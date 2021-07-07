Music Historicity | SIU's Dale "Buck" Hales: A musician and a scholar

You've probably heard about many musicians who also have admirable secondary talents.
For example, Queen cofounder and guitarist Brian May is a PhD astrophysicist. Greg Graffin, vocalist of the punk band Bad Religion, also is a PhD zoologist and Brian Holland, of the 80s rock band The Offspring, has a PhD in molecular biology.
It can be argued music likely is a secondary talent for someone possessing a doctorate in any field, but we can agree most people in nearly all walks of life have more than one skill set.
In that same category is Dale "Buck" Hales, head of the SIU Physiology department, who also is a talented harmonica player who loves playing Grateful Dead music. In fact, he's playing a gig at Hangar 9 this Saturday.
Hales' story is one that began in Denver and took him to Norman, Okla., Houston and Chicago before landing in Carbondale 12 years ago.
"My full name is Dale Buchanan Hales," he said. "My dad named me after one of his brothers, Dale. My other uncle was Louis Buchanan, who always went by 'Buck.'"
As an elementary school student, Hales played on the football team and took up clarinet in the school band.
"Growing up, I wanted to be a Marine because my uncle had served at Guadalcanal," Hales said. "Also, because I was infatuated with football, I wanted to someday become a NFL player."
The family moved across town and Hales entered a new school in ninth grade.
"I found I was at least a year ahead of everyone else my age, academically," he said. "I was especially good at my classes in science, biology and physics but also did well in math and geometry. In general, school started to come a lot easier to me."
Music became a more prominent influence in his life as Hales began spending time with a childhood friend who played the harmonica.
"We would sit in his basement and he'd play along with records by Steppenwolf, Cream and the Beatles," Hales said. "It looked like so much fun. I wanted to do that."
Hales then bought his own harmonica and started playing it everywhere he went, including solo backpack trips in the Colorado Rockies.
After studying molecular cellular developmental biology at the University of Colorado, Hales left school, one semester shy of graduation, and began working a factory job in Norman, Oklahoma.
At the time, "Boulder Buck" was a frequent featured guest harmonica player of a local band, the Country Gentlemen.
He relocated again and worked construction jobs in Houston.
The 22-year-old had a memorable moment when he attended a local music club to see blues musician Lightnin' Hopkins.
"The show ended and I went right up to him," Hales recalled. "I told him that he'd make me the happiest man on earth if he'd listen to me play a lick on my harmonica. He said 'yeah, go ahead.'"
Hales then played a soulful "Swing Low Sweet Chariot," which prompted Hopkins to remove his guitar from the case and jam with Hales for the next half hour.
"That was one of the most special and humbling experiences of my life," he said. "It made me realize there's so much more to music, and that's the feel of a song."
Soon after, Hales had an epiphany when a construction coworker remarked one morning that people want lots of water after a night of drinking beer.
"I piped up and said, 'Hey you know why that is?'" Hales said. "The burly guy looked at me and said, 'Uh-oh, the hippie's gonna talk.' I told them it's because alcohol suppresses anti-diuretic hormones in your brain and we compensate by being much thirstier the next day."
The construction crew scoffed and shunned the 'college kid.'
"At that moment, I asked myself what the heck am I doing here?" Hales recalled thinking.
He then returned to Denver, finished his undergraduate degree, met his future wife in graduate school and, in 1983, earned his doctorate in molecular biology and got married.
His career eventually took him to University of Illinois Chicago and then to his current position at SIU.
All the while, Hales kept playing his harmonica and attending Grateful Dead concerts.
"I went to 83 shows before Jerry passed away," he said. "Music has always burned bright in my life, and I think there's an importance of experiencing that."
But Hales also knew the importance of having a job, as he paid his own way for his college education.
"I wanted to be a writer, like Jack Kerouac, with artistic vision," he said. "There's a line in the Gustave Flaubert novel 'Madame Bovary' that always spoke to me: 'Every notary bears within him the debris of a poet.'"
Today, Hales is a well-respected and published medical scientist working on cancer treatment research. His artistic side can be found on his YouTube channel, which features a tongue-in-cheek COVID-19 music video called the "I Ain't Walking Blues."
Hales said he lives by a credo of being kind, a common Grateful Dead song theme.
"There are people who help because they're kind and motivated," he said. "If you don't do it, no one will. I like to think I have that kind of spirit."
Uncle John's Band is a Grateful Dead song containing lyrics Hales said he often recalls.
"The first days are the hardest days, don't you worry any more / 'Cause when life looks like easy street there is danger at your door."
Buck Hales will be a featured guest playing harmonica with the local Grateful Dead tribute band Till the Morning Comes this Saturday evening at Hangar 9 in Carbondale.
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.