Family Stone. From San Francisco, the multiracial and multi-gendered band had numerous hit songs including "Dance to the Music," "Everyday People," "I Want to Take You Higher" and "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)."

The music magazine "Crawdaddy!" called Sly Stone "the founder of progressive soul." The band appeared at the legendary Woodstock festival in 1969 and also performed at the Summer of Soul concerts in Harlem.

Other significant African American artists who gained popularity around that time included James Brown --also known as the "Godfather of Soul"-- and Parliament-Funkadelic.

Starting out as a doo-wop group called "The Parliaments," George Clinton's band merged with another, "Funkadelic," to create a funk group that produced a number of hit albums and songs such as "One Nation Under a Groove" and "Get Off Your Ass and Jam."

A few other famous African American musician greats from a few decades ago, not mentioned so far, include Sam Cooke, Frankie Lymon, Nat King Cole, Ray Charles and Marvin Gaye.

We can't forget the father of reggae music, Bob Marley, nor a few standouts who nearly defy categorization, like the late Michael Jackson and Prince.

Also in that last category is the amazing Stevland Morris, aka Stevie Wonder, who has sold over 100 million records and won 25 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for three consecutive releases --the only artist to ever accomplish the feat. The albums were "Innervisions" (1973), "Fulfillingness' First Finale" (1974) and "Songs in the Key of Life" (1976).

Wonder also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for the 1984 film "The Woman in Red." In 2014, Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Going back to his youth, Wonder became the youngest artist to ever have a No. 1 single on the Billboard charts. It was 1963, the song was called "Fingertips," and Wonder was but 13 years old.

Here's a little known and forgotten fact. In 1964, "Little Stevie Wonder" appeared for brief performances in two motion pictures with Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello, "Muscle Beach Party" and "Bikini Beach."

Considering some musical genres for African American artists, there are Rhythm and Blues musicians Bobby Womack, Billy Preston and Bill Withers. Blues legends include Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, B.B. King, John Lee Hooker, Slim Harpo, Fats Waller and others.

African American jazz legends include Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, singers Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald and many others.

The number of influential female African American artists is impressive: Tina Turner, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Erykah Badu, Aaliyah, Jennifer Hudson, Nicki Minaj, Queen Latifah, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill, Sarah Vaughan, Patti Labelle, Bessie Smith, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Mahalia Jackson, Jennifer Holliday, Anita Baker, Etta James and Sade.

Some more modern African American musicians who have made their mark include Childish Gambino, Janelle Monáe, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, Usher, Puff Daddy, Biggie Smalls, John Legend, Quincy Jones, Luther Vandross, Lionel Richie, Chance the Rapper and many, many more.

Lastly, some talented African American musicians will be performing during the halftime of the Super Bowl, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 13. In addition to white rapper Eminem, the show will include Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. It will provide a great chance to appreciate African American music during Black History Month!

