Music Historicity | Saxophonist Phil French to headline at Smooth Jazz on the River festival

Fans of jazz music won't want to miss some free entertainment taking place this Labor Day weekend — the Smooth Jazz on the River festival.

The third annual event will be held on an outdoor stage at Fort Defiance State Park, south of Cairo, against a scenic backdrop of the Mississippi and Ohio River confluence.

The fest, on Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, will feature saxophonist Phil French as the headline act.

French performed with jazz heavyweights including Grover Washington Jr., Stanley Turrentine and Ollie Woodson, formerly of the Temptations. He also was a band member and music director for Grammy Award-winner Yolanda Adams.

"Smooth Jazz on the River is a regional thing," organizer Harold Jones said. "People from three states pass through Cairo and this is an ideal spot for a jazz festival. Part of the proof is that all the surrounding universities in the region have jazz music programs."

Led by Southeast Missouri State University jazz studies director Joseph Jefferson, the JLJ Jazz Group will perform on Saturday, just before French takes the stage.

Another group who, like the JLJ combo, performed at last year's fest will be the New Arts Jazztet. Composed of faculty from the SIU School of Music, the group headlines the Friday entertainment lineup.

Also appearing on Friday will be the Tom Edgar Trio. Edgar is a student at the SIU School of Music who recently won a National Association for Music Education nationwide competition for his composition “Spring Awakens, Op. 14."

Following Edgar's performance will be The Jazz Patrol, also known as the Paducah Jazz Ensemble. Based in Kentucky, the group is a jazz combo with some 20 members, including vocalists.

Another group that will perform on Saturday will be the Soul Jazz Coalition. The Cairo-based jazz combo also performed at last year's festival.

Rounding out the entertainment will be the J-Sound Band, on Saturday, and the Bootheel Divas dance group on Friday.

"I'm very pleased and excited to bring some jazz music to the region," said French, who will be travelling from Texas to play at the festival. "I'll be playing with a backing band and performing on both alto and soprano saxophones. It's going to be an honor and a privilege."

French said his musical mentor is Grover Washington, Jr., but shared an interesting anecdote about another famous sax man.

"I used to play in a place in Maryland called the Fort Washington Marina," French said. "One evening, a guy came up to me and said 'man, you plan a mean soprano,' and I had no idea who it was. Later, someone told me that was the great Stanley Turrentine."

Turrentine was a prolific and celebrated saxophonist in the 1960s and 70s who recorded an amazing 63 jazz albums on several different record labels.

"Stanley then invited me over to his house and I showed him a few things on soprano sax," French recounted. "He was supposed to show me some things on tenor, but we ended up just sitting down to eat a spaghetti dinner instead!"

French said he's also a spiritual man.

"As a Christian minister," he said, "my mantra is to 'keep it jazzy, for Jesus.'"

Jones said the jazz fest is being underwritten by sponsors who include the Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center, Rogan's Country Health Mart Pharmacy, Bunge Corporation, CGB Waterfront Services, Massie Funeral Home of Mounds, Williams Funeral Homes of Charleston, Riverside Strings music store of Paducah, Wissinger Construction and the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP.

Other sponsors are John W. Bell Monument Works of Cairo, Hillbilly Barbeque of Wickliffe, Jones Service Station of Olive Branch, Guetterman Motors Ford of Cairo, Baldwin Piano and Organ Center of Herrin, Grand Rivers Community Bank, Stop & Shop of Mounds, Waffle & Pancake House of Charleston and Spirit House Liquor Store of Cairo.

"There is a two-day VIP experience available, for a fee," Jones said. "It will include a chandelier tent with a private bar. We'll also have a wine tasting from five local wineries. A Concours d’ Elegance Classic Car Show also will be part of the experience."

The entertainment lineup on the opening day, Friday, includes the Bootheel Divas Dance Group at 5:30 p.m., the Tom Edgar Trio at 6 p.m., The Jazz Patrol big band at 7 p.m. and the New Arts Jazztet at 8 p.m.

The J-Sound Band opens the entertainment Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Soul Jazz Collective will play at 4 p.m. and the JLJ Jazz Group at 6:45 p.m. The headline performer, Phil French, and his band will take the stage at 8 p.m.

"I'm trying to change perceptions and help this region also become known as a center for jazz music," Jones said. "There's a legacy of not just blues but jazz coming to this area for many years."

For more information or to inquire about VIP tickets, email haroldjonesfineartscenter@yahoo.com.

The third annual Smooth Jazz on the River festival will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4, at Fort Defiance State Park, located at the intersection of Routes 60 and 62, in Cairo, Illinois. Admission is free.