Music Historicity | SIU's Dale "Buck" Hales: A musician and a scholar

"The show ended and I went right up to him," Hales recalled. "I told him that he'd make me the happiest man on earth if he'd listen to me play a lick on my harmonica. He said 'yeah, go ahead.'"

Hales then played a soulful "Swing Low Sweet Chariot," which prompted Hopkins to remove his guitar from the case and jam with Hales for the next half hour.

"That was one of the most special and humbling experiences of my life," he said. "It made me realize there's so much more to music, and that's the feel of a song."

Soon after, Hales had an epiphany when a construction coworker remarked one morning that people want lots of water after a night of drinking beer.

"I piped up and said, 'Hey you know why that is?'" Hales said. "The burly guy looked at me and said, 'Uh-oh, the hippie's gonna talk.' I told them it's because alcohol suppresses anti-diuretic hormones in your brain and we compensate by being much thirstier the next day."

The construction crew scoffed and shunned the 'college kid.'

"At that moment, I asked myself what the heck am I doing here?" Hales recalled thinking.