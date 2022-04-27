Music Historicity | Studio or live albums: Which is best?

Today's question: Which is better — a studio album or a live album?

If you're a regular reader of this column, you probably already know the answer — which will be stated at the end.

Have you seen the Beatles' documentary, "Get Back?" It exemplifies what gradually happened when a band became so successful and popular that it was not practical for them to continue playing live concerts.

You may recall black-and-white film footage of the Fab Four playing at Shea Stadium in New York City, with screaming fans drowning out the music. It's no surprise that they stopped playing live concerts on tour after a gig at Candlestick Park in San Francisco in August of 1966.

Could a live album faithfully record the magic of the Beatles' groundbreaking music? Did they have a spectacular live performance show that could be captured on tape?

Now consider "studio only" bands, such as Steely Dan. Although they played live concerts for their first three years of existence, beginning in 1971, the group made only studio albums from 1974 until the 1990s.

If you're familiar with the group —the brainchild of Donald Fagen and the late Walter Becker, then you probably have favorite albums from those years. For me, those include Pretzel Logic, Katy Lied and The Royal Scam.

Many music fans enjoy seeing their favorite band live, and therefore a live album is more desirable than a studio album.

For me, a Deadhead, Grateful Dead live albums are the best because any given song will be played differently on a given date. Jerry Garcia's guitar solos are masterpieces that are best appreciated in a live setting.

In no particular order, here are some of my favorite rock genre live music albums for you to consider.

"The Concert for Bangladesh" is a George Harrison album recorded in August, 1971, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Originally a triple vinyl album, it featured 19 songs played by Harrison, along with Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, Leon Russell and Ravi Shankar.

The record was co-produced by Phil Spector, who used his famous "Wall of Sound" approach in a live setting. It won the Album of the Year Grammy Award in 1973.

"Cheap Trick at Budokan" is the best-selling album for that band, released in 1978 and moving over 3 million copies to date. Cheap Trick had a huge fan base in Japan, and the live album proved to be a big success, making it to #4 on the U.S. Billboard charts. Interestingly, the audio from the band's tour date in Budokan was unsuitable so the album contains a performance at a show in Osaka.

If you enjoy southern rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd's finest album, in my opinion, is their 1976 live recording "One More From the Road." It's the only live album from what's known as the "classic lineup" of the Skynyrd, prior to a plane crash claiming the lives of lead singer and songwriter Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backup vocalist Cassie Gaines.

I had the pleasure of seeing this lineup of the band perform live, with their powerful "three guitar attack." The album by now has sold more than 3 million copies.

It was a few years ago, but I was a member of a touring band that warmed up Little Feat for a show in Kansas City. It was unforgettable, especially the drum skills of the late Richie Hayward. Little Feat's "Waiting for Columbus" is a classic album of theirs that was recorded in 1977 that features the Tower of Power horn section. It reached #18 on Billboard in 1978.

Last week, I told you about my favorite album, the self-titled first release from Blue Oyster Cult. Following three studio albums, the band then made "On Your Feet or on Your Knees" as its first —of eight— live albums. Recorded in 1975, it features songs from their studio recordings as well as classics like "I Ain't Got You" and "Born to Be Wild." It's sold half a million copies, attaining Gold record status, and reached No. 22 on Billboard.

Another one of my favorite live rock albums is "Made in Japan," by Deep Purple. Recorded in August, 1972, it features the version of "Smoke on the Water" that hit #4 on Billboard in 1973. Just like Cheap Trick, Deep Purple enjoyed considerable success in Japan and live shows in Budokan and Osaka were sell outs. Made in Japan has sold nearly 2 million copies and hit #6 on Billboard in 1973.

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band released "Live/1975–85," featuring 40 songs by "The Boss" that were recorded at various performances between 1975 and 1985. The five-album boxed set came out in late 1986, hit #1 on Billboard and has sold an amazing 13 million copies.

"Alive!" is the first live album by the hard rock band Kiss, released in September, 1975. The double LP achieved Gold sales and made it to #9 on Billboard.

One of the best-selling live albums in the U.S. is "Frampton Comes Alive!" The double LP was made by British guitarist, singer and songwriter Peter Frampton and features memorable songs like "Show Me the Way," "Do You Feel Like We Do" and "Baby, I Love Your Way." It hit #1 on Billboard in 1976 and has sold over 11 million copies worldwide.

Continuing the trend of using an exclamation point in the title, like the last two entries, "Fandango!" is an excellent album by ZZ Top that has live performance on one side of the LP and studio recordings on the other. Released in 1975, it accurately captures the early blues-rock feel of "that little ol' band from Texas," as they're known.

ZZ Top's first top 40 U.S. single, "Tush," came from the studio songs on Fandango! The tune peaked at #20 and the album hit #10 on Billboard in 1975, achieving Gold sales.

Along the same lines is "Live Album" by Grand Funk Railroad, originally released as a double album in 1970. It went double Platinum and hit #5 on Billboard.

Hitting #1 on Billboard in 1970, and by now selling over 2 millions copies, is "Woodstock: Music From the Original Soundtrack and More."

As you can guess, my favorite live album is an entire series of live albums —by the Grateful Dead. After releasing vinyl records and encouraging fans to record their live concerts, the band started releasing compact disks of various shows. Compiled by the band archivist Dick Latvala, the CDs were known as "Dick's Picks." Your humble narrator owns all 36 volumes of this series of recordings.

And now the answer to which is better, studio or live albums. You guessed it —music is in the ear of the beholder and they're both equally great!

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

