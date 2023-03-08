I was considering a few ideas that might be good topics for the Music Historicity column.

Write some audio/sound engineering geek stuff? Or perhaps weave a passionate expression of my still hopelessly deep love of the guitar?

More tales of jamming with the greats when I wore a younger man’s clothes (thanks, Billy Joel)?

Perhaps a piece about the groundbreaking guitarist and recently departed Jeff Beck. Nah, Gary had already covered that very nicely Jan. 19.

Then, while chilling at Barnes and Noble, I happened to purchase ($13.99 USD) a double-issue of my long-time favorite car magazine, Road and Track. This particular issue explored the relationship between cars and music over the last century.

As often happens, many other things that could be woven into an article drifted through my transom (a nod to 'Spinal Tap') that evening as I went home and continued to read books, magazines and practice guitar.

For instance, I had for decades heard a car story about Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones' erstwhile, one-of-a-kind and maximally suave drummer who so regretfully passed on Aug. 24, 2021. As these things go, I could swear it feels like that happened just a few months ago.

It seems that the jazz-loving drummer liked to collect things, nice things out at his family’s baronial pad in the English countryside — a noted British propensity for bespoke clothing, fine spirits, thoroughbred horses and fine motorcars included.

The only thing was, Charlie never actually drove and didn’t have a driver's permit.

For him, an ideal afternoon of relaxation might be to get gussied-up in a finely-tailored suit and handmade shoes. He'd have one of his motorcars brought out to the driveway and left running. Charlie would then spend a leisurely hour simply sitting at the wheel, sometimes hands-on, just chilling and listening to the purr of an old V-12 engine.

Who are we to judge?

I think it sounds like great fun. I can attest to having slept, read, listened to tunes and done other fun things in and atop some fine sports cars ever since moving to California in the summer of 1968.

And yeah, I’ve seen a Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac — thank you Mike Campbell and Don Henley.

By the way, Henley wrote the lyrics for the Billboard chart-topping Eagles' hit "Boys of Summer," and Campbell, guitarist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, wrote the music.

In a 2005 backstage conversation at The Joint, on Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, Campbell admitted a factoid that royalties from the song paid for his home studio.

Residing and playing music in California definitely made me something of a "car guy." Archived in the dozens of Music Historicity columns I have written for The Southern since 2019 are many such tales.

You simply cannot separate the two quintessential pleasures of automobiles and music.

Back when I was recorded tracks with members of the Grateful Dead, the studio parking lot looked something like a western European car dealership.

There was a brown Mercedes four-door sedan that belonged to a guy whose main claim to hanging out seemed to be that he was the scion of a legendary and very wealthy Texas ranching family.

I think the recording engineer, "JW," had an Alfa-Romeo. Drummer Mickey Hart drove a 1967 Porsche 911s Targa.

Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh and David Freiburg (of Quicksilver Messenger Service and Jefferson Airplane) favored the BMW 2002.

Garcia had a Volvo P-1800 Estate Wagon, and mine was a Volvo P-1800s two-door roadster.

I also owned a Volvo 122 four-door (a small sedan) and two Volvo 544s — one black and one red.

Carlos Santana had a purple Volvo sedan that you couldn't miss when I'd pass him on the Golden Gate Bridge. Pass and wave.

"See you at the Fillmore, Tuesday night!"

"My Maserati does 185. I lost my license, now I don’t drive."

Joe Walsh released "Life's Been Good" in 1978, and he was actually not the first guy to bring that so-very-Italian marque Maserati to our young and budding collective consciousness.

In 1964, the Yardbirds did a cover of "I Ain't Got You," a blues tune by Calvin Carter, which makes you consider how much cool it takes to sing "I got a “Maserati GT, with snakeskin upholstery." Whoa.

Readers may recall that tune also was covered by the Blues Brothers as well as many others, including Carbondale and Chicago’s "Skid City Blues Band," aka simply "Skid City."

With "Life's Been Good" being a massive hit record that still garners airplay, it makes you wonder whether Joe Walsh's in-song plug to the car gave any juice to Maserati brand recognition back then.

It depends on who you ask, I suppose. But, much like Porsche reinventing itself and managing to return to real corporate profitability with the Cayenne SUV, Maserati also is now doing well with sales of their Ghibli sedan and SUV, the Levante.

The Beach Boys had their share of references to hot rods and woodies (—cars featuring wood-panels). There were Ike Turner and Jackie Brenston's "Rocket 88" and Chuck Berry's "Maybelline" (which mentioned his Coupe DeVille) and "Nadine" ("coffee-colored Cadillac").

You've got Aretha Franklin and Bruce Springsteen's "Pink Cadillac," Commander Cody's "Hot Rod Lincoln" and Sammy Hagar's lament about not being able to drive fifty-five.

There are Ronny and the Daytonas' "Little GTO," "Mercury Blues," by K.C. Douglas and Bob Geddins—covered by Alan Jackson, and model Tawny Kitaens appearing in a Whitesnake video on the hood of a Jaguar.

There's "Transfusion," a novelty hit by Nervous Norvus, a song about speeding down the highway (I had the single, look it up) and J. Frank Wilson's "Last Kiss" (also covered by Pearl Jam). Both are songs that gave rise to the 'I lost my baby or nearly lost my life in a car crash' sub-genre.

Springsteen's "Born to Run" is a memorable car song.

You've got Roseanne Cash's "Black Cadillac," another completely different "Black Cadillac" by Shinedown and Carrie Underwood's "Two Black Cadillacs."

There's an actual Ferrari engine revving on the Eurthymics' "Would I Lie to You." Janis Joplin's last hit song was the a capella "Mercedes-Benz," not to mention a famous psychedelically-painted Porsche 365 Cabrio that she made iconic.

Miles Davis had a Lamborghini Miura. The Who had a Bucket T hot rod. Hank Williams had a blue 1952 Cadillac.

I could continue citations off of the top of my head for ad infinitum, but I'm sure you music-appreciating readers get the, ahem, drift. Cars and music go together like wine and Italian food!