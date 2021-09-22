Music Historicity | Small vs. large concert venues — does size matter?

A few months ago, this column asked you which is better: CDs or vinyl albums. (Slightly more than half of the respondents preferred CDs.)

This week's question ponders whether live music is best experienced in a small setting or at a large venue.

Let's consider the positive and negative aspects of each.

Concerts are held at venues of various sizes, but it's my guess that a majority of those who pay admission to see and hear a music artist or band do so at a medium-sized auditorium.

On the whole, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, most folks do not go to a bar or nightclub for a music concert for which there are pre-show ticket sales. And the majority of you shy away from attending large festivals such as Lollapalooza.

Perhaps you haven't done so in a while, due to the health crisis, but most music lovers buy tickets to see their favorite artists at medium-sized venues.

That means you attend concerts at places like Shryock Auditorium, the Marion Cultural and Civic Center or the Banterra Center -- venues that seat 1200, 1500 and 8,339, respectively.

The positive aspects?

At a medium-sized concert, the tickets aren't as expensive as a pass for an entire weekend festival. You are assured of a reserved seat for enjoying the concert.

At a smaller club, there might be a cover charge but you generally are not guaranteed a chair or booth in which to sit.

The amenities usually are excellent at medium-sized auditoriums, with snack counters and beverage bars. The bathrooms are sized to the venue, which means indoor plumbing and no long lines in which to wait.

The disadvantage of a medium venue might be that some people might consider it a more stale situation with decidedly less social interaction.

It's quite the opposite at a large festival, a county fair or an outdoor venue such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre near St. Louis.

With a capacity of 20,000, the latter-mentioned locale has plenty of room for folks to meet new friends, interact and converse with others and find an area where cigarette smoking is allowed while still being within earshot of the music.

Another advantage of a large venue can be the number of performers. Often, your ticket price gets you an entire afternoon and evening of entertainment.

Disadvantages might be the large crowds. There will be lines when passing through security to enter the venue, lines at concession stands and lines at the bathrooms — which usually are porta-potties instead of indoor stalls with sinks and running water.

Besides the social scene, the audio quality also can vary between venues.

At a large outdoor concert, they "bring out the big guns," meaning lots of speakers flown in the air and lots of subwoofers for satisfying bass response. Yes, it can get loud.

But that's not to say that quality audio can be heard at medium-sized venues, too. It should also be stated that louder is not always better.

Indoor sound is often very different from outdoor concerts, which have no walls or ceilings for reflecting the audio.

If you're someone who wants it to be louder, just stand closer to the stage!

A small club venue sometimes can prove to be the most satisfying place to hear a music concert.

If you have a favorite band or performer, it's an awesome experience to be close enough to the stage to see the singer, facial expressions and the interaction between band members.

Sometimes you might be close enough to catch a stray guitar pick as a souvenier. Or, as demonstrated by Bruce Springsteen in his "Dancing in the Dark" video, with actress Courtney Cox, you might get invited up onto the stage to dance with the singer!

I've had good and bad experiences seeing the same group at different size venues. One of my favorite heavy rock outfits is Blue Oyster Cult, a band I've followed since high school.

I first saw "the Cult" at a large indoor auditorium called the International Amphitheater, located near Midway Airport in Chicago. I attended two nights in a row, and the band used two large lasers — now banned at concerts — to blast the audience with light refracted off five mirror balls suspended above the main floor. That was unforgettable!

On the downside, the group performed the exact same setlist both consecutive nights. Oh well.

Years later, BOC played at a concert nightclub in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn. It was January, and I remember waiting in the bone-chilling cold outside the club until the band finished its soundcheck to allow the fans inside. All in all, it was a good show and worth the wait.

And just a few years ago, the same band performed at a large festival called Naperville Ribfest. That show was especially memorable because I brought along the CD jackets to two of my BOC albums. Although they wouldn't let me backstage to meet the band, the sound engineer was kind enough to go backstage after the show and return with the autographed CD jackets. Cool!

The answer to the question of what's the best venue to see a band is, "it depends." If you must have a reserved seat, buy a ticket for a concert at an indoor auditorium.

If you want social interaction, a festival or county fair would be the place to go.

And if you want to get close enough to possibly get sprayed with the performer's sweat, then go to a concert at a small club. I suggest bringing a towel!

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.

