Music Historicity | Striking a funny chord

Being a musical artist may not be as high-brow a profession as, say, a molecular biologist such as SIU's Dr. Buck Hales -- who is both.

But it can be agreed that everyone enjoys a little low-brow musician humor now and then. For this installment of Music Historicity, I beg to tickle your funny bone with some musician-related riddles.

You may have heard a variety of musical instruments being the brunt of jokes, such as the accordion. With apologies to "Weird Al" Yankovic, who has sold over 12 million albums and earned five Grammy Awards for his accordion songs, here are a few fun witticisms to brighten your day.

What's the definition of a true gentleman? -- Someone who knows how to play the accordion, but doesn't.

If you were to drop an accordion, a banjo and a set of bagpipes off the top of a 20-story building, which one lands first? -- Who cares?

What’s the definition of perfect pitch? -- You toss an accordion into a dumpster and it hits a banjo.

Very amusing. We've also heard jokes and riddles made at the expense of various members of a rock band, such as drummers who may not know any music theory, bass players who may be only slightly more accomplished and guitarists and vocalists who may think the world revolves around them.

What did the drummer get on his I.Q. test? -- Saliva.

How do you get a drummer to leave your front porch? -- Pay him for the pizza.

How do you reduce wind drag on a bass player's car? -- Remove the Domino's Pizza sign from his car roof.

What's the difference between a guitar player and a large pizza? -- A large pizza can feed a family of four.

Did you hear about the guitarist who was in tune all the time? -- Neither did I.

What do you call a guitarist who breaks up with his girlfriend? -- Homeless.

What's the difference between a fiddle and a violin? -- Who cares, neither one is a guitar.

Why are so many guitarist jokes one-liners? --That's so the rest of the band can understand them.

What do you call someone who hangs around with musicians? -- A vocalist.

How can you tell when a vocalist is at your door? -- They can't find the key, and they never know when to come in.

What's the definition of vibrato? --something used by vocalists to hide the fact that they are on the wrong pitch.

How do you make $1 million as a band vocalist? -- Start with $2 million.

A world of musical humor also can be found in the realm of classical music. In addition to common instruments like violin, clarinet and trumpet, there are several lesser known instruments that often are skewered in jokes.

What's the difference between an oboe and a bassoon? -- You can hit a baseball further with a bassoon.

What's the difference between a cello and a viola? -- The cello will burn longer.

How can a percussionist and a conductor avoid rhythm conflicts? -- By working at separate concert halls.

How do you keep a violin from being stolen? -- Put it in a viola case.

Why did the chicken cross the road? --to get away from the contra-alto clarinet recital.

What's the difference between a bassoon and a trampoline? -- You take off your shoes when you jump on a trampoline.

What do a viola and a lawsuit have in common? -- People are relieved when the case is closed.

How does one baritone saxophonist greet another? --"Hi. I'm better than you."

What's the difference between a lawn mower and a viola? -- Vibrato.

What's the difference between a violin and a fiddle? -- A fiddle is fun to listen to.

There's also a multitude of jokes related to various musicians changing light bulbs. We'll begin with the Grateful Dead, which permits and even encourages fans to record their concerts.

How many Deadheads does it take to change a light bulb? -- 12,001. One to change the bulb, 2,000 to record the event and 10,000 to follow it around until it burns out.

How many jazz musicians does it take to change a light bulb? -- None. Jazz musicians can't afford light bulbs.

How many country and western singers does it take to change a light bulb? --Three. One to change the bulb and two to sing about the old one.

How many folk singers does it take to change a light bulb? -- Six. One to change the bulb and five to sing about how good the old one was.

How many diva soprano vocalists does it take to screw in a light bulb? -- None. They just hold the bulb over their head and the world revolves around them.

How many alto vocalists does it take to change a light bulb? --None. Unfortunately, they can't get up that high.

How many concertmasters does it take to change a light bulb? -- Just one, but it takes four movements.

How many guitar players does it take to change a light bulb? --13. One to do it, and 12 to stand around and say, "I can do that!"

How many sound engineers does it take to change a light bulb? --"One, two, three; one, two, three."

How many producers does it take to change a light bulb? --"Hmm, I don't know, what do you think?"

I hope you've enjoyed these musician riddles -- feel free to add your own in the comment section of the on-line version of this column. Here are a few more parting jokes.

How do you make working musicians complain? -- Pay them.

What do you call a beautiful woman on the arm of a punk rock musician? -- A tattoo.

What's the difference between a banjo and an onion? -- Nobody cries when you chop up a banjo.

What happens if you play blues music backwards? -- Your wife returns to you, your dog comes back to life and you get out of prison.

What do you get when you play New Age music backwards? --New Age music.

How do you fix a broken tuba? -- With a tuba glue.

A young child says to his mother, "Mom, when I grow up I'd like to be a musician." She replies, "Now honey, you have to understand you can't do both."

Be sure to look for next week's Music Historicity, which will be a very special retrospective to the Carbondale band "Four on the Floor." The band will reunite for a July 29 concert at the Varsity Center.