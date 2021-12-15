Music Historicity | Tales of Christmas tunes

"Fa-la-la la-la." So what's that supposed to mean, and who came up with it, anyway? More later.

We're just 10 days from Christmas, and 'tis the season to sing Christmas songs as we get the holiday spirit. But from where did these songs originate? Why do we sing them at this time of the year?

If you know me, you know my favorite holiday is Halloween and, compared to Christmas, there aren't nearly as many associated songs. You've got "Monster Mash" and "Werewolves of London," but no one remembers the lyrics to those like they do for, say, "White Christmas."

The season of Christmas, of course, relates to the nativity of Jesus. Modern songs in the U.S. celebrating that event began around the time of the Great Depression, or the 1930s.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" were a couple from that era. In 1942, crooner Bing Crosby recorded the Irving Berlin song "White Christmas," which is the best-selling single of all time. Including versions sung by other artists, over 100 million copies of the tune have been sold.

What's the best-selling Christmas album? You guessed it — the 1957 "Elvis' Christmas Album," which has moved more than 20 million copies worldwide. It clearly proves that "50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can't Be Wrong" — which also happens to be the name of a platinum-selling 1959 Elvis greatest hits album.

Historic and traditional-themed Christmas melodies began in Europe much earlier.

In the 4th Century, Latin hymns like "Veni redemptor gentium" (Redeemer of the Gentiles) have been verified. By the 1200s, Saint Francis of Assisi is credited with influencing the development of Christmas songs in regional languages.

Chaplain John Awdlay cited English-language Christmas carols in 1426 and, in the 16th Century, songs including "The 12 Days of Christmas," "God Rest You Merry Gentlemen" and "O Christmas Tree" emerged.

Fast-forwarding to Christmas songs from the modern era in the U.S., the top 5 most-performed tunes, as of 2015, according the non-profit performance rights organization ASCAP, include "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" (written in 1934), "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (1944), "Winter Wonderland" (1934), "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" (1945) and "The Christmas Song" (1944). Notably, these all are melodies from those original post-Depression years.

Since 2003, market research firm Nielsen has tracked the sale of Christmas song digital downloads. The top 5 singles, all of which have platinum sales or more, include "All I Want for Christmas Is You," by Mariah Carey (1994, 3.2 million units), "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" by Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn and Katie Lopez (2013, 1.6 million units), "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24" by Trans-Siberian Orchestra (1996, 1.3 million units), "Mistletoe" by Justin Bieber (2011, 1.1 million units) and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee (1958, 1 million units).

Getting back to those nonsense syllables in "Deck the Halls," "Fa-la-la-la-la" can be equated to the 1980 song by The Police, "De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da," or the 1963 songs "Da Doo Ron Ron," by The Crystals, and "Do Wah Diddy Diddy," by The Exciters.

Music scholars, however, have researched and found that non-lexical word forms actually originated in Renaissance England as easy-to-sing nonsense syllables and vowels used to advance a song and provide a lyrical surrogate for something that couldn’t be explicitly said.

Linguists have identified that nonsense words and syllables exist in many languages around the world.

"Deck the Halls" originally was a Welsh melody from the 1700s to which poet John Ceiriog Hughes wrote lyrics. The resulting "Nos Galan," or "New Year's Night," from 1794, included the following Welsh lyrics (with English translation):

"O mor gynnes mynwes meinwen (Oh! how soft my fair one's bosom), fal lal lal lal lal lal lal lal la. O mor fwyn yw llwyn meillionen (Oh! how sweet the grove in blossom), fal lal lal lal lal lal lal lal la."

Whether or not that's nonsense to you, enjoy humming that one as you finish your last-minute Christmas shopping!

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0